Care & community: Bastian's art on display in Whitewater

WHITEWATER — In Roberta’s Art Gallery, the bold words “I HAVE MISSED YOU” are draped across the wall.

This message is stitched across a large fabric banner, one of the art pieces included in Jennifer Bastian’s most recent exhibit, “Hold Together,” running now through Wednesday, Sept. 28.

Bastian’s exhibit consists of textiles and framed photographs that explore themes of care, community, and are a reflection of the beauty and intimacy in the world.

An interdisciplinary artist and photographer from Oak Creek, Bastian has wanted to be an artist since she was 4. She attended both an arts middle school and high school, and received her Bachelor of Fine Arts Degree in photography from the School of the Art Institute of Chicago.

Out of college, she worked for a letterpress stationery company and taught art workshops. She then graduated from UW-Milwaukee with both a Master of Arts and Master of Fine Arts. Following graduate school, she worked in digitization at UW-Madison and UCLA. Since then, she moved to Madison, and has co-founded Communication, a non-profit all ages arts venue that focuses on equity in the arts community. She currently serves as director and is extremely passionate about arts administration and advocacy. Bastian has received multiple awards for her work, and some of her work was recently featured at the Wisconsin Museum of Art. You can read more about Bastian and her experience, art, and perspective here.

Bastian’s “Hold Together” exhibit features work done by using a variety of textiles including used pillowcases, tablecloths and napkins. The exhibit also features a combination of earlier and more recent photographs. During her creative process, Bastian’s camera is a tool to understand and filter her surroundings. This practice translates to an eclectic variety of photographs that focus on self-reflection and the interpretation of emotion. Her pictures feature gentle and surprising connections between subjects, which offer a glimpse into Bastian’s personal experience of the world. Much of her textile-based pieces capture how she deals with her experience — whether it be coping with trauma, grief, and struggle, or channeling support from her family and her community.

Due to Bastian’s openness to express herself through this exhibit, her work is inspirational in nature for others to feel empowered to do the same. In Bastian’s words, “If you make something that resonates with one other person, it’s a win.”

Roberta’s Art Gallery is located on the first floor of the James R. Connor University Center (UC) at UW-Whitewater. The gallery collaborates with campus departments, student organizations and community groups in coordinating and sponsoring exhibits. In semester, gallery hours are Monday-Thursday, 10 a.m.to 4:30 p.m.; and Friday, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. The gallery is closed Saturday and Sunday.

Roberta’s Art Gallery prides itself on its exhibits being free and open to the public. Attending certain events can earn students class credit.

To be featured in Roberta’s Art Gallery, email ucart@uww.edu, call 262-472-3193 or visit www.uww.edu/uc/events_entertainment/robertas-art-gallery.