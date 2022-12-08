Artists from Fontana, Sharon & other area communities in Racine's watercolor exhibit

RACINE — Local artists are part of the Racine Art Museum’s Watercolor Wisconsin 2022.

The museum’s Charles A. Wustum Museum of Fine Arts opens the show Sunday, Dec. 11

One of Wustum’s most popular shows, Watercolor Wisconsin is an annual statewide competition that has been organized by the museum since 1966. Limited only by their materials — aqueous media such as acrylic and watercolor — artists are free to create two- and three-dimensional works on paper.

Contemporary artists from communities throughout the state bring both traditional and experimental approaches to the established guidelines, resulting in a varied and dynamic exhibition each year. Watercolor Wisconsin 2022 will be on display at Wustum through April 15, 2023.

Jurors for the 2022 competition, Ratindra Das and Gail Ana Gomez, selected the 106 works by 95 artists on display in this exhibition.

Das is both a Dolphin Fellow and a signature member of the American Watercolor Society, a Master Signature member in Watercolor West, and a Distinguished Master in the Transparent Watercolor Society of America. Gomez is the Associate Director of Exhibitions and Publications at the University of Chicago’s Smart Museum of Art.

The Preview Reception and Awards Ceremony for Watercolor Wisconsin 2022 will be held at Wustum Museum, 2519 Northwestern Ave., on Dec. 11, from 2 to 4 p.m.

During the reception, Bruce W. Pepich, Racine Art Museum’s Executive Director and Curator of Collections, will host the awards presentation at 2:30 p.m.

The following local artists are in the exhibition, listed here by community.

Burlington: Jean Dibble and Dave Jewell.

Fontana: Cathy Rocca.

Sharon: Martha Hayden.

Whitewater: Christine B. Miller.