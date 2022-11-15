Exhibit, holiday market both open Nov. 18 at Lake Geneva's Gallery 223

Gallery 223 has two new events starting on the same day this week.

The annual Artsy Holiday Market and its latest exhibit both open Friday, Nov. 18.

In the show are nearly 100 unique works of art by talented local and regional artists.

The popular popular Artsy Holiday Market features a treasure trove of holiday-inspired, handmade artwork and gift ideas. The original oil, acrylic and watercolor paintings, pastel drawings, mixed media, jewelry, ceramics, glass works, photographs, prints and cards are all created by members of the Geneva Lake Arts Foundation.

Gallery 223’s Open House is Friday, Dec. 2, from 6 to 8 pm, with live jazz by pianist by Matt Fung- Miller.

The gallery is at 223 Broad St. in Downtown Lake Geneva. It is open to the public free of charge from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. every day except Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays during the winter. The exhibit runs through Jan. 8, 2023.

More than 100 artists from all over the area have joined the Geneva Lake Arts Foundation, enjoying the opportunity to show their work in the regular series of gallery exhibits, network with fellow artists, and enjoy workshops and classes.

For more information about the Geneva Lake Arts Foundation, or for a membership, email genevalakeartsfoundation@gmail.com or visit genevalakeartsfoundation. org.