WHITEWATER — The Vinery Stained Glass Studio and the Whitewater Arts Alliance are hosting a social night Thursday, Feb. 23.

The event is from 6 to 8:30 p.m. at the Vinery, 218 Elkhorn Road, Whitewater.

It is a $40 class on fused glass with the theme of barn squares, with all materials provided onsite. The event is also a precursor course to bring awareness to the alliance’s Public Art Project.

Alliance members can get a 10% discount by giving their name to the Vinery.

The class is open to everyone of all ages. Additionally, this is a new collaboration that should appear bi-monthly.

No sign up required. Those who are interested can show up at the Vinery the day of the event.

To learn more about the class, visit either the alliance’s webpage, www.whitewaterarts.org/vinery-glass-waa-night, or the Vinery’s Facebook page, facebook.com/events/s/fused-glass-barn-quilt/ 2205916136261185/.

