ELKHORN — Lederhosen meets kilt at the next DAS Fest USA this August.

The Red Hot Chilli Pipers is headlining at the primarily German festival along with event favorite the Alex Meixner Band.

"The Voice" contestant Rachel Gebel is also set to perform as part of the Gebel Girls, a sister duo from Burlington.

Fourteen other musical acts are also scheduled to perform across three stages at DAS Fest USA, which is Friday through Sunday, Aug. 4 to 6, at the Walworth County Fairgrounds, 411 E. Court St., Elkhorn.

The Pipers — not to be confused with Rock and Roll Hall of Famers the Red Hot Chili Peppers — are a nine-piece ensemble that refers to its fusion of traditional Scottish music and rock/pop anthems as "bagrock."

Slated to perform Friday, Aug. 4, on the Oktoberfest Stage at 7:30 p.m., this marks the first time that the Pipers will appear at the fairgrounds.

Meixner, a Grammy-nominated musician and producer who recorded with Jack Black for the film "The Polka King," can play over 12 instruments and sing in 11 languages.

The band will play on the Oktoberfest Stage Aug. 4, from 4 to 7 p.m.; Saturday, Aug. 5, from 7 to 10 p.m.; and Sunday, Aug. 6, from 3:30 to 6:30 p.m.

“Alex Meixner’s energy followed by the Chilli Piper’s bagrock on Friday is a combination unlike any other,” said Tammy Dunn, DAS Fest USA Director. “This is going to kick off the weekend in a big, big way."

Other acts include Minnesota’s Alpensterne; the Happy Players from Nebraska; Ed Wagner’s Brass Band and the Dirndolls, both of Chicago; and Wisconsin’s own Copper Box, The Four Biermen and the Freistadt Alte Kameraden Band.

Also appearing at DAS Fest USA are Petty Union, Sons of Leroy, JFK the Band and area artist Jenny Hundt.

Two more band announcements are still coming, according to Dunn.

What is DAS Fest USA?

The third annual DAS Fest USA is the United Way of Walworth County's signature event, with all proceeds supporting over 45 nonprofit organizations.

There are three stages this year — the Oktobefest Stage, which is the largest at 100-by-200 feet and also featuring German bier straight off the ship on tap; the Biergarten Stage, with a shady canopy; and the Backyard Stage, which emphasizes the "USA" part of the event with Wisconsin craft brews and performers whose music stretches beyond oompah tunes.

In addition to music, those who attend the festival can watch Dachshund and Corgi races. There are 300 dogs expected to race this year.

Guests will also participant in stein hoisting competitions, watch German dancers and culture groups and see a group of alphorn players and the Original Live Glockenspiel.

German beer and food will be served, including giant pretzels and Reuben rolls from Mader's Restaurant, plus dozens of other food vendors.

Bingo where players will have to yell "volltreffer," dancing, knockerball, a carnival, cultural education and free family activities are also on tap for DAS Fest USA.

A 5K run is set for Aug. 6 at 9:30 a.m., and a "United We Worship" nondenominational service is Aug. 6 at 10 a.m. in the Oktoberfest Tent.

For more about DAS Fest USA, call 262-675-3335 or go to www.dasfestusa.com.

Who's playing Elkhorn's DAS Fest USA this year? Red Hot Chilli Pipers Alex Meixner The Gebel Girls Ed Wagner Brass Band Jenny Hundt JFK the Band Copper Box The Happy Players Dirndolls Petty Union