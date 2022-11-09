Artists of all ages in the Crystal Lake's Hackmatack art show

CRYSTAL LAKE, ILLINOIS — An art show featuring works from area artists aged 4 to 94 is now open in the Dole and Sage galleries at The Dole, 401 Country Club Road.

A community and artist reception is Friday, Nov. 11, from 5 to 8 p.m. At the reception, the public can meet the artists.

The art show celebrates the 10th anniversary of Hackmatack National Wildlife Refuge, which was established in Walworth County and in Illinois’ McHenry County on Nov. 6, 2012.

The art show features over 100 pieces of art including paintings, glasswork, poems, multimedia works, fabric art, drawings, metalwork and weavings, all inspired by the nature of the region where the Hackmatack National Wildlife Refuge is located.

Hackmatack areas includes the Goose Pond Corridor-Turner Tract, N541 County Highway H, Bloomfield; the refuge, 6316 Harts Road, Ringwood, Illinois; and the Queen Anne Prairie Core Area by Illinois Route 47, south of Hebron, Illinois.

The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service manages an unparalleled network of public lands and waters called the National Wildlife Refuge System. With more than 560 refuges spanning the country, this system protects iconic species and provides some of the best wildlife viewing opportunities on Earth. Hackmatack is the system’s 561st refuge.

For more info about Friends of Hackmatack National Wildlife Refuge, visit hackmatacknwr.org. The Friends can be reached at (262) 448-3558.