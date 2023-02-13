ELKHORN — The Lakeland Players of Elkhorn brings Robert Harling's "Steel Magnolias" to life later this month.

Performances of the play are Feb. 24 to 26 and March 3 to 5 at the Historic Sprague Theatre, 15 W. Walworth St., Elkhorn.

On Fridays and Saturdays, performances start at 7:30 p.m. On Sundays, shows begin at 3 p.m.

The heart warming dramedy is the story of six witty women over the course of three years who spend most of their time at the salon sharing memories, being in one other’s business and occasionally getting their hair and nails done.

Through the buzz of blow dryers and the haze of hairspray, these strong-willed Southern women retain a bond that can withstand any challenge. Embracing both laughter and tears, "Steel Magnolias" celebrates the power of female friendship. The play is based on Harling's family experience after the birth of his nephew, a kidney that was donated to Harling's sister by a family member, and what ensued thereafter.

The play is being brought to life by guest director Jerod Howard, who has directed and acted in plays and movies in the Chicago and Southeast Wisconsin areas.

Howard said the story is about “keeping your cool in the face of adversity” and “relying on your roots, but keeping your heart and mind open to the potential in every moment.”

The production features Tarra Trumble, of East Troy; Pamela Jones and Kait Malcolm, both of Elkhorn; Vivian Moller, of Lake Geneva; Margaret Hughes, of Winthrop Harbor, Illinois; and Maureen Lavin, of Kansasville.

All general admission tickets are $20 and available at lakeland-players.org or by calling 262-441-3924.

