Candlelight holiday concerts feature Lake Geneva Symphony Orchestra members

Lake Geneva Symphony Orchestra

A string quartet of Lake Geneva Symphony Orchestra members will perform holiday music by candlelight.

 File photo, Regional News

Members of the Lake Geneva Symphony Orchestra will perform the music of the holidays during two special candlelight concerts at the Geneva Room.

The tentative program for the live, multisensory experience includes Arcangelo Corelli’s “Christmas Concerto,” “Sleigh Ride,” “It’s Beginning to Look a Lot Like Christmas,” music by Trans-Siberian Orchestra and other traditional holiday favorites.

There are two dates for the candlelight concerts — Friday, Dec. 2, at 7 p.m.; and Sunday, Dec. 4, at 4 p.m.

Santa is expected to pay a visit to the shows, and there be beverages and hot cocoa available for purchase.

Each show will be about 55 minutes. Doors open 45 minutes prior to the start time. Late entry will not be permitted. Seating is first-come first-served.

Tickets are $35. To purchase, go to www.eventbrite.com/e/holiday-candlelight-symphony-tickets-405559739097.

Guests must be age 8 or older. Anyone younger than 16 must be with an adult.

The Geneva Room is located at 772 Main St., #202, Lake Geneva.

