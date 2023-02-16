This past year, the Frank Dudley painting unofficially titled “Dunes in Winter” was restored through a donation from the Blooming Prairie Questers of the Delavan area.

Born of deaf parents on Nov. 14, 1868, Frank Dudley was the eldest of three brothers. In 1887, he left Delavan, Wisconsin to study art in Chicago. He married Haley Boxwell, and a son, Paul, was born several years later. To support his family, he took commissions to color portrait photographs in crayon and watercolor. His first exhibition was in 1902 at the Art Institute of Chicago. Haley died suddenly in 1904. After her death, Dudley concentrated on landscape painting. In 1905, he was awarded the Art Institute’s Young Fortnightly Prize.

Dudley spent most of his life in the Chicago area. His studio was located in what is now the Indiana Dunes State Park. Not only did he frequently paint the dunes, he was a significant figure in dunes conservation, helping to successfully advocate for the formation of a park to preserve the Indiana lake shore.

Aram Public Library displays a collection of works that are representatives of the once well-known art colony that flourished in Delavan near the turn of the last century. For 15 years, from 1895 to 1910, 60 to 80 students came to Delavan each July to continue their studies under the auspices of the Chicago Art Institute and instructor, John Vanderpoel.

The oil painting depicts the Indiana dunes in the winter. Over the years the painting had become dull. The art restorer cleaned and repaired the painting along with reinforced the frame.

“The Blooming Prairie Questers have been integral partners in supporting our art collection — writing grants and making the effort to continue the longevity of this special collection for the joy and wonderment of our community,” shared Michelle Carter, Aram director. “We are so very grateful for all the work they’ve done on our behalf.”

The Questers are an international organization located in the United States and Canada.

Blooming Prairie is a local chapter started in 2008 with 10 members.

The Questers are volunteers and donors who work behind the scenes to preserve, restore, repair or replace artifacts and items of historical interest in communities. For meeting and membership details, contact Cindy Rademaker, Wisconsin State Quester president, at 262-949-5074; or Kathy Hankins, Blooming Prairie Chapter president, at 262-812-7792.

Two more paintings may be restored.

“The Blooming Prairie Questers are all in agreement that preserving the artwork at Aram Public Library is the perfect project for us and we are looking forward to the restoration of the next painting,” Hankins said.

Aram Public Librarywelcomes the community to view the collected artworks.

Library hours are Monday to Thursday, 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.; Friday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.; and Saturday, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

