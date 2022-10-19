Frights, chills & good times: Something for all this Halloween in Lake Geneva area

Charlie Brown movie: Wednesday, Oct. 26, 6 p.m., Williams Bay Elementary School, 250 Theatre Road.
Pumpkin carving contest: Oct. 26, 7 p.m., Williams Bay Elementary School.
55 & Over Halloween Potluck: Thursday, Oct. 27, 6-8 p.m., Lions Field House, 270 Elkhorn Road, Williams Bay.
Boo In The Bay Craft Fair: Friday, Oct. 29, 9 a.m.-3 p.m., Williams Bay High School gym.
Pumpkins Races: Oct. 29, 9-11 a.m., Barrett Memorial Library, 65 W. Geneva St.
Enchanted Walk: Oct. 29, 5-7 p.m., Williams Bay Elementary School Walking Path.
Haunted Hayride/Haunted Hay Barn — Oct. 21, 22, 28, 29 & 30, Dan Patch Stables, Grand Geneva Way, Town of Lyons, danpatchstables.com.
The Halloween fun begins at the stables, located near Grand Geneva Resort & Spa. Dan Patch offers a hayride and a haunted house-style experience in a barn, with a bonfire and concessions on site. Cash only.
Tickets for the Haunted Hayride go on sale at 5:45 p.m. and are sold on a “first come first scared” basis. Cost: $20 adults, $10 ages 4-10, free ages 3 and younger. Rides run from 6 p.m. to midnight. First few rides are kid friendly, with no loud noises or monsters jumping in the wagons. Scarier rides start around 7 p.m. Each ride is 20 to 25 minutes long, with two tractor-pulled wagons going all night. On Oct. 30, rides run from 6 to 10 p.m.
For the Haunted Hay Barn, tickets are $10 per person. Ages 5 and younger free. Haunted Hay Barn is open from 6 to 11 p.m. on the same days as the Haunted Hayride, except the Barn is closed Oct. 30.
Pumpkin Drop Fall Festival — Oct. 21-23 & 28-31, Lake Geneva Ziplines & Adventures, N3232 County Road H, Town of Geneva, lakegenevaadventures.com. Tickets: $25.
Zoom down a 1,221-foot racing zipline with a pumpkin. Drop the pumpkin to hit a bullseye. Those who hit the target receive a unique T-shirt. Also outdoor games and live music by Chinsey. Those participating in the full course at Lake Geneva Ziplines can do the pumpkin drop for free.
Located at the East Troy Beer Tent site on the Lions Club grounds, one has to sign a waiver to enjoy the frights of this 2021 Haunted Wisconsin Visitors Choice Award winner. Tickets are $15 general admission online, $20 at the gate, $30 Fast Pass online, $40 Fast Pass at the gate.
The Walk of Terror box office is open from 6:30 to 10:30 p.m. The Vault, is open from 7 to 11 p.m.
Oct. 27 is Black Out Thursday, where guests enter The Vault with only a small beam of light to illuminate their path. Of course, the creatures of the night are also in there, too. During Black Out Thursdays, box office is open from 6:30 to 9:30 p.m. The attraction is open from 7 to 10 p.m.
Scare Fair — Friday, Oct. 21, 5-7 p.m., Star Center Elementary School, W1380 Lake Geneva Highway, Bloomfield. Admission: $2.
The annual Star Center PTO fundraiser usually draws a crowd, with trunk-or-treat, a costume contest, food, games, music, raffles and more.
Camp Edwards YMCA Howl-O-Ween — Oct. 21, 5:30-8 p.m., Camp Edwards YMCA, N8901 Army Lake Road, East Troy, easttroy.org/events or campedwards.org. Trick-or-treating, costume contest at 7:30 p.m., fall crafts, tour the camp’s haunted cabins, hayride and more. Concessions available for nominal charge.
Spiritualism in the Victorian Era — Oct. 21, 7-9 p.m., Black Point Estate & Gardens, W4270 Southland Road, Town of Linn. Cost: $75 per person.Call 608-264-4848 or email boxoffice@wisconsinhistory.org for tickets and more information.
