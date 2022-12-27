From a polar plunge to fancy parties, find a way to spend New Year's Eve in Lake Geneva

So long, 2022!

From a polar bear plunge to various parties for people of all ages, there are plenty of ways to ring in the New Year around Lake Geneva.

Below are some of the area events for New Year’s Eve and Day.

New Year’s Eve at Pier 290 — Saturday, Dec. 31, 4 p.m.-midnight, Pier 290, 1 Liechty Drive, Williams bay, pier290.com. Special menu, intimate igloo dining and live music by D’Lite Duo, from 4 to 7 p.m.; and Acoustic Generation from 8 p.m. to midnight. Champagne toast at midnight. Go online to view menu and reserve a table or igloo.

New Year’s Eve at Crafted Italia — Dec. 31, starts 4 p.m., Crafted Italia at Ridge Lake Geneva, W4240 Highway 50, Town of Geneva. Cost: $100 adults, $50 ages 4-10. Three-course menu, live music by Karen Shook. Kitchen open until 10 p.m., bar until 1 a.m. Go to ridgelakegeneva.com/2022-holiday-dining for more details. Call 262-249-3832 for reservations or go online.

New Year’s Eve at Turf.Smokehouse — Dec. 31, starts 4 p.m., Turf.Smokehouse, 1221 Geneva National Ave. S., Town of Geneva. Cost: $75 per person. Regular menu available until 10 p.m. Bar open until 1 a.m. Go to ridgelakegeneva.com/2022-holiday-dining for more details. Call 262-245-7042 for reservations or go online.

New Year’s Eve Dinner at 1878 on the Lake — Dec. 31, 4:30-10 p.m., 1878 on the Lake at Lake Lawn Resort, 2400 E. Geneva St., Delavan, lakelawnresort.com. Cost: $99 per person, Prix Fixe menu. Go online for full menu. Reservations required. Make them online via OpenTable or call 262-725-9155.

New Year’s Eve at Hunt Club Steakhouse — Dec. 31, 4:30-11 p.m., Hunt Club Steakhouse, 555 Hunt Club Court, Town of Geneva. Cost: $100 per person. Four-course meal, champagne toast. Go to ridgelakegeneva.com/2022-holiday-dining for more details. Call 262-245-7200 for reservations or go online.

New Year’s Eve at Grand Geneva — Dec. 31, Grand Geneva Resort & Spa, 7036 Grand Geneva Way, Town of Lyons, grandgeneva.com.

Four-course dinners and champagne toasts from 5-10 p.m. at Grand Café, Ristorante Brissago and Geneva ChopHouse. Cost: $85 per person at Grand Café, $125 per person at Ristorante Brissago, and $150 per person at Geneva ChopHouse, plus tax and service charge at all three restaurants.

Family New Year’s Celebration with dinner seating from 6:30-7:30 p.m. in the Forum Cash Bar, with dancing, DJ entertainment, complimentary games and a family balloon drop at 10 p.m. Cost: $65 adults, $35 children 12 and younger. Advance registration encouraged. Call 262-249-4788 for reservations.

New Year’s Eve Family Buffet and Glow Party — Dec. 31, 5:30 p.m.-1 a.m., Lake Lawn Resort. Kid-centric activities, games and entertainment, starting with a family buffet dinner in the Wisconsin Room. Family Glow Party in the Great Room. Dancing, a game of bags and a 10 p.m. sparkling cider toast are also planned. Note: This is part of a New Year’s Eve event package starting at $649.

Hollywood Nights NYE Party — Dec. 31, 7 p.m.-1 a.m., Maxwell Mansion, 304 S. Wells St., Lake Geneva. Limited ticket event. Tickets: $125 per person, plus service charge tax when purchased in advance.

Ring in 2023 at Maxwell with a live DJ, swag bag, complimentary midnight toast, hors d’oeuvre, a specialty old school Hollywood-inspired cocktail menu, best dressed contest for Hollywood glam, Best Lookalike Actor and Best Lookalike Actress. For ages 21 and older. Visit event page on Facebook for updates and more details.

