Candlelight holiday concerts feature Lake Geneva Symphony Orchestra members

Members of the Lake Geneva Symphony Orchestra will perform the music of the holidays during two special candlelight concerts at the Geneva Room.
The tentative program for the live, multisensory experience includes Arcangelo Corelli’s “Christmas Concerto,” “Sleigh Ride,” “It’s Beginning to Look a Lot Like Christmas,” music by Trans-Siberian Orchestra and other traditional holiday favorites.
There are two dates for the candlelight concerts — Friday, Dec. 2, at 7 p.m.; and Sunday, Dec. 4, at 4 p.m.
Santa is expected to pay a visit to the shows, and there be beverages and hot cocoa available for purchase.