The Lake Geneva Public Library will celebrate National Library Week from April 24-28.

First held in 1958, National Library Week celebrates and promotes the role of public libraries in the community.

This year, the library’s events include a conversation with Maggie Ginsberg, Wisconsin author of the novel “Still True;” foraging and calligraphy workshops; youth events; the debut of the library’s new MakerStation; and a chance to win a copy of a new book.

All week long, there will be a MakerStation Showcase, in which people can see the library’s new maker tools. People can also become a Library Advocate to pledge support to the library and receive a special Library Advocate button.

A novelist and senior editor of Madison Magazine, Ginsberg has received awards for her longform articles over the past 17 years, including honors from the National City & Regional Magazine Association, the Milwaukee Press Club and the American Society of Journalists and Authors.

“Still True” is Ginsberg’s first work of fiction. It was published by the University of Wisconsin Press in September 2022 and is now in its second printing.

In the book, a secret past threatens to unravel a family living in small town Anthem, Wisconsin.

A Q&A session follows the talk with Ginsberg. Copies of her book will be available to purchase.

To enter the book prize drawing, place a hold on any book at anytime before April 28.

Following is the itinerary for National Library Week.

Monday, April 24 — Refreshments in the lobby; and Japanese Film Series: “Ikiru” screening at 2 p.m.

Tuesday, April 25 — Nintendo Switch Party, a youth program, at 6 p.m.

Wednesday, April 26 — Refreshments in the Lobby, An Evening with Ginsberg, 6 p.m.

Thursday, April 27 — Storytime, a youth program, at 10 a.m.; Japanese Calligraphy, registration required, at 1 p.m.; and A Forager’s Year at 6 p.m.

Friday. April 28 — Book Prize Drawing; and Mahjong Drop-in, 2 p.m.

National Library Week Events at the Lake Geneva Public Library are sponsored by KwikTrip and the Friends of the Lake Geneva Public Library.

The library is open 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday, Friday and Saturday; and 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday.

For more information on events at the Library, visit lglibrary.org.