Hear tales of the creation of the spiritualist movement in America, the country’s first spiritualist school — the Morris Pratt Institute in Whitewater — and take a special behind-the-scenes tour of Black Point. Note: There is no boat cruise for this event. Guests should travel to Black Point directly.
Sordid and Scandalous: A Walking Tour of Lake Geneva — Saturday, Oct. 22, 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m., The Riviera, 812 Wrigley Drive, Lake Geneva. Tickets: $15 per person. Call 608-264-4848 or email boxoffice@wisconsinhistory.org for tickets and more information. The Black Point historians lead this walking tour through the city of Lake Geneva, relaying tales of flying saucers, sea serpents, bank robberies, Prohibition-era gangsters and more.
Thirsty Parrot’s Halloween Costume Party — Oct. 22, 5 p.m., The Thirsty Parrot Como, W3725 Club House Drive, Town of Geneva. Featuring live music by The Student Body. Early bird costume contest 6:45 p.m. Main costume contest 11 p.m. Cash prizes and spaces.
Maxwell’s Annual Halloween Party — Oct. 22, 7 p.m.-midnight, Maxwell Mansion, 304 S. Wells St., Lake Geneva, staymaxwell.com. Tickets: $15. Spooky drinks, costume contest, prizes, music. An ages-21-and-older affair, with limited tickets available.
Halloween Magic Show with David Seebach — Oct. 28 and 29, 8 p.m.; and Oct. 30, 2 p.m., Tristan Crist Magic Theatre, 100 N. Edwards Blvd., Lake Geneva, 262-248-0505, www.LakeGenevaMagic.com. Tickets: $22 per seat.
Nationally recognized magician and illusionist Seebach takes his “Illusions in the Night” show out of the Milwaukee area and into Lake Geneva. The all-ages show offers surprises, delights and maybe even chills. It is about 90 minutes long, with intermission. Guests can arrive in costume if they wish.
Halloween Boat Bash — Friday & Saturday, Oct. 28 & 29, 7-9 p.m., Lake Lawn Resort, 2400 E. Geneva St., Delavan, lakelawnresort.com. Cost: $40. An adults-only cruise aboard the Lake Lawn Queen on Delavan Lake, with a live DJ, costume prizes, spooky drinks and more.
Halloween Hullabaloo — Friday, Oct. 28, 5-7 p.m., Geneva Lakes Family YMCA, 203 S. Wells St., Lake Geneva, 262-248-6211, GenevaLakesYMCA.org. Free community event features spooky games, crafts and more. Costumes encouraged.
Spooktacular Divas of Geneva Drag Show — Oct. 28, 7 p.m., The Thirsty Parrot. No cover, spooky themed drinks and performances by the Divas of Geneva. Meet and greet 7 p.m. Show starts 8 p.m.
Spooks and Spirits — Oct. 29, starts at 5:30 p.m., Lake Geneva Country Meats, 5907 Highway 50, Lake Geneva. Tickets: $55. Visit the event page on Facebook.
More than just food, drinks and treats. Participants will park in Downtown Lake Geneva, then board a shuttle to Lake Geneva Country Meats to enjoy a beer from Maplewood Brewing, food and samples of various spirits from their distillery. The shuttle then takes guests back downtown for a tour courtesy of Lake Geneva Ghost Walks.
Haunted Mansion Halloween Party — Oct. 29, 8 p.m., Baker House, 327 Wrigley Drive, Lake Geneva. Spooky-themed drinks, costume contest and more.
Monster Mash Halloween Party — Oct. 29, 9 p.m.-midnight, Lake Lawn Resort. Cost: $30 per adult.
You have to be 21 or older to attend this Halloween party with spooky-themed food and drinks, plus live music from The Hair Band Night. Doors open 8:30 p.m. Cash bar and concessions available. Those who show up in costume receive a complimentary drink.
