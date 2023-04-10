WHITEWATER — The Whitewater Arts Alliance (WAA) invites amateur and professional photographers to submit their photography for consideration in the 14th Annual Fran Achen Juried Photography Exhibition.

The exhibition will be held during the month of July at the WAA’s Cultural Arts Center Gallery, 402 W. Main St., next to the Birge Fountain in downtown Whitewater.

The photographs in the show will be displayed on the walls of the gallery and, concurrently, in an online virtual exhibit that will appear at the WAA website.

All are welcome to enter. Submissions must be received no later than Wednesday, May 31, and must include:

a completed entry form entry fee of $35 or $30 for current WAA members emailed digital copies of entered photos

The entry includes submission of up to four photographs. For complete information, go to www.whitewaterarts.org/fran-achen-2023

An opening reception featuring the presentation of awards will be Sunday, July 2, at 1 p.m. at the Cultural Arts Center, where refreshments will be served.

Voting for Viewer Choice will continue throughout the run of the exhibit and its winner will be announced Sunday, July 30.

Jeff McDonald, the exhibition’s chair and a longtime WAA board member, said, “The Fran Achen exhibition is an annual highlight. Fran Achen was a revered member of the community and an exceptional photographer. His collection of images continues to inspire. This exhibit, named in his honor, is an excellent opportunity to showcase the outstanding work created by both established and aspiring area artists. The participation and support of many skilled photographers from all over southern Wisconsin and northern Illinois is greatly appreciated and is the reason for this program’s continued success. Each year brings a new crop of inspired work.”

Admission to the exhibition and its reception are free of charge, open to the public, and all are invited.

The gallery is open Thursdays, Fridays, Saturdays, and Sundays from noon to 4 p.m.

