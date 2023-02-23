ELKHORN — Next month, Lakeland Players will hold open auditions for its next production, “Monty Python’s Spamalot.”

The Elkhorn community theater group will have auditions Sunday, March 12, at 5 p.m.; and Monday, March 13, at 7 p.m. Auditions will be at the Historic Sprague Theatre, 15 W. Walworth St., Elkhorn.

In the musical comedy, King Arthur is traveling around England recruiting his Knights of the Round Table. When he and his band of misfit knights finally gather in Camelot, they receive a charge from God to find the Holy Grail.

The quest brings King Arthur and the Knights of the Round Table to strange places and into the company of strange characters, challenging them to keep their heads on straight or die terribly weird deaths.

Lovingly ripped off from the classic film comedy “Monty Python and the Holy Grail,” “Monty Python’s Spamalot” retells the legend of King Arthur and his Knights of the Round Table, and features a bevy of showgirls, not to mention cows, killer rabbits and French people.

The 2005 Broadway production won three Tony® Awards, including Best Musical, and was followed by two successful West End runs. The outrageous, uproarious, and gloriously entertaining story of King Arthur and the Lady of the Lake will delight audiences as they search for the Holy Grail and “always look on the bright side of life.”

Those who audition should be prepared to read from the script, be familiar with the music and bring their dancing shoes. Cast members must be age 16 and older.

Performances of “Spamalot” are scheduled for May 12-14 and 19-21.

