Frights, chills & good times: Something for all this Halloween in Lake Geneva area

From family-friendly frights to fiendishly good times for adults, Halloween brings numerous activities to the Walworth County area.

Below is a listing of various events related to the holiday.

Note: Information is subject to change. Before heading out to these events, it may be best to check with organizers first.

Boo In The Bay — Starts Oct. 24, various Williams Bay locations.

Dubbed a “week of free spooks, frights and sweet delights,” the Williams Bay Recreation Department has various events planned to celebrate Halloween. Below is a schedule.

Escape room: Monday & Tuesday, Oct. 24 & 25, 6-9 p.m., Williams Bay School, 500 W. Geneva St. For sixth-graders to adults.

Charlie Brown movie: Wednesday, Oct. 26, 6 p.m., Williams Bay Elementary School, 250 Theatre Road.

Pumpkin carving contest: Oct. 26, 7 p.m., Williams Bay Elementary School.

55 & Over Halloween Potluck: Thursday, Oct. 27, 6-8 p.m., Lions Field House, 270 Elkhorn Road, Williams Bay.

Boo In The Bay Craft Fair: Friday, Oct. 29, 9 a.m.-3 p.m., Williams Bay High School gym.

Pumpkins Races: Oct. 29, 9-11 a.m., Barrett Memorial Library, 65 W. Geneva St.

Enchanted Walk: Oct. 29, 5-7 p.m., Williams Bay Elementary School Walking Path.

Haunted Hayride/Haunted Hay Barn — Oct. 21, 22, 28, 29 & 30, Dan Patch Stables, Grand Geneva Way, Town of Lyons, danpatchstables.com.

The Halloween fun begins at the stables, located near Grand Geneva Resort & Spa. Dan Patch offers a hayride and a haunted house-style experience in a barn, with a bonfire and concessions on site. Cash only.

Tickets for the Haunted Hayride go on sale at 5:45 p.m. and are sold on a “first come first scared” basis. Cost: $20 adults, $10 ages 4-10, free ages 3 and younger. Rides run from 6 p.m. to midnight. First few rides are kid friendly, with no loud noises or monsters jumping in the wagons. Scarier rides start around 7 p.m. Each ride is 20 to 25 minutes long, with two tractor-pulled wagons going all night. On Oct. 30, rides run from 6 to 10 p.m.

For the Haunted Hay Barn, tickets are $10 per person. Ages 5 and younger free. Haunted Hay Barn is open from 6 to 11 p.m. on the same days as the Haunted Hayride, except the Barn is closed Oct. 30.

Pumpkin Drop Fall Festival — Oct. 21-23 & 28-31, Lake Geneva Ziplines & Adventures, N3232 County Road H, Town of Geneva, lakegenevaadventures.com. Tickets: $25.

Zoom down a 1,221-foot racing zipline with a pumpkin. Drop the pumpkin to hit a bullseye. Those who hit the target receive a unique T-shirt. Also outdoor games and live music by Chinsey. Those participating in the full course at Lake Geneva Ziplines can do the pumpkin drop for free.

Walk of Terror — Oct. 21, 22, 28 & 29, 3072 Graydon Ave., East Troy, thewalkofterror.com.

Located at the East Troy Beer Tent site on the Lions Club grounds, one has to sign a waiver to enjoy the frights of this 2021 Haunted Wisconsin Visitors Choice Award winner. Tickets are $15 general admission online, $20 at the gate, $30 Fast Pass online, $40 Fast Pass at the gate.

The Walk of Terror box office is open from 6:30 to 10:30 p.m. The Vault, is open from 7 to 11 p.m.

Oct. 27 is Black Out Thursday, where guests enter The Vault with only a small beam of light to illuminate their path. Of course, the creatures of the night are also in there, too. During Black Out Thursdays, box office is open from 6:30 to 9:30 p.m. The attraction is open from 7 to 10 p.m.

Scare Fair — Friday, Oct. 21, 5-7 p.m., Star Center Elementary School, W1380 Lake Geneva Highway, Bloomfield. Admission: $2.

The annual Star Center PTO fundraiser usually draws a crowd, with trunk-or-treat, a costume contest, food, games, music, raffles and more.

Camp Edwards YMCA Howl-O-Ween — Oct. 21, 5:30-8 p.m., Camp Edwards YMCA, N8901 Army Lake Road, East Troy, easttroy.org/events or campedwards.org. Trick-or-treating, costume contest at 7:30 p.m., fall crafts, tour the camp’s haunted cabins, hayride and more. Concessions available for nominal charge.

Spiritualism in the Victorian Era — Oct. 21, 7-9 p.m., Black Point Estate & Gardens, W4270 Southland Road, Town of Linn. Cost: $75 per person. Call 608-264-4848 or email boxoffice@wisconsinhistory.org for tickets and more information.

Hear tales of the creation of the spiritualist movement in America, the country’s first spiritualist school — the Morris Pratt Institute in Whitewater — and take a special behind-the-scenes tour of Black Point. Note: There is no boat cruise for this event. Guests should travel to Black Point directly.