Halloween Party — Oct. 29, 9 p.m.-2:30 a.m., Thumbs Up, 260 Broad St., Lake Geneva, thumbsuplakegeneva.com. Costumes, drink specials, music by DJ Hollywood.
DJ’s Halloween Party — Oct. 29, 9 p.m., DJ’s In The Drink, W3860 Lakeshore Drive, Town of Geneva. Costume contest, Jell-O shots, appetizers, music by DJ Joe.
Family Halloween Party — Sunday, Oct. 30, 11:30 a.m.-2 p.m., Lake Lawn Resort. Cost: $30 adults, $15 ages 4-12. Costume prizes, hot dogs and chips, cash bar aboard the Lake Lawn Queen, plus music and magic by Mr. Pickles.
Trunk or Treat — Oct. 30, noon-1:30 p.m., First Evangelical Lutheran Church & School parking lot, 1101 Logan St., Lake Geneva. Treats and activities for children.
Pumpkin Spooktacular — Oct. 30, 12:30-4:30 p.m., Turtle Lake Tap & Grill, N6513 Anderson Drive, Delavan, turtlelaketapand
Live auction benefitting St. Jude, children’s costume contest, spooky-themed menu, live pumpkin carving with pumpkin artist Dori Beck Davis, a DJ and more.
Black Point Bedroom 2.jpg
Black Point, a 17-room Queen Anne-styled Victorian summer estate built by Chicago beer baron Conrad Seipp in 1888, includes numerous, one of which is pictured here. Black Point was owned by four generations of the Seipp family before its 2005 donation to the Wisconsin Historical Society, which opened Black Point Estate & Gardens to the public in 2007.
Catherina Orb Seipp, wife of leading Chicago beer baron Conrad Seipp, inherited the equivalent of $97 million, adjusted for inflation, when her husband died in 1890, ensuring the future of Black Point Estate for generations to come. Catherina, born in 1846, passed in 1920. This 1910 photo was taken in the drawing room of her Chicago home on Michigan Avenue.
German immigrant Conrad Seipp (1825-1890), a leading Chicago brewer, built his Black Point Estate summer home on the shores of scenic Geneva Lake in the Town of Linn in 1887-1888. Seipp Brewing Co., founded in 1854, ranked as the nation's largest brewer from 1872-1874 and remained in the top 10 nationally during his lifetime. Despite pivoting to the production of soft drinks, malt syrup and near beer with the arrival of Prohibition in 1920, Seipp Brewing was among Prohibition's casualties, closing in 1930. Repeal of Prohibition came in 1933, too late for Seipp Brewing.
Built by Chicago beer baron Conrad Seipp at a cost of $20,000 in 1887-1888. Queen Anne-styled Black Point Estate today is one of a handful of surviving Victorian mansions that once ringed Geneva Lake. The 8,000-square-foot summer home, handed down through four generations of the Seipp family before it was gifted to the Wisconsin Historical Society in 2005, includes a distinctive four-story corner tower that offers sweeping, breezy views of Geneva Lake and Yerkes Observatory in Williams Bay. The 12-acre lakefront estate includes a variety of picturesque garden plantings.
Black Point Estate & Gardens in the Town of Linn offers a variety of plantings and scenic paved walkways on its 12-acre grounds overlooking Geneva Lake. The picturesque gardens are maintained by two part-time groundskeepers with a combine 75 years of service at Black Point.
Black Point Estate & Gardens on Geneva Lake in the Town of Linn features a variety of colorful plantings on the historic 12-acre house museum site, owned and operated by the Wisconsin Historical Society. Docent-guided tours of Black Point are offered May-October in partnership with Lake Geneva Cruise Line.
Tours of Chicago beer baron Conrad Seipp's historic circa-1888 Black Point summer estate in the Town of Linn end with a visit to the house museum's gift shop, which features a variety of local history books and Seipp Brewing Co. memorabelia, among other items. Guests can also purchase a retro-nostalgic recreation of pre-Prohibition beers for on-site-only consumption. The beers are brewed by Seipp's great-great-great-granddaughter, Dr. Laurin Mack, in partnership with Chicago craft brewer Metropolitan Brewing.
