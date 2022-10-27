At Delavan's Belfry, holiday sounds feature music of Chicago & the Trans Siberian Orchestra

DELAVAN — What better way to greet the holiday season than with a string of concerts?

Tickets are on sale now for six Christmastime shows at Belfry Music Theatre, 3601 Highway 67, Delavan.

It starts with The Christmas Chronicles, which is Wednesday and Thursday, Nov. 30 and Dec. 1.

The Christmas Chronicles uses HD projections, music and vintage outfits to create a unique and visually stunning, Victorian Era-styles holiday event with intertwined, seasonal vignettes. Features narration by Leonard Ford, Susan Aquila and the Paganini String Trio, with Jeff Lubin on guitar and vocals.

The Four C Notes return to the Belfry for Seasons Greetings Friday and Saturday, Dec. 2 and 3. Recreating the music of Frankie Valli and the Four Seasons, the Four C Notes will perform a selection of rock ‘n roll Christmas classics.

Christmas with Chris Ruggiero is Wednesday and Thursday, Dec. 7 and 8. The PBS.TV star will perform fan favorites from his anticipated Christmas album as well as his other music. Fun fact: Ruggiero has worked with the same arranger who created the hits for Frankie Valli and the Four Seasons.

Always Olivia, a tribute to Olivia Newton-John, is Friday and Saturday, Dec. 9 and 10.

Annie Aiello, a professional singer/songwriter of the Chicagoland area for over 20 years, was a “Round 2” candidate on “The Voice.” She has worked with Richard Marx and several Nashville artists.

Tickets for the next two acts are selling quickly, according to Belfry’s website, belfrymusictheatre.com.

Trans-Infinity Orchestra brings its Trans Siberian Orchestra tribute to the stage Wednesday and Thursday, Dec. 14 and 15. Using a state-of-the-art light show and an angelic choir, the act will tell the story of Christmas around the world.

Another act that has played the Belfry before, Chicago Rewired brings A Chicago Christmas to audiences Friday and Saturday, Dec. 16 and 17.

All shows start at 7 p.m. Cost is $58 to $76 per ticket.

To purchase tickets and for more details, visit the Belfry website.