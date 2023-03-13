The time is nigh for shamrocks, green beer and corned beef and cabbage.

St. Patrick’s Day, the feast of the patron saint of Ireland is Friday, March 17.

Keeping with tradition, there will be plenty to do in the Lake Geneva area for the holiday.

Following is a listing of some of the special St. Patrick’s Day events in the region, from specials at local eateries to parties, live music and more.

Note: The information below is subject to change. Check with those hosting the following events for updates.

Multi-day events

St. Patrick’s Day at Pier 290 — March 17 and 18, Pier 290, 1 Liechty Drive, Williams Bay, pier290.com.

Two days of Irish food and drinks. Lunch & Dinner Special: Corned Beef and Cabbage Platter. Lunch: Reuben Sandwich with Fries. Also green beer and holiday-inspired cocktails. On March 17, D’Lite Duo performs from 6-10 p.m. Randy McCallister plays March 18, from 7-10 p.m. Go online for more details.

Baker House Presents St. Patrick’s Day Celebrations — March 17 and 18, Baker House, 327 Wrigley Drive, Lake Geneva.

The Powers Whiskey Girls will be at the Baker House March 17, from 7-9 p.m., sharing samples of Powers Irish Rye and The Whistler Irish cream. On March 18, the party continues with drink specials, Irish tunes and Chef Dave serving Shepherd’s Pie. Bar opens both days at 4 p.m. Visit the Baker House Facebook page for more information.

St. Patrick’s Weekend Specials at Turtle Lake Tap & Grill — March 16-19, N6513 Anderson Drive, Delavan.

Smoked corned beef, bangers and mash, Irish nachos and a Reuben are on the menu. On March 18, Tommy Fakem performs Irish music and other tunes. Visit the Turtle Lake Tap & Grill Facebook page for menu prices and more details.

March 17 events

Foley’s Bar & Grill — Opens at 9 a.m., W3905 Highway 50, Town of Geneva, 262-245-6966. While Foley’s has weekly specials featuring Irish foods, the establishment will be serving corned beef and cabbage on St. Patrick’s Day. Activities are also planned throughout the day. Call for more information. For weekly specials, visit the Foley’s Facebook page.

Popeye’s On Lake Geneva — Opens at 10:30 a.m., 811 Wrigley Drive, Lake Geneva, popeyeslkg.com. Specialty items include Tender Corned Beef, St. Paddy’s Fish & Chips, soups and bisque, Bailey’s drinks, desserts and more. Visit website for full St. Patrick’s Day menu.

The Treasury’s St. Patrick’s Day Block Party — noon-10 p.m., The Treasury, 303 E. Walworth Ave., Delavan.

Live music and entertainment, an outdoor bar serving green beer, specialty cocktails and mocktails, various activities for all ages, plus an array of Irish themed foods and desserts prepared by Executive Chef Chad Visger. Break out the green hat, sparkles, friends and family for the indoor/outdoor celebration. Free event, but reserve a spot to attend via The Treasury’s Facebook page.

St. Patrick: Dinner and a Movie — Doors open 5:30 p.m., movie starts 6:30 p.m., Chapel On The Hill, N2482 Cisco Road, Town of Linn.

Free showing of “I Am Patrick,” a film about the real St. Patrick. Sandwiches, including corned beef, grilled cheese and Reubens, will be sold for $6, including chips and a drink. Visit the Chapel On The Hill Facebook page for more details.

Big Al Wetzel Band at Topsy Turvy St. Patrick’s Celebration — 6-10 p.m., Topsy Turvy Brewery, 727 Geneva St., Lake Geneva, topsyturvybrewery.com.

The brewery will party in the Beer Garden, weather permitting, or the taproom, serving a wide variety of festive beers. The band, which is in its 15th year, plays a diverse set of music.

St. Patrick’s Day with Amy and Brido — 6-9 p.m., Geneva Tap House, 252 Broad St., Lake Geneva. Brido and former Nashville recording artist Amy Rozeski performing live.

St. Patrick’s Day Live Music: DJ Mantas — 8 p.m., Magpie’s Lake Geneva, 642 W. Main St., Lake Geneva.

St. Patrick’s Day Party — 9 p.m.-2:30 p.m., Thumbs Up, 260 Broad St., Lake Geneva, thumbsuplakegeneva.com. Green beer, free green beads, drink specials and DJ Hollywood spinning tunes.

