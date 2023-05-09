Which do you love more, bacon or chocolate? At Bacon Fest, you don’t have to answer that question because you can just eat Bacon Chocolate.

The three-day festival in Lake Geneva’s Flat Iron Park gives bacon artisans the chance to flex their creativity with such foods as Bacon Mac & Cheese, Bacon Maple Syrup, Bacon Jalapenos and more.

It is also a weekend also filled with live music by Miles Over Mountains, Jonny Lyons & the Pride, Hillbilly Rockstarz and other area musicians.

Bacon Fest is Friday through Sunday, May 12 to 14, at the park, 201 Wrigley Drive, Lake Geneva. Hours are May 12, 4-9 p.m.; May 13, 11 a.m.-7 p.m.; and May 14, 11 a.m.-5 p.m.

What’s the lowdown on this year’s event? Tracey Bockhop, one of the Bacon Fest organizers, pulls back the curtain in the following Q&A.

Note: The following has been edited for clarity.

Resorter: What are some of the most significant changes to the event this year?

Tracey Bockhop: The most significant change made this year is there will be no timed entry or protocols put in place from the past two years. This year’s fest is now running three days long so we will kick it all off on Friday, May 12, and have free admission on Sunday for Mother’s Day. The fest is open to all and you can come in at any time all three days if you would like.

Resorter: What is the greatest challenge in pulling off Bacon Fest?

Tracey Bockhop: One of the greatest challenges on putting on Bacon Fest is trying to predict the weather and being prepared for anything. As most Midwestern people know this weekend in May can be so fickle it could be 80 degrees or 40 and rain. It is just very hard to prepare for that and we are open rain or shine.

Resorter: How unique are this year’s bacon creations? What are some of the more mind-blowing ones, in your opinion?

Tracey Bockhop: Each year we have fan favorites and then some that will just blow you away, we love trying everything with everyone else over the course of the three days. We have Wisconsin classics like Bacon Mac & Cheese and Bacon Cheese Curds and then others add in Bacon Jalapenos and Bacon Chocolate, which is always a favorite among the attendees.

Resorter: Do you think people come to Bacon Fest purely for the bacon?

Tracey Bockhop: I feel that there are many reasons people come to Bacon Fest, and the bacon is just a part of it. Bacon in and of itself is could be the only reason but we also have additional vendors selling local products and live music. Holding this in such a wonderful community, in the heart of Lake Geneva, it has become the place to go for locals to meet up with their friends and have a beer while listening to music and giving back to the community. It also showcases Flat Iron Park to visitors who may come to the area every weekend or visiting for the first time and really gives everyone the hometown experience.

Resorter: What is one thing about Bacon Fest that you think nobody really knows?

Tracey Bockhop: One large and important part of Bacon Fest is the impact it has on the local community. It draws others from outside the community, and areas of the Fest have direct impact on local not-for-profit organizations like the Walworth County Food and Diaper Bank. It also would not be able to be put on without the generous help from the local police and fire departments and the countless volunteers who donate their time during the weekend to make sure the attendees are fed, hydrated and safe.

Resorter: What are you looking forward to most about Bacon Fest?

Tracey Bockhop: Every year we get so excited just to bring people together while eating amazing food and enjoying time together with friends and family. It really helps kick off the summer and start off the fest season for all who attend. We cannot wait to see you all there.

Dive deep into bacon

Bacon Fest features 18 food vendors. According to baconfestwi.com, the vendors are American Made BBQ, Da Local Boy, Fork N’ Fry, The Lumpia Lady, The Peanut Butter Pig, Sweet Caroline Roasted Corn & Snack Bar, The Baker House, Chef Abel of Elena In Home Catering, Jammin’ Concessions, Loco Sno, Smilin’ Dawgs, Uyghur Grill LLC, Chocolate Moonshine, Flip’s Mini Donuts LLC, Lake Geneva Pie Co., MM&E BBQ, Smokie Boyz BBQ and WI Style BBQ.

Retail and other vendors include Capital Vacations, Gindo’s Spice of Life, Stinebrinnk’s Piggly Wiggly, Corspice, Glas All Naturals, Waterford Bee Company, Exterior Pros and Mid-City Grill.

The bar, sponsored by Bruno’s Liquor, will serve various beers, seltzers, wines, sodas and water. Part of the bar sales will benefit the Walworth County Food and Diaper Bank.

Live music

Following is the live music schedule for Bacon Fest.

Friday, May 12 — CRY! CRY! CRY! A Tribute to Johnny Cash by Jonny Lyons & the Pride, 5-6:30 p.m.; and Hillbilly Rockstarz, 7-9 p.m.

Saturday, May 13 – Indigo Canyon, noon-2 p.m.; and Lara Bell Band, 2:30-4:30 p.m. An as of yet unannounced performer will play from 5-7 p.m.

Sunday, May 14 – Karen Shook Trio, noon-2 p.m.; and Miles Over Mountains, 2:30-5 p.m.

Tickets

Until Thursday, May 11, at 4 p.m., tickets are $5 per day or $12 for the full three-day pass when purchased online at baconfestwi.com.

After, tickets are $10 per day. The three-day pass is only available until May 11 at 4 p.m.

Ages 12 and younger are admitted for free. On May 14, mothers can enter Bacon Fest for free.