Black Point Hillside View, Approaching From Geneva Lake
National Register-listed Black Point Estate cuts an impressive architectural profile on Geneva Lake as one of the few surviving Victorian mansions on the lake. The Queen Anne-styled summer estate, today owned and operated by the Wisconsin Historical Society as a house museum, was built by leading Chicago brewer Conrad Seipp in 1987-1888, serving as a Seipp family summer home across four generations until 2005.
Perched high on a cool, breezy hill overlooking Geneva Lake in the Town of Linn, Black Point Estate & Gardens is a popular warm weather tourist destination, drawing some 8,000-10,000 visitors annually to the National Register-listed home.
A medicine cabinet at circa-1888 Black Point Estate remains as it was left when the National Register-listed summer home was gifted to the Wisconsin Historical Society in 2005 by fourth generation descendants of leading Chicago beer baron Conrad Seipp. Cabinet contents range from 1920s-era tooth powder to a contemporary early 2000s tin of NIVEA skin cream.
Chicago's Conrad Seipp Brewing Co. (1854-1930) was a leading Chicago brewer, turning out 250,000 barrels of beer annually at its height. A top-ten national brewer during namesake Seipp's lifetime, Seipp Brewing ranked as the nation's largest brewer in 1872-1874 before being overtaken by Milwaukee's Schlitz and Pabst and St. Louis' Anheuser-Busch. Like most of the nation's breweries, Seipp failed to survive Prohibition. A selection of pre-Prohibition Seipp beer bottles is seen on display at beer baron Conrad Seipp's getaway Wisconsin summer home, Black Point Estate on Geneva Lake in the Town of Linn. Black Point is today owned and operated by the Wisconsin Historical Society as a home museum, drawing nearly 10,000 visitors annually.
Four generations of the Conrad and Catherina Seipp family called Black Point Estate on Geneva Lake in the Town of Linn their summer home across four generations from 1888-2005. This Christmas 1915 photo of the Seipp family gathered at their Michigan Avenue home in Chicago is among the heirlooms on display at National Register-listed Black Point Estate & Gardens, owned and maintained by the Wisconsin Historical Society as a house museum.
Built by leading Chicago brewer Conrad Seipp as a breezy and cool Wisconsin summer getaway from the hot and humid Windy City, Queen Anne-styled Black Point Estate features airy wrap-around ground and second floor verandas overlooking the estate's colorful, shady grounds and picturesque Geneva Lake. Built in 1887-1888, Black Point served as a summer getaway for four generations of the Seipp family, which gifted the summer estate to the Wisconsin Historical Society in 2005. Opened to the public in 2007, between 8,000-10,000 visitors tour Black Point annually during its May-October tour season.
David A. Desimone serves as site director of Black Point Estate & Gardens for the Wisconsin Historical Society. In the off-season, Black Point presents off-site programs on local history throughout the Lake Geneva area.
Four generations of uninterrupted Seipp family ownership from 1888-2005 have built Black Point Estate into a unique time capsule of Geneva Lake and Chicago brewing history. Built by leading Chicago beer baron Conrad Seipp as a summer vacation residence for his family, Black Point Estate is today owned and operated by the Wisconsin Historical Society, with tours offered annual from May to October.
With an 8,000-square-foot mansion on 100 lakefront acres back in the day, Chicago brewer Conrad Seipp's Black Point Estate could accommodate large groups for social gatherings of various sorts. On July 26, 1908, members of the Seipp's Säengerbund choir from the family's Chicago brewery and Lake Geneva's Germania Mannerchor singing society gathered at Black Point for a joint men's choir concert at Black Point.