Sordid and Scandalous: A Walking Tour of Lake Geneva — Saturday, Oct. 22, 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m., The Riviera, 812 Wrigley Drive, Lake Geneva. Tickets: $15 per person. Call 608-264-4848 or email boxoffice@wisconsinhistory.org for tickets and more information. The Black Point historians lead this walking tour through the city of Lake Geneva, relaying tales of flying saucers, sea serpents, bank robberies, Prohibition-era gangsters and more.

Thirsty Parrot’s Halloween Costume Party — Oct. 22, 5 p.m., The Thirsty Parrot Como, W3725 Club House Drive, Town of Geneva. Featuring live music by The Student Body. Early bird costume contest 6:45 p.m. Main costume contest 11 p.m. Cash prizes and spaces.

Maxwell’s Annual Halloween Party — Oct. 22, 7 p.m.-midnight, Maxwell Mansion, 304 S. Wells St., Lake Geneva, staymaxwell.com. Tickets: $15. Spooky drinks, costume contest, prizes, music. An ages-21-and-older affair, with limited tickets available.

Halloween Magic Show with David Seebach — Oct. 28 and 29, 8 p.m.; and Oct. 30, 2 p.m., Tristan Crist Magic Theatre, 100 N. Edwards Blvd., Lake Geneva, 262-248-0505, www.LakeGenevaMagic.com. Tickets: $22 per seat.

Nationally recognized magician and illusionist Seebach takes his “Illusions in the Night” show out of the Milwaukee area and into Lake Geneva. The all-ages show offers surprises, delights and maybe even chills. It is about 90 minutes long, with intermission. Guests can arrive in costume if they wish.

Halloween Boat Bash — Friday & Saturday, Oct. 28 & 29, 7-9 p.m., Lake Lawn Resort, 2400 E. Geneva St., Delavan, lakelawnresort.com. Cost: $40. An adults-only cruise aboard the Lake Lawn Queen on Delavan Lake, with a live DJ, costume prizes, spooky drinks and more.

Halloween Hullabaloo — Friday, Oct. 28, 5-7 p.m., Geneva Lakes Family YMCA, 203 S. Wells St., Lake Geneva, 262-248-6211, GenevaLakesYMCA.org. Free community event features spooky games, crafts and more. Costumes encouraged.

Spooktacular Divas of Geneva Drag Show — Oct. 28, 7 p.m., The Thirsty Parrot. No cover, spooky themed drinks and performances by the Divas of Geneva. Meet and greet 7 p.m. Show starts 8 p.m.

Spooks and Spirits — Oct. 29, starts at 5:30 p.m., Lake Geneva Country Meats, 5907 Highway 50, Lake Geneva. Tickets: $55. Visit the event page on Facebook.

More than just food, drinks and treats. Participants will park in Downtown Lake Geneva, then board a shuttle to Lake Geneva Country Meats to enjoy a beer from Maplewood Brewing, food and samples of various spirits from their distillery. The shuttle then takes guests back downtown for a tour courtesy of Lake Geneva Ghost Walks.

Haunted Mansion Halloween Party — Oct. 29, 8 p.m., Baker House, 327 Wrigley Drive, Lake Geneva. Spooky-themed drinks, costume contest and more.

Monster Mash Halloween Party — Oct. 29, 9 p.m.-midnight, Lake Lawn Resort. Cost: $30 per adult.

You have to be 21 or older to attend this Halloween party with spooky-themed food and drinks, plus live music from The Hair Band Night. Doors open 8:30 p.m. Cash bar and concessions available. Those who show up in costume receive a complimentary drink.

Halloween Party — Oct. 29, 9 p.m.-2:30 a.m., Thumbs Up, 260 Broad St., Lake Geneva, thumbsuplakegeneva.com. Costumes, drink specials, music by DJ Hollywood.

DJ’s Halloween Party — Oct. 29, 9 p.m., DJ’s In The Drink, W3860 Lakeshore Drive, Town of Geneva. Costume contest, Jell-O shots, appetizers, music by DJ Joe.

Family Halloween Party — Sunday, Oct. 30, 11:30 a.m.-2 p.m., Lake Lawn Resort. Cost: $30 adults, $15 ages 4-12. Costume prizes, hot dogs and chips, cash bar aboard the Lake Lawn Queen, plus music and magic by Mr. Pickles.

Trunk or Treat — Oct. 30, noon-1:30 p.m., First Evangelical Lutheran Church & School parking lot, 1101 Logan St., Lake Geneva. Treats and activities for children.

Pumpkin Spooktacular — Oct. 30, 12:30-4:30 p.m., Turtle Lake Tap & Grill, N6513 Anderson Drive, Delavan, turtlelaketapand

Live auction benefitting St. Jude, children’s costume contest, spooky-themed menu, live pumpkin carving with pumpkin artist Dori Beck Davis, a DJ and more.