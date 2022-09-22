Beer, polka & golf: Welcome to Delavan's Fourth Annual Craft Brew Open

DELAVAN — Don your lederhosen and prepare to roll out the barrel at the Fourth Annual Craft Brew Open.

An Oktoberfest-themed Ryder Cup-style tournament benefiting Open Arms Free Clinic is Saturday, Oct. 1, at Majestic Oaks, Lake Lawn Resort, 2400 E. Geneva St., Delavan.

Participants will sip their way through the course, sampling brews from regional craft breweries and snacking on brats, burgers and other foods.

Stop for photos at the photo spot, enter to win raffle prizes, and polka through the day while organizers raise money for Open Arms Free Clinic, Walworth County’s only free medical clinic.

Prizes will be awarded for 1st, 2nd, and 3rd place teams as well as 50/50 raffle winner, and best dressed teams.

Registration Oct. 1 is 9:30 to 11 a.m., followed by a continental breakfast and a shotgun start at 11 a.m.

The cost is $189 per two-person team. Fee includes golf for two players, continental breakfast, on-course food stations, beer samplings and games.

Tickets can be purchased through the Lake Lawn website, lakelawnresort.com.

Tournament Structure: Holes 1-6 = Scramble, Holes 7-12 = Best Ball, Holes 13-18 = Alternate Shot

Email contact@lakelawnresort.com with questions or go to www.lakelawnresort.com/events/craft-brew-open-2 for more details.