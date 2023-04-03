This weekend, he can be found in parks, at the end of a train ride and even in the sky.

The Easter Bunny will be practically everywhere in the Lake Geneva area. Below is a listing of some of the region's Easter events, starting with egg hunts and other bunny-centric activities, then concluding with some ideas for brunch and dinner on Easter Sunday, April 9.

Note: The following information is subject to change. Verification with event organizers is recommended.

Egg hunts & more

Stinebrink's Easter Egg Hunt — Wednesday, April 5, 9:30-10:30 a.m., Stinebrink's Lake Geneva Piggly Wiggly, 100 E. Geneva Square, Lake Geneva. Children ages 5 and younger can participate in the annual in-store Easter egg hunt. Arrive earlier to register and line up.

Bunny Trains — Saturday, April 8. Note: As of this writing, only rides with tickets available were at 9 a.m., noon, and at 1:30 p.m. East Troy Depot, 2002 Church St., East Troy, easttroyrr.org. Tickets: $20 ages 15 and older, $16 ages 3-14, $15 members, $10 for newborns to 2-year-olds. Registration required. Purchase online or call 262-642-3263.

Take a historic train from East Troy to the Elegant Farmer in Mukwonago. Passengers can participate in a scavenger hunt to spot items out the window on the way to posing for pictures with the Easter Bunny at Elegant Farmer. At the depot, Suzy Sparkles will provide face painting.

Easter Egg Hunt — April 8, 9:45 a.m., Phoenix Park, 111 E. Wisconsin St., Delavan.

Bring kids and their baskets for the free hunt, which begins when the siren sounds at 10 a.m. Stay after the hunt to visit with the Easter Bunny.

Lake Como's Annual Children's Easter Egg Hunt — April 8, 10 a.m., Lake Como Beach Clubhouse, W3730 Club House Drive, Town of Geneva. Free, for babies to 13-year-olds.

Easter Egg Hunt — April 8, 10 a.m., Fontana Duck Pond, 300 Wild Duck Road, Fontana.

Free event sponsored by the village of Fontana and the Big Foot Recreation District. Tips: Arrive early to park and find the right age area and bring a basket. Hunt starts promptly with the arrival of the Easter Bunny. Free coffee and milk available.

Jaycees Easter Egg Hunt — April 8, 10:30 a.m., Seminary Park, 521 Baker St., Lake Geneva.

Rain, snow or shine, the free hunt will not only feature the Easter Bunny but McGruff the Crime Dog will also make an appearance. After the hunt, there will be a raffle for baskets.

Annual Easter Dusting — April 8, 11 a.m.-6 p.m., Staller Estate Winery, W8896 County Road A, Delavan.

Visit the winery, find one of 300 hidden eggs and win prizes ranging from a Staller Estate hoodie and wine flights to two tickets to a Staller Wine + Dine experience. The Easter Dusting is free to attend. The winery will also be open Easter Day, 11 a.m.-6 p.m., offering Brunch Boards and Mimosa Flights, craft cocktails, made-to-order charcuterie platters and more. Go to the Staller Estate Facebook page for more details.

Easter Eggstravaganza at The Cove of Lake Geneva — April 8, 1-3 p.m., The Cove of Lake Geneva, 111 Center St., Lake Geneva.

Children can have their pictures taken with the Easter Bunny, decorate eggs, play games, stop at the craft table and participate in a coloring contest. Egg hunt at 2 p.m. Snacks and drinks provided. RSVP recommended. Visit the event page on Facebook for more information.

Bunny Jump & Easter Egg Hunt — Sunday, April 9, noon, W1341 County Road L, East Troy.

Skydive Milwaukee and the Sky Knights Sport Parachute Club host its annual Egg Hunt, in which Skydive's backyard is filled with candy-filled eggs for children to find. At 1 p.m., the Easter Bunny will jump from 5,000 feet above the Earth and glide to a landing near the Egg Hunt. People can bring nonperishable food items or monetary donations for the East Troy Food Pantry. Anyone age 18 or older who brings a donation earns a raffle ticket in the drawing for a free tandem skydive.

Easter dining

Following are some specials dining options for Easter Sunday, April 9, in the Lake Geneva area.