One of the most lavishly appointed rooms at Black Point Estate is the main floor music room, which includes fine artwork, a ornate and colorful stained glass window, and a crystal chandelier. Centerpiece of the music room is the Seipp family's 1911 Chickering grand piano. As part of its 2005 donation of Black Point Estate, the Seipp family left the Wisconsin Historical Society a sizeable collection of piano sheet music.
A visit to Black Point Estate & Gardens is a step back in time to the Victorian era. The Queen Anne-styled summer estate was built by leading Chicago brewer Conrad Seipp in 1887-1888 and used by four generations of the Seipp family until 2005, when the property was donated to the Wisconsin Historical Society for use as a house museum. Some 8,000-10,000 visitors tour Black Point annually between May-October.
Black Point: View from Second Story Wrap-Around Veranda
The second floor wrap-around veranda at Black Point Estate offers a pictureque view of Geneva Lake and the 12-acre estate grounds. The home's cool, breezy verandas augmented the 17-room summer home's 8,000 square feet of living space.
When the Seipp family turned ownership of Black Point Estate over to the Wisconsin Historical Society in 2005, an estimated 95% of its contents were left behind, including artwork, furniture, decor, knick-knacks and personal items, including the contents of this wardrobe.
Chicago-based Seipp Brewing Co. was once a dominant player in the Chicago and U.S. beer market, producing over 250,000 barrels annually at its height and briefly ranking as the nation's largest brewer between 1872-1874. Beer baron Conrad Seipp, who built a Wisconsin summer home on Geneva Lake in the Town of Linn, was a pioneer of modern brewing with innovations including new techniques in refrigeration, distribution and marketing. Seipp died in 1890 and members of his family continued to run the company until its 1930 demise, shortly before the 1933 end of Prohibition. The company and several of its historic pre-Prohibition brews were revived by Seipp's great-great-great-granddaughter, Laurin Mack, in collaboration with Chicago craft brewer Metropolitan Brewing.
German immigrant Conrad Seipp started making beer in Chicago in 1854. Brewers of beers touted as "just a little better than the kind you thought was best," the Conrad Seipp Brewing Co. was among hundreds of U.S. breweries that failed to survive Prohibition (1919-1933). The company and several of its historic pre-Prohibition brews were revived in 2020 by Seipp's great-great-great-granddaughter, Laurin Mack. Tourists at Black Point Estate, the family's 1888-2005 Geneva Lake summer home in the Town of Linn, have the opportunity to purchase and quaff a cold Seipp brew at the end of their tour. The revived Seipp brews are made in collaboration with Metropolitan Brewing, a Chicago craft brewer.
Artist's view of Chicago's Conrad Seipp Brewing Co. facility
Chicago's Conrad Seipp Brewing Co. briefly ranked as the nation's largest brewer between 1872-1874 before being eclipsed by Milwaukee-based brewers Schlitz and Pabst, among others. At its height, Seipp Brewing produced a quarter million barrels of beer annually. Brewery namesake Seipp built a Wisconsin summer estate, Black Point, on the cool, breezy shores of Geneva Lake in the Town of Linn in 1888. Black Point Estate & Gardens is today owned and operated by the Wisconsin Historical Society as a house museum.
In 42 Photos: Black Point Estate and Gardens, Lake Geneva, Summer 2022
Views of historic Black Point Estate and Gardens on Geneva Lake in Lake Geneva (Town of Linn), owned and managed by the Wisconsin Historical Society.
Black Point Bedroom 2.jpg
Eric Johnson
Black Point Estate Bedroom
Eric Johnson
Black Point: Catherina Seipp (1846-1920)
Catherina Orb Seipp, wife of leading Chicago beer baron Conrad Seipp, inherited the equivalent of $97 million, adjusted for inflation, when her husband died in 1890, ensuring the future of Black Point Estate for generations to come. Catherina, born in 1846, passed in 1920. This 1910 photo was taken in the drawing room of her Chicago home on Michigan Avenue.
