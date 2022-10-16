Delavan author steps into mystery genre with new book "Early Summer"

DELAVAN — Author Carol L. Paur’s latest book comes out Nov. 1.
“Early Summer,” a young adult mystery about a girl obsessed with serial killers, will be published by Orange Blossom Publishing.
It is the Delavan’s author’s fifth book, and her first in the young adult mystery genre.
“I’ve been working on this book for a long time,” said Paur. “Though it’s a mystery, I wanted to explore how anxiety influences our lives.”
The story follows Helene Denny, who worries about everything. It doesn’t help that she’s fascinated with serial killers. In her final semester of high school, there is a string of missing girls.
Helene immediately thinks a serial killer is loose and blames the new mayor. No one takes her seriously. Helene steps into the dark web to search for the culprit only to endanger her own life.
Besides writing books, Paur writes a monthly blog and hosts a podcast called “Talking to Myself.” She often covers topics dealing with mental health, though she admits her show and blog are “somewhat eclectic.”
“Most advice is that you stay with a theme, but that’s difficult for me,” Paur said. “I just learned that First Lady Eleanor Roosevelt wrote a six-day a week newspaper column and her topics were diverse. If a first lady can be eclectic, so can I.”
For more information about Paur check out her website at
www.clpaurauthor.com.
“Early Summer” will be available through Orange Blossom Publishing or wherever books are sold.
Best Resorter covers of 2021: A look back at Geneva Lake seasons, events
Resorter cover Jan. 7, 2021: Hoarfrost by the Riviera
Hoarfrost — a layer of ice crystals that fall on the ground and attach themselves to trees or fences — blanketed the area the morning of Monday, Jan. 4, 2021. Here it is seen on the fence near Riviera Beach in Lake Geneva. This image won Regional News Editor Stephanie Jones a first place WNA award for best artistic photo.
Stephanie Jones, Regional News
Resorter cover Feb. 25, 2021: Sunrise at Williams Bay
A breathtaking sunrise shot Feb. 5, 2021, over Geneva Lake in Williams Bay.
Kimberly Lempart, submitted
Resorter cover May 13, 2021: Crisp spring day on Geneva Lake
A crisp, blue spring day on Geneva Lake, off the end of a pier near Lake Geneva’s Library Park.
Steve Targo, Regional News
Resorter cover Sept. 2, 2021: Walworth County Fair
On a merry-go-round at 2019’s Walworth County Fair. The fair returned, entertaining thousands over five days in September.
Kerry Trampe, submitted
Resorter cover Sept. 9, 2021: Lake Geneva Taco Fest
The Dance Academy of Mexico (pictured) performed at the first ever Lake Geneva Taco Fest.
Submitted, Regional News
Resorter cover Oct. 6, 2021: Dachshund races at Lake Geneva's Oktoberfest
Meet Gus, one of the dogs who competed in the Dachshund races at Lake Geneva’s Oktoberfest.
Submitted, Regional News
Resorter cover Nov. 24, 2021: Red sunset over Lake Geneva Dam
Sunset over the Lake Geneva Dam, looking at the Wrigley Drive bridge on Tuesday, Nov. 16, 2021.
Stephanie Jones, Regional News
Resorter cover Dec. 1, 2021: A tasty-looking competition at Grand Geneva
“Santa’s Holly Day” by Susan Roderick Siebel took first place in the Judge’s Choice portion of the Gingerbread House Walk contest at Grand Geneva Resort & Spa.
Stephanie Jones, Regional News
Resorter cover Dec. 8, 2021: Parade of Trees
The Main Street section of Geneva Lake Museum was decked out with holiday cheer during Parade of Trees, in which area groups and businesses decorated a Christmas tree.
Steve Targo
Resorter cover Dec. 22, 2021: Holiday decorations around Lake Geneva
One of the more elaborately decorated yards this holiday season was at 150 Highland Way, Lake Geneva.
Steve Targo
