Come laugh a lot at “Spamalot,” the musical at the Historic Sprague Theatre with Lakeland Players.
Lovingly ripped off from the motion picture “Monty Python and the Holy Grail,” Spamalot features rude Frenchman, can-can dancers, the Lady of the Lake and her Laker Girls, killer rabbits, catapulting cows, and the somewhat odd knights who say “ni.”
They are all just part of the adventures and dangers awaiting King Arthur and his knights of the very, very round table in their quest for the holy grail. The show also features numerous references to “Monty Python’s Flying Circus” television skits.
The 2005 Broadway production won three Tony awards including best musical.
The Lakeland Players show is directed by Columbia College of Chicago graduate Cece Danovich, with musical direction by Eli King, choreography by Diana Riechers with Nikki Rebernak as producer.
The cast features 20 actors from the areas of Southeastern Wisconsin and Northern Illinois, some of whom are appearing in their first show, others who have been on stage many times.
Show dates are May 12, 13, 14, 19, 20 and 21 at Sprague, 15 W. Walworth St.
Friday and Saturday shows are at 7:30 p.m., and at 3 p.m. on Sundays.
All general admission tickets are $20 and can be purchased by visiting
Lakeland-players.org or by texting 262-441-3924.