New Year’s Eve Party — Dec. 31, 7 p.m., Magpie’s Lake Geneva, 642 W. Main St., Lake Geneva. Cost: $100 per person. Surf and turf dinner from 7-9 p.m. with hors d’oeuvres. Three drinks included with ticket. Champagne toast at midnight and live music. Visit the event page on Facebook for more information.

East Troy’s New Year’s Eve Ball Drop — Dec. 31, 8 p.m. and midnight, East Troy Village Square Park, 2881 Main St., East Troy, easttroy.org/events.

The final presentation of East Troy Lights for the season includes a milk-and-cookie toast for the kid-friendly ball drop at 8 p.m. At midnight, the party includes DJ JJJ and a sparkling New Year’s Eve light show.

Midnight in Paris: NYE at the Baker House — Dec. 31, 9 p.m.-1 a.m., Baker House, 327 Wrigley Drive, Lake Geneva. Tickets: Party package, $45; VIP package, $145, plus fees. Go to the-baker-house.ticketleap.com/news-year-eve to purchase and for more information.

VIP package includes champagne upon arrival, a gourmet seven-course Parisian inspired dinner and champagne at midnight. Dinner starts seating at 6:30 p.m.

The party package allows entrance at 9 p.m., after dinner. Music by DJ in the Boiler Room, Rathskeller and Bistro Lounge. Guests can wear 1920s to current day costume or attire. Late night appetizers 10-11 p.m.

New Year’s Eve at the Parrot — Dec. 31, 9 p.m.-12:30 a.m., The Thirsty Parrot, W3725 Club House Drive, Town of Geneva. Live music from Un-Hich’d with special guests Leah Ina Marie Rachel on violin and vocals, Brian Aiken on bass and Tim Rush, drums and vocals. Champagne toast at midnight, party favors and more.

New Year’s Eve Party — Dec. 31, 9 p.m.-5 a.m., Thumbs Up, 260 Broad St., Lake Geneva, thumbsuplakegeneva.com. DJ Jones will play all the favorites while there will be free beads, hats, noise makers and champagne toast at midnight.

Dinner and D’Lite New Year’s Eve Celebration — Dec. 31, 9 p.m.-midnight, The Abbey Resort, 269 Fontana Blvd., Fontana, theabbeyresort.com. While the Abbey has some resort guest-only celebrations going New Year’s Eve, this one is now available to outside guests. Four-course prix fixe dinner for two plus a celebration with music by the D’Lite Duo. Go online to book and for more information.

New Year’s Eve Beach Party — Dec. 31, 9 p.m.-1 a.m., Lake Lawn Resort. Adults-only event with music by Johnny Russler & the Beach Bum Band. Note: This is part of a New Year’s Eve event package starting at $539.

New Year’s Eve at Turf.Smokehouse — Jan. 1, 8 a.m.-9 p.m., Turf.Smokehouse. Go to ridgelakegeneva.com/2022-holiday-dining for more details. Call 262-245-7042 for reservations or go online.

New Year’s Day at Crafted Italia — Jan. 1, 9 a.m.-3 p.m. brunch, 4-9 p.m. regular menu, Crafted Italia at Ridge Lake Geneva. Cost: $60 adults, $20 ages 4-10. Go to ridgelakegeneva.com/2022-holiday-dining for more details. Call 262-249-3832 for reservations or go online.

New Year’s Day Brunch at 1878 on the Lake — Jan. 1, 9:30 a.m.-2:30 p.m., 1878 on the Lake at Lake Lawn Resort. Cost: $58.95 adults, $22.95 ages 6-12, complimentary ages 5 and younger. Go to lakelawnresort.com for full menu and more information. Make reservations online via OpenTable or call 262-725-9155.

Polar Plunge Viewing Tour — Jan. 1, boards 11 a.m., departs 11:30 a.m., returns 12:30 p.m., Pier 290/Gage Marina, 1 Liechty Drive, Williams Bay. Witness the annual Polar Bear Plunge from the decks of the Lady of the Lake and take a brief tour of Geneva Lake at no charge. However, participants will be asked to donate to the Santa Cause charity. Tour can be cancelled due to inclement weather. Go to cruiselakegeneva.com for more

details.

Polar Bear Plunge — Jan. 1, noon, Williams Bay Beach.