BLACK POINT ESTATE & GARDEN
Black Point: Conrad Seipp portrait
German immigrant Conrad Seipp (1825-1890), a leading Chicago brewer, built his Black Point Estate summer home on the shores of scenic Geneva Lake in the Town of Linn in 1887-1888. Seipp Brewing Co., founded in 1854, ranked as the nation's largest brewer from 1872-1874 and remained in the top 10 nationally during his lifetime. Despite pivoting to the production of soft drinks, malt syrup and near beer with the arrival of Prohibition in 1920, Seipp Brewing was among Prohibition's casualties, closing in 1930. Repeal of Prohibition came in 1933, too late for Seipp Brewing.
BLACK POINT ESTATE & GARDENS
Black Point: Conrad Seipp photograph
BLACK POINT ESTATE & GARDENS
Black Point: Emma Seipp Schmidt
Emma Seipp Schmidt (1862-1942), daughter of Conrad and Catherina Seipp, was the second generation owner of Black Point Estate along with her husband Otto L. Schmidt (1863-1935).
BLACK POINT ESTATE & GARDENS
Black Point Estate Tower
Built by Chicago beer baron Conrad Seipp at a cost of $20,000 in 1887-1888. Queen Anne-styled Black Point Estate today is one of a handful of surviving Victorian mansions that once ringed Geneva Lake. The 8,000-square-foot summer home, handed down through four generations of the Seipp family before it was gifted to the Wisconsin Historical Society in 2005, includes a distinctive four-story corner tower that offers sweeping, breezy views of Geneva Lake and Yerkes Observatory in Williams Bay. The 12-acre lakefront estate includes a variety of picturesque garden plantings.
Eric Johnson
Black Point Estate Grounds
Black Point Estate & Gardens in the Town of Linn offers a variety of plantings and scenic paved walkways on its 12-acre grounds overlooking Geneva Lake. The picturesque gardens are maintained by two part-time groundskeepers with a combine 75 years of service at Black Point.
Eric Johnson
Black Point Flower Bed
Black Point Estate & Gardens on Geneva Lake in the Town of Linn features a variety of colorful plantings on the historic 12-acre house museum site, owned and operated by the Wisconsin Historical Society. Docent-guided tours of Black Point are offered May-October in partnership with Lake Geneva Cruise Line.
Eric Johnson
Black Point Garden Beds
Eric Johnson
Black Point Gift Shop
Tours of Chicago beer baron Conrad Seipp's historic circa-1888 Black Point summer estate in the Town of Linn end with a visit to the house museum's gift shop, which features a variety of local history books and Seipp Brewing Co. memorabelia, among other items. Guests can also purchase a retro-nostalgic recreation of pre-Prohibition beers for on-site-only consumption. The beers are brewed by Seipp's great-great-great-granddaughter, Dr. Laurin Mack, in partnership with Chicago craft brewer Metropolitan Brewing.
Eric Johnson
Black Point Guests Stroll Grounds
Owned and operated by the Wisconsin Historical Society, Black Point Estate & Gardens on Geneva Lake in the Town of Linn is a popular Lake Geneva area tourist destination.
Eric Johnson
Black Point: Headboard Detail
Intricate, detailed carving craftsmanship highlights this Victorian era bed headboard at Black Point Estate.
Eric Johnson
Black Point Hillside View, Approaching From Geneva Lake
Eric Johnson
Black Point View From Geneva Lake
Perched high on a cool, breezy hill overlooking Geneva Lake in the Town of Linn, Black Point Estate & Gardens is a popular warm weather tourist destination, drawing some 8,000-10,000 visitors annually to the National Register-listed home.
Eric Johnson
Black Point Medicine Cabinet
A medicine cabinet at circa-1888 Black Point Estate remains as it was left when the National Register-listed summer home was gifted to the Wisconsin Historical Society in 2005 by fourth generation descendants of leading Chicago beer baron Conrad Seipp. Cabinet contents range from 1920s-era tooth powder to a contemporary early 2000s tin of NIVEA skin cream.
