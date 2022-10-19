 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Frights, chills & good times: Something for all this Halloween in Lake Geneva area

From family-friendly frights to fiendishly good times for adults, Halloween brings numerous activities to the Walworth County area.

Below is a listing of various events related to the holiday.

Note: Information is subject to change. Before heading out to these events, it may be best to check with organizers first.

Boo In The BayStarts Oct. 24, various Williams Bay locations.

Dubbed a “week of free spooks, frights and sweet delights,” the Williams Bay Recreation Department has various events planned to celebrate Halloween. Below is a schedule.

Escape room: Monday & Tuesday, Oct. 24 & 25, 6-9 p.m., Williams Bay School, 500 W. Geneva St. For sixth-graders to adults.

Charlie Brown movie: Wednesday, Oct. 26, 6 p.m., Williams Bay Elementary School, 250 Theatre Road.

Pumpkin carving contest: Oct. 26, 7 p.m., Williams Bay Elementary School.

55 & Over Halloween Potluck: Thursday, Oct. 27, 6-8 p.m., Lions Field House, 270 Elkhorn Road, Williams Bay.

Boo In The Bay Craft Fair: Friday, Oct. 29, 9 a.m.-3 p.m., Williams Bay High School gym.

Pumpkins Races: Oct. 29, 9-11 a.m., Barrett Memorial Library, 65 W. Geneva St.

Enchanted Walk: Oct. 29, 5-7 p.m., Williams Bay Elementary School Walking Path.

Haunted Hayride/Haunted Hay BarnOct. 21, 22, 28, 29 & 30, Dan Patch Stables, Grand Geneva Way, Town of Lyons, danpatchstables.com.

The Halloween fun begins at the stables, located near Grand Geneva Resort & Spa. Dan Patch offers a hayride and a haunted house-style experience in a barn, with a bonfire and concessions on site. Cash only.

Tickets for the Haunted Hayride go on sale at 5:45 p.m. and are sold on a “first come first scared” basis. Cost: $20 adults, $10 ages 4-10, free ages 3 and younger. Rides run from 6 p.m. to midnight. First few rides are kid friendly, with no loud noises or monsters jumping in the wagons. Scarier rides start around 7 p.m. Each ride is 20 to 25 minutes long, with two tractor-pulled wagons going all night. On Oct. 30, rides run from 6 to 10 p.m.

For the Haunted Hay Barn, tickets are $10 per person. Ages 5 and younger free. Haunted Hay Barn is open from 6 to 11 p.m. on the same days as the Haunted Hayride, except the Barn is closed Oct. 30.

Pumpkin Drop Fall FestivalOct. 21-23 & 28-31, Lake Geneva Ziplines & Adventures, N3232 County Road H, Town of Geneva, lakegenevaadventures.com. Tickets: $25.

Zoom down a 1,221-foot racing zipline with a pumpkin. Drop the pumpkin to hit a bullseye. Those who hit the target receive a unique T-shirt. Also outdoor games and live music by Chinsey. Those participating in the full course at Lake Geneva Ziplines can do the pumpkin drop for free.

Walk of TerrorOct. 21, 22, 28 & 29, 3072 Graydon Ave., East Troy, thewalkofterror.com.

Located at the East Troy Beer Tent site on the Lions Club grounds, one has to sign a waiver to enjoy the frights of this 2021 Haunted Wisconsin Visitors Choice Award winner. Tickets are $15 general admission online, $20 at the gate, $30 Fast Pass online, $40 Fast Pass at the gate.

The Walk of Terror box office is open from 6:30 to 10:30 p.m. The Vault, is open from 7 to 11 p.m.

Oct. 27 is Black Out Thursday, where guests enter The Vault with only a small beam of light to illuminate their path. Of course, the creatures of the night are also in there, too. During Black Out Thursdays, box office is open from 6:30 to 9:30 p.m. The attraction is open from 7 to 10 p.m.

Scare FairFriday, Oct. 21, 5-7 p.m., Star Center Elementary School, W1380 Lake Geneva Highway, Bloomfield. Admission: $2.

The annual Star Center PTO fundraiser usually draws a crowd, with trunk-or-treat, a costume contest, food, games, music, raffles and more.

Camp Edwards YMCA Howl-O-WeenOct. 21, 5:30-8 p.m., Camp Edwards YMCA, N8901 Army Lake Road, East Troy, easttroy.org/events or campedwards.org. Trick-or-treating, costume contest at 7:30 p.m., fall crafts, tour the camp’s haunted cabins, hayride and more. Concessions available for nominal charge.

Spiritualism in the Victorian EraOct. 21, 7-9 p.m., Black Point Estate & Gardens, W4270 Southland Road, Town of Linn. Cost: $75 per person. Call 608-264-4848 or email boxoffice@wisconsinhistory.org for tickets and more information.

Hear tales of the creation of the spiritualist movement in America, the country’s first spiritualist school — the Morris Pratt Institute in Whitewater — and take a special behind-the-scenes tour of Black Point. Note: There is no boat cruise for this event. Guests should travel to Black Point directly.

Sordid and Scandalous: A Walking Tour of Lake GenevaSaturday, Oct. 22, 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m., The Riviera, 812 Wrigley Drive, Lake Geneva. Tickets: $15 per person. Call 608-264-4848 or email boxoffice@wisconsinhistory.org for tickets and more information. The Black Point historians lead this walking tour through the city of Lake Geneva, relaying tales of flying saucers, sea serpents, bank robberies, Prohibition-era gangsters and more.

