Call to artists: Make something with Peeps for Racine show

Beginning March 30, Racine Art Museum (RAM) will present its ever-popular 14th Annual International Peeps Art Exhibition.

This untraditional exhibition showcases art made from or inspired by colorful marshmallow Peeps® candy. Artists of all ages are invited to welcome the spring season by creating art for the only museum competition of its kind. Entry is free and open to all individuals, families, and organizations.

Each year, the show’s popularity draws thousands of visitors to RAM, setting daily attendance records and inspiring nationwide media attention along the way. While the COVID-19 pandemic has affected attendance in recent years, interest from creatives remained unwavering.

Over 135 enthusiastic artists created art for the RAM 11th Annual International Peeps Art Exhibition in 2020, which was postponed for months beyond its usual Easter holiday opening due to pandemic shutdowns. The 12th and 13th editions saw a meaningful increase in submissions, featuring creative artwork by 170 and 207 artists, respectively.

Entries for the 2023 show will be judged for awards by a panel of experts, based on creativity and the best use or representation of Peeps®. Museum visitors are invited to nominate their favorite piece in the exhibition for the coveted PEEPles Choice Award, which will be announced after the end of the show.

Further information and a downloadable entry form are available on the RAM website, ramart.org.

Entries must either be dropped off on Friday, March 17, or Saturday, March 18, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., or shipped to arrive no later than Thursday, March 16, at Racine Art Museum, 441 Main St., Racine, Wisconsin, 53405, along with an attached entry form.