The Abbey Resort, 269 Fontana Blvd., Fontana — 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Cost: $60 adults, $20 ages 4-12.

Fresh breakfast dishes, traditional entrees and sides, carved lamb and beef, seafoods and salads, small plate desserts and more. Go to theabbeyresort.com for more details.

1878 on the Lake at Lake Lawn Resort, 2400 E. Geneva St., Delavan — 9:30 a.m.-3 p.m. Cost: $64.95 adults, $22.95 children, complimentary for ages 5 and younger.

An Easter spread with stations for salads, a cold seafood bar, omelets, a carvery, entrees, desserts and more. Make reservations at lakelawnresort.com or at 262-725-9155. Go online for more details.

Pier 290, 1 Liechty Drive, Williams Bay — 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Cost: $60 adults, $20 kids.

Easter Brunch Buffet includes appetizers, breakfast and lunch entrees and desserts, including French toast with various toppings, Asparagus Frittata with Burata and Herb Pesto, Summer Vegetable Tart with Goat Cheese, Short Rib Croquette, Roasted Salmon with Wild Mushrooms and Grilled Ramps, Carved Honey-Glazed Easter Ham and more. Visit pier290.com for more information.

Hawk's View Golf Club, 7377 Krueger Road, Lake Geneva — 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Cost: $39.95 adults, $16.95 ages 9-12, $9.95 ages 5-8.

Easter Sunday Brunch at Hawk's View includes salmon, shrimp, beef tenderloin, glazed ham, breakfast and lunch stations and more. Note: Event is technically sold out. However, people can call 262-348-9900 to be placed on a waiting list, in case any previous reservations are cancelled. Go to hawksviewgolfclub.com for more details.

The Baker House, 327 Wrigley Drive, Lake Geneva — Seatings at 10 a.m., noon, and 2 and 4 p.m. Cost: $65 adults, plus tax and gratuity, includes bottomless mimosas; $35 ages 12 and younger. Children ages 2 and younger are free.

Baker House's Easter Brunch will offer a feast of classic favorites with an Easter twist. Vegetarian options also available. Reservations required. Call 262-248-4700 for reservations. Go to bakerhouse1885.com/easter-brunch-2023 for more information.

Evergreen Golf Club, N6246 Highway 12, Elkhorn — 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Cost: $33.95 adults, $16.95 ages 4-12, free ages 3 and younger.

Menu includes waffle, omelet and pasta stations, ribs, chicken breast, cold seafood table, dessert bar and more. Call 262-741-6200 to make reservations. Go to www.evergreengolf.com/offers-events#easter-brunch to see the full menu.

Turtle Lake Tap & Grill, N6513 Anderson Drive, Delavan — 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Make reservations at www.turtlelaketapandgrill.com. Special Easter brunch menu. Egg hunting activity for children with prizes on the beach starting at 10:30 a.m.

Grand Geneva Resort & Spa, 7036 Grand Geneva Way, Town of Lyons — Seating times for brunch in the Geneva ChopHouse are 11, 11:15 and 11:30 a.m.; and 1, 1:15, 1:30 and 2 p.m. Cost: $85 ages 13 and older, $42 ages 6-12, $30 ages 3-5, free with paying adult for ages 2 and younger.

Three-course menu with sides and dessert. Also, resort guests can join the Easter Egg Hunt at noon. The Easter Bunny will arrive 10 minutes prior for photos, and stay 20 minutes after the hunt. Go to grandgeneva.com for more details.

Hunt Club Steakhouse, 555 Hunt Club Court, Town of Geneva — 11 a.m.-8 p.m.

Easter-inspired specials plus Hunt Club's regular menu will be offered. Call 262-245-7200 or go to huntclubsteakhouse.com/specials to make reservations.

Geneva National Resort & Club, 1221 Geneva National Ave. S., Town of Geneva — Easter Egg Hunt 11:45 a.m., brunch 12:30-2:30 p.m. Cost: $75 ages 11 and older, $30 ages 4-10. With various stations for omelets, salads, breakfast foods, entrees, sweets and more. Peter Cottontail has also RSVP'd for the event. Go to destinationgn.com/easter-brunch to register and for more information.