Thirsty Parrot’s Halloween Costume PartyOct. 22, 5 p.m., The Thirsty Parrot Como, W3725 Club House Drive, Town of Geneva. Featuring live music by The Student Body. Early bird costume contest 6:45 p.m. Main costume contest 11 p.m. Cash prizes and spaces.

Maxwell’s Annual Halloween PartyOct. 22, 7 p.m.-midnight, Maxwell Mansion, 304 S. Wells St., Lake Geneva, staymaxwell.com. Tickets: $15. Spooky drinks, costume contest, prizes, music. An ages-21-and-older affair, with limited tickets available.

Halloween Magic Show with David SeebachOct. 28 and 29, 8 p.m.; and Oct. 30, 2 p.m., Tristan Crist Magic Theatre, 100 N. Edwards Blvd., Lake Geneva, 262-248-0505, www.LakeGenevaMagic.com. Tickets: $22 per seat.

Nationally recognized magician and illusionist Seebach takes his “Illusions in the Night” show out of the Milwaukee area and into Lake Geneva. The all-ages show offers surprises, delights and maybe even chills. It is about 90 minutes long, with intermission. Guests can arrive in costume if they wish.

Halloween Boat BashFriday & Saturday, Oct. 28 & 29, 7-9 p.m., Lake Lawn Resort, 2400 E. Geneva St., Delavan, lakelawnresort.com. Cost: $40. An adults-only cruise aboard the Lake Lawn Queen on Delavan Lake, with a live DJ, costume prizes, spooky drinks and more.

Halloween HullabalooFriday, Oct. 28, 5-7 p.m., Geneva Lakes Family YMCA, 203 S. Wells St., Lake Geneva, 262-248-6211, GenevaLakesYMCA.org. Free community event features spooky games, crafts and more. Costumes encouraged.

Spooktacular Divas of Geneva Drag ShowOct. 28, 7 p.m., The Thirsty Parrot. No cover, spooky themed drinks and performances by the Divas of Geneva. Meet and greet 7 p.m. Show starts 8 p.m.

Spooks and SpiritsOct. 29, starts at 5:30 p.m., Lake Geneva Country Meats, 5907 Highway 50, Lake Geneva. Tickets: $55. Visit the event page on Facebook.

More than just food, drinks and treats. Participants will park in Downtown Lake Geneva, then board a shuttle to Lake Geneva Country Meats to enjoy a beer from Maplewood Brewing, food and samples of various spirits from their distillery. The shuttle then takes guests back downtown for a tour courtesy of Lake Geneva Ghost Walks.

Haunted Mansion Halloween PartyOct. 29, 8 p.m., Baker House, 327 Wrigley Drive, Lake Geneva. Spooky-themed drinks, costume contest and more.

Monster Mash Halloween PartyOct. 29, 9 p.m.-midnight, Lake Lawn Resort. Cost: $30 per adult.

You have to be 21 or older to attend this Halloween party with spooky-themed food and drinks, plus live music from The Hair Band Night. Doors open 8:30 p.m. Cash bar and concessions available. Those who show up in costume receive a complimentary drink.

Halloween PartyOct. 29, 9 p.m.-2:30 a.m., Thumbs Up, 260 Broad St., Lake Geneva, thumbsuplakegeneva.com. Costumes, drink specials, music by DJ Hollywood.

DJ’s Halloween PartyOct. 29, 9 p.m., DJ’s In The Drink, W3860 Lakeshore Drive, Town of Geneva. Costume contest, Jell-O shots, appetizers, music by DJ Joe.

Family Halloween PartySunday, Oct. 30, 11:30 a.m.-2 p.m., Lake Lawn Resort. Cost: $30 adults, $15 ages 4-12. Costume prizes, hot dogs and chips, cash bar aboard the Lake Lawn Queen, plus music and magic by Mr. Pickles.

Trunk or TreatOct. 30, noon-1:30 p.m., First Evangelical Lutheran Church & School parking lot, 1101 Logan St., Lake Geneva. Treats and activities for children.

Pumpkin SpooktacularOct. 30, 12:30-4:30 p.m., Turtle Lake Tap & Grill, N6513 Anderson Drive, Delavan, turtlelaketapand

grill.com.

Live auction benefitting St. Jude, children’s costume contest, spooky-themed menu, live pumpkin carving with pumpkin artist Dori Beck Davis, a DJ and more.

In 42 Photos: Black Point Estate and Gardens, Lake Geneva, Summer 2022

Views of historic Black Point Estate and Gardens on Geneva Lake in Lake Geneva (Town of Linn), owned and managed by the Wisconsin Historical Society.

1 of 42

Trick-or-treat hours

Below are the trick-or-treat hours for various Walworth County communities, in alphabetical order.

Bloomfield: Monday, Oct. 31, 4-7 p.m.

Darien: Oct. 31, 4-6 p.m.

Delavan: Oct. 31, 4-6 p.m.

East Troy: Oct. 31, 5-7:30 p.m.

Elkhorn: Oct. 31, 5-7 p.m.

Fontana: Oct. 31, 4–7 p.m.

Genoa City: Oct. 31, 4-7 p.m.

Lake Geneva: Sunday, Oct. 30, noon-5 p.m.

Lyons: Saturday, Oct. 29, 3-5 p.m.

Sharon: Oct. 31, 4–7 p.m.

Walworth: Oct. 31: 4–6 p.m.

Williams Bay: Oct. 31, 4–7 p.m.

 

Tags

