Book sale, open house & more at Lake Geneva library

The following is happening at the Lake Geneva Public Library, 918 W. Main St., Lake Geneva.

Closed for Thanksgiving

Having adjusted hours this week due to the holiday, Lake Geneva Public Library will be closed Thursday and Friday, Nov. 24 and 25.

The library resumes its regular hours Saturday, Nov. 26, when it will be open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. For more information, visit lglibrary.org.

Holiday Open House

The library is hosting a Holiday Open House Friday, Dec. 2, with coffee, sweets, harp and dulcimer music and a special story time with a craft project.

Event is from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Harp music and story time and craft both start at 10 a.m.

Book sale returns

The Friends of the Lake Geneva Public Library has its Holiday Book & Gift Sale Friday and Saturday, Dec. 2 and 3, at the library.

After a two-year hiatus, the sale returns with various books, DVDs, CDs, holiday ornaments, children’s craft kits, bookmarks and more. Many items are priced under $5. Cash or checks are preferred, but cards will be accepted.

Three guest authors will be selling and signing their books during the sale — Jerry Peterson, Pat Hall and Michelle Caffrey.

Peterson and Hall will be available Dec. 2 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Peterson’s Christmas title, “A James Early Christmas,” is the second book in the James Early western mystery series. Hall, an award-winning children’s author from Janesville, shares “The Secret of Santa’s Naughty-Nice List.”

On Dec. 3, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., Caffrey will present “Jade: Lost in Yellowstone,” which is based on the true story of the adventures of a lost Australian Shepherd dog.

Proceeds from the sale support various youth and adult programs at the library. The Friends of the Lake Geneva Public Library welcome new members throughout the year with annual dues of $12 for individuals, $20 for families and $50 for businesses. Dues for lifetime membership are a one-time gift of $150.

Enrollment applications are at the library’s circulation desk and, during the sale, at the Friends table.

Call 262-249-5299 or go to the library’s Facebook page and lglibrary.org for more information.

Museum Adventure Passes

The Lake Geneva Public Library is offering free or discounted museum tickets to Lake Geneva cardholders through the Museum Adventure Pass program.

The program allows cardholders access to over 20 museums, parks and historical sites in Wisconsin and Illinois for free or discounted admission.

Among the sites offered are the Chicago Botanic Garden, Geneva Lake Museum and the Brookfield Zoo.

Anyone with a Lake Geneva Public Library card can obtain a Museum Adventure Pass. However, passes are limited, and specific terms and conditions are set by each museum. Passes may not be available immediately.

To request a pass, go to lglibrary.org. To learn which sites are available and more about the program, go to museumadventure.org.