Delavan author steps into mystery genre with new book "Early Summer"

DELAVAN — Author Carol L. Paur’s latest book comes out Nov. 1.

“Early Summer,” a young adult mystery about a girl obsessed with serial killers, will be published by Orange Blossom Publishing.

It is the Delavan’s author’s fifth book, and her first in the young adult mystery genre.

“I’ve been working on this book for a long time,” said Paur. “Though it’s a mystery, I wanted to explore how anxiety influences our lives.”

The story follows Helene Denny, who worries about everything. It doesn’t help that she’s fascinated with serial killers. In her final semester of high school, there is a string of missing girls.

Helene immediately thinks a serial killer is loose and blames the new mayor. No one takes her seriously. Helene steps into the dark web to search for the culprit only to endanger her own life.

Besides writing books, Paur writes a monthly blog and hosts a podcast called “Talking to Myself.” She often covers topics dealing with mental health, though she admits her show and blog are “somewhat eclectic.”

“Most advice is that you stay with a theme, but that’s difficult for me,” Paur said. “I just learned that First Lady Eleanor Roosevelt wrote a six-day a week newspaper column and her topics were diverse. If a first lady can be eclectic, so can I.”

For more information about Paur check out her website at www.clpaurauthor.com.

“Early Summer” will be available through Orange Blossom Publishing or wherever books are sold.