Free live demo from master watercolor artist at Lake Geneva's Gallery 223

Master watercolor artist Ken Call will give a live demonstration on portrait painting at the Geneva Lake Arts Foundation’s Gallery 223 on Thursday, Nov. 17.

The gallery is at 223 Broad St., Lake Geneva.

The demo begins at 7 p.m. Event is free and open to the public.

Call has won many major awards throughout his career. He is a graduate of the American Academy of Art with an Associates Degree in illustration and watercolor. To date he has to his credit over 500 illustrations for books, magazines, art publishers, advertising agencies and corporations.

Recently he has made the transition to fine art, and many of his original works hang in galleries and homes across the nation. Several awards have led Call to Signature status in the American Watercolor Society, National Watercolor Society, Missouri Watercolor Society and Montana Watercolor Society. He is also a Master Signature member with the Transparent Watercolor Society of America and the Illinois Watercolor Society.

The Geneva Lake Arts Foundation’s mission is to encourage individual artistic growth and excellence, as well as increase community exposure to the visual arts.

Basic artist membership is $50 yearly, and includes opportunities to show work in the gallery, have a presence on the website and network with other artists.

In the fall and winter, Gallery 223 is open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. every day except Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays.

For more information about the foundation and gallery, or to apply for membership, visit the website at www.genevalakeartsfoundation.org.