Chicago jazz musicians will perform a free concert Friday, March 3, at Badger High School, 220 E. South St., Lake Geneva.

Trumpeter Bob Lark, trombonist Steve Wiest and Dan Nichols on sax will be featured in the performance.

Original compositions by Wiest will be featured throughout the program. A former jazz director at UW-Whitewater, Wiest performed with the Maynard Ferguson.

The concert, which starts at 7 p.m., begins with the Badger Jazz Workshop, followed by a performance from the Badger Jazz Ensemble.

Performances will be in the Badger auditorium.

