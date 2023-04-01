WHITEWATER — Honor Earth Month by delving into the 2- and 3-D realms of landscaped fences and monocultures with Ben Orozco’s “Walled Gardens” exhibit at Roberta’s Art Gallery up through April 25.

An exhibit reception is Tuesday, April 18, at 6 p.m. There will be an artist meet-and-greet, a panel discussion on the environments we live in, and an opportunity for audience questions at the gallery, located on the first floor of the James R. Connor University Center at UW-Whitewater. Free food and refreshments will be provided.

Orozco’s exhibit, in collaboration with UW-Whitewater Sustainability, is challenging the way we see physical space and urban landscapes with grown and built barriers. Orozco creates illusions that challenge viewers’ perceptions of flatness and depth.

The “Walled Gardens” exhibit plays with negative spaces and features palm trees and natural barriers on cut paper, dimensional paintings, and foam board.

“While I make art, I think about urban developments and how we build our environments as humans," Orozco said.

He grew up moving between flat farms in Wisconsin and layered tree plantations in South Miami while considering how strange the spaces are in comparison to each other. “We can all think about how the local areas we live in have been landscaped to keep people in or keep people out," said Orozco.

A graduate of UW-Madison, Orozco received a bachelor of fine arts with concentrations in graphic design, neon/glass and sculpture.

In 2020, he completed a nine-month Fulbright-Hays fellowship in Småland, Sweden, researching Swedish glass and neon design and techniques. Alongside the Glass Factory Museum in Boda, Sweden, his artwork has also been exhibited in various areas around the United States including New York, New Jersey, Florida and Madison.

Roberta’s Art Gallery collaborates with campus departments, student organizations, and community artists in coordinating and sponsoring exhibits. In semester, hours are Monday through Thursday, 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.; and Friday, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Gallery is closed Saturday and Sunday.

Roberta’s Art Gallery prides itself in all exhibits being free and open to the public. For more information, email ucart@uww.edu or call 262-472-3193 or visit our website for any questions or inquiries.

