WILLIAMS BAY — The 48th Annual Williams Bay Fine Art & Music Festival is on the books for this year, and artists who wish to participate should act fast.

The Williams Bay Cultural Arts Alliance recently announced that this year’s event is Saturday and Sunday, July 29 and 30, in Edgewater Park.

The festival features fine arts and crafts, plus food and live local music.

Artists interested in applying can find the application form at www.wbcaa.org. Applications for new artists are due April 1.

The jury fee is $20. Booth fees are $170 and $220.

The festival offers $1,500 in cash awards to winners in three categories: Best of Show Fine Art, Best of Show Fine Craft and Audience Choice.

The event provides $1,000 to $3,000 annually for local college scholarships.

Local musicians interested in performing at the festival should contact Sandra at wbculturalartsalliance@gmail.com.