Eric Johnson
Black Point Paving Bricks.jpg
Eric Johnson
Black Point: Seipp Beer Bottles
Eric Johnson
Black Point: Seipp Beer Bottles 2
Eric Johnson
Black Point: Seipp Beer Bottles 3
Eric Johnson
Black Point: Seipp family photo
Four generations of the Conrad and Catherina Seipp family called Black Point Estate on Geneva Lake in the Town of Linn their summer home across four generations from 1888-2005. This Christmas 1915 photo of the Seipp family gathered at their Michigan Avenue home in Chicago is among the heirlooms on display at National Register-listed Black Point Estate & Gardens, owned and maintained by the Wisconsin Historical Society as a house museum.
BLACK POINT ESTATE & GARDENS
Black Point: Side View Showing Verandas
Built by leading Chicago brewer Conrad Seipp as a breezy and cool Wisconsin summer getaway from the hot and humid Windy City, Queen Anne-styled Black Point Estate features airy wrap-around ground and second floor verandas overlooking the estate's colorful, shady grounds and picturesque Geneva Lake. Built in 1887-1888, Black Point served as a summer getaway for four generations of the Seipp family, which gifted the summer estate to the Wisconsin Historical Society in 2005. Opened to the public in 2007, between 8,000-10,000 visitors tour Black Point annually during its May-October tour season.
Eric Johnson
Black Point: Site Director David A. Desimone
David A. Desimone serves as site director of Black Point Estate & Gardens for the Wisconsin Historical Society. In the off-season, Black Point presents off-site programs on local history throughout the Lake Geneva area.
Eric Johnson
Black Point: Table Scene
Four generations of uninterrupted Seipp family ownership from 1888-2005 have built Black Point Estate into a unique time capsule of Geneva Lake and Chicago brewing history. Built by leading Chicago beer baron Conrad Seipp as a summer vacation residence for his family, Black Point Estate is today owned and operated by the Wisconsin Historical Society, with tours offered annual from May to October.
BLACK POINT ESTATE & GARDENS
Black Point: Billiard Room
The billiard room at Black Point Estate.
Eric Johnson
Black Point: Group Outing Visit
With an 8,000-square-foot mansion on 100 lakefront acres back in the day, Chicago brewer Conrad Seipp's Black Point Estate could accommodate large groups for social gatherings of various sorts. On July 26, 1908, members of the Seipp's Säengerbund choir from the family's Chicago brewery and Lake Geneva's Germania Mannerchor singing society gathered at Black Point for a joint men's choir concert at Black Point.
BLACK POINT ESTATE & GARDENS
Black Point: Music Room
One of the most lavishly appointed rooms at Black Point Estate is the main floor music room, which includes fine artwork, a ornate and colorful stained glass window, and a crystal chandelier. Centerpiece of the music room is the Seipp family's 1911 Chickering grand piano. As part of its 2005 donation of Black Point Estate, the Seipp family left the Wisconsin Historical Society a sizeable collection of piano sheet music.
Eric Johnson
Black Point: Parlor 2
The parlor at Black Point Estate.
Eric Johnson
Black Point: Parlor
The parlor at Black Point Estate.
Eric Johnson
Black Point: Billiard Room 2
The billiard room at Black Point Estate, the original man cave, is anchored by this 151-year-old pool table, built in 1871 by Chicago pool table manufacturer Zeller.
Eric Johnson
Black Point: Tower View of Geneva Lake in the Early Evening
An early evening view of Geneva Lake as seen from Black Point Estate's signature four-story tower.
Eric Johnson
Black Point: Dining Room
The dining room at Black Point Estate.
Eric Johnson
Black Point: Early Evening View of Geneva Lake from Tower
An early evening view of Geneva Lake as seen from Black Point Estate's signature four-story tower.
Eric Johnson
Black Point: Amy Bachtell of Hartland Taking Picture of Flowers
Looking for some gardening ideas to take back home, Hartland resident Amy Barchtell takes pictures of the colorful plantings at Black Point Estate & Gardens during a recent tour.
