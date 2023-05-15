Local musicians will share the stage with artists from Brazil and around the U.S. at this weekend’s Lake Geneva Jazz Fest.

In the words of Chris Buttleman, the event is “a celebration of the food, culture and music of one of America’s most original and beloved art forms.”

One of the Jazz Fest organizers, Buttleman also owns Lake Geneva House of Music, N3241 County Trunk H, Town of Geneva, which is where the event’s hefty roster of artists will perform Friday through Sunday, May 19-21.

Sixteen acts — which amounts to about 70 musicians — are playing on two stages, said Buttleman.

In the following Q&A, he explained that there’s a lot more to Lake Geneva Jazz Fest, which has just as eclectic an array of food vendors as it does artists.

Note: The following was edited for clarity and brevity.

Resorter: Obviously, Jazz Fest had a successful debut last year. How are you going to expand on that this year?

Chris Buttleman: For this year, we are increasing the number of food vendors that we have to offer a wider variety of styles. We’re thrilled to be having The Southern Stop back this year and they’ll be offering up a nice selection of New Orleans-inspired southern dishes, including several of the traditional dishes like jambalaya, gumbo, po’ boys and a really nice shrimp boil. Denny’s Smokehouse will be there all weekend doing some amazing smoked meats and BBQ creations. The Los Lupes Taco Truck will be here with their excellent Mexican fare as well with Supermercado San Judas. Uyghur Grill will have lamb kebab and some great Asian foods from their grill, and more.

Resorter: What has you most excited about this year’s Jazz Fest?

Chris Buttleman: This year we’ll also be broadening our range of jazz music to include a very talented Brazilian bossa nova artist named Héli; the Claudettes, which I would describe as a mix of blues, jazz, rockabilly and punk; Yves Francios and Rocambu Jazz, Brass Band and Second Line from the Chicago Windy City Ramblers and several other artists more traditional and non-traditional. I get most excited about the live music, of course, but also the food and cultural mix and the unique, fun and enjoyable atmosphere it creates.

Resorter: It seems like many of the artists who played the inaugural Jazz Fest last year are back.

Chris Buttleman: Typically, with all festivals I’m involved with, I repeat as many of the favorites each year, but also bring in new things that I’ve discovered to keep the lineups different and fresh each year. There are other variables, too, like artist tour routing, availability and those types of factors that contribute to decisions.

Resorter: What’s new for Jazz Fest this year?

Chris Buttleman: One new thing we’re adding this year is an inside after show party for those who have purchased the very limited VIP passes. These extra jam sessions will be in the Studio G bar area and a fun mingle with as many of the performers and guests after the outdoor stages finish on Friday and Saturday nights. Also new this year is our promotional partner, jazz label Bent River Records, who will be showcasing some great artists on their roster, including Samantha Saffire, Charlie Wooton with Arséne Delay and Carolyn Broussard, which will put on very special performances.

Resorter: Why is it important to celebrate jazz?

Chris Buttleman: Jazz music is one of America’s most original and beloved art forms. The talent and depth of musicianship to perform jazz well is truly outstanding. Plus, it’s one heck of a good time to listen to, dance to, eat, drink and celebrate with the music!

Resorter: In addition to having artists from outside of Wisconsin, there are also some local performers at this year’s Jazz Fest.

Chris Buttleman: For very local talent, we’re excited to be having the Badger High School Jazz Band perform on Sunday, May 21, as part of our Community Day, which is free admission for the event. Also on that day, we have local artist Sam Barrett performing during our Geneva Outdoor Market. Underground Sound is all local musicians. I’d like to see our local jazz scene develop more and hopefully events like this can help!

Resorter: What is one thing about this event that you feel most people do not know?

Chris Buttleman: How much work it is to put something like together! I’m lucky to have developed a very good team over the years and that’s what it takes to pull these events off. I think it’s worth knowing to understand why it costs a little to attend events and as we try to keep our prices as low as possible. Ticket fees go towards paying for all the bands, travel, the production costs — sound and lighting systems — staffing, including security, parking, box office, servers, management, setup and cleanup, marketing and promotional costs, equipment, staging and utilities, plus other additional expenses.

Ticket prices for Lake Geneva Jazz Fest vary. See the Live Music listing in this week's Resorter.

For more details, see article in this week's Regional News and go to lghom.com or lgjazzfest.com.

For more about Bent River Records, go to bentriverrecords.com.

