Elkhorn area actors to star in Lakeland Players' production of 'Young Frankenstein'

ELKHORN — “It’s alive!”

Lakeland Players brings to the stage the Mel Brook’s musical “Young Frankenstein.”

It is based on the 1974 comedy film of the same name written by Brooks and Gene Wilder, who described it as his best film. Madeline Kahn, Peter Boyle, Terri Garr and Marty Feldman also appeared in the movie.

The plot follows lecturer, Dr. Frederick Frankenstein, played by Stephen Brellenthin, of Elkhorn, as he learns that he has inherited his grandfather’s estate in Transylvania.

Arriving at the castle, Frankenstein begins to recreate his grandfather’s experiments with the help of Igor, his hunchback sidekick, played by Katherine Schoofs, of Delavan.

Inga, his lab assistant, is played by Jenny Hundt, of Lake Geneva; and Frau Blucher is played by Cece Danovich, of Hartford.

After Frankenstein creates his own monster, played by Matt Weinstock of Elkhorn, complications ensue with the arrival of the doctor’s fiancée, played by Micah Gebel, of Delavan. Eventually the monster escapes and hilarity continuously abounds. They are supported in song and dance by an ensemble cast of 12 other actors.

Show dates are October 7, 8, 9, 14, 15 and 16, at the historic Sprague Theatre, 15 W. Walworth St., Elkhorn.

Friday and Saturday shows are at 7:30 p.m. On Sundays, shows are 3 p.m.

All tickets are $20 and available at Lakeland-players.org or by calling 262-441-3924 or at the Elkhorn Chamber of Commerce.

The production is recommended for mature audiences.