Eric Johnson
Black Point: Stained Glass in Music Room.jpg
Detail of the stained glass window in the music room at Black Point Estate.
Eric Johnson
Black Point: Staircase
A visit to Black Point Estate & Gardens is a step back in time to the Victorian era. The Queen Anne-styled summer estate was built by leading Chicago brewer Conrad Seipp in 1887-1888 and used by four generations of the Seipp family until 2005, when the property was donated to the Wisconsin Historical Society for use as a house museum. Some 8,000-10,000 visitors tour Black Point annually between May-October.
Eric Johnson
Black Point Estate Tower with Blue Sky
Built by Chicago beer baron Conrad Seipp at a cost of $20,000 in 1887-1888. Queen Anne-styled Black Point Estate today is one of a handful of surviving Victorian mansions that once ringed Geneva Lake. The 8,000-square-foot summer home, handed down through four generations of the Seipp family before it was gifted to the Wisconsin Historical Society in 2005, includes a distinctive four-story corner tower that offers sweeping, breezy views of Geneva Lake and Yerkes Observatory in Williams Bay. The 12-acre estate includes a variety of picturesque garden plantings.
Eric Johnson
Black Point: View from Second Story Wrap-Around Veranda
The second floor wrap-around veranda at Black Point Estate offers a pictureque view of Geneva Lake and the 12-acre estate grounds. The home's cool, breezy verandas augmented the 17-room summer home's 8,000 square feet of living space.
Eric Johnson
Black Point: Wardrobe
When the Seipp family turned ownership of Black Point Estate over to the Wisconsin Historical Society in 2005, an estimated 95% of its contents were left behind, including artwork, furniture, decor, knick-knacks and personal items, including the contents of this wardrobe.
Eric Johnson
Conrad Seipp Brewing Co. ad 2
Chicago-based Seipp Brewing Co. was once a dominant player in the Chicago and U.S. beer market, producing over 250,000 barrels annually at its height and briefly ranking as the nation's largest brewer between 1872-1874. Beer baron Conrad Seipp, who built a Wisconsin summer home on Geneva Lake in the Town of Linn, was a pioneer of modern brewing with innovations including new techniques in refrigeration, distribution and marketing. Seipp died in 1890 and members of his family continued to run the company until its 1930 demise, shortly before the 1933 end of Prohibition. The company and several of its historic pre-Prohibition brews were revived by Seipp's great-great-great-granddaughter, Laurin Mack, in collaboration with Chicago craft brewer Metropolitan Brewing.
File photo, Regional News
Conrad Seipp Brewing Co. ad 1
German immigrant Conrad Seipp started making beer in Chicago in 1854. Brewers of beers touted as "just a little better than the kind you thought was best," the Conrad Seipp Brewing Co. was among hundreds of U.S. breweries that failed to survive Prohibition (1919-1933). The company and several of its historic pre-Prohibition brews were revived in 2020 by Seipp's great-great-great-granddaughter, Laurin Mack. Tourists at Black Point Estate, the family's 1888-2005 Geneva Lake summer home in the Town of Linn, have the opportunity to purchase and quaff a cold Seipp brew at the end of their tour. The revived Seipp brews are made in collaboration with Metropolitan Brewing, a Chicago craft brewer.
File photo, Regional News
Artist's view of Chicago's Conrad Seipp Brewing Co. facility
Chicago's Conrad Seipp Brewing Co. briefly ranked as the nation's largest brewer between 1872-1874 before being eclipsed by Milwaukee-based brewers Schlitz and Pabst, among others. At its height, Seipp Brewing produced a quarter million barrels of beer annually. Brewery namesake Seipp built a Wisconsin summer estate, Black Point, on the cool, breezy shores of Geneva Lake in the Town of Linn in 1888. Black Point Estate & Gardens is today owned and operated by the Wisconsin Historical Society as a house museum.
BLACK POINT ESTATE AND GARDENS
Trick-or-treat hours
Below are the trick-or-treat hours for various Walworth County communities, in alphabetical order.
