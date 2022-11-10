And now, something different: Thanksgiving-time events that break the mold in Lake Geneva

OK, Thanksgiving’s real simple, right? Eat, watch football, sleep — repeat. Mentally prepare to join the late-night Black Friday lines as Christmas music streams everywhere.

There are plenty of other things to do the week of Thanksgiving to celebrate the holiday and break the routine.

How about do the more adult-styled celebrating the night before at a Lake Geneva area establishment? Or get some exercise and help a good cause before engorging on turkey Thanksgiving Day? Or maybe after fighting those Black Friday crowds of shoppers, you want to take a magical cruise across Geneva Lake to see Santa Claus.

Below are several ideas of things to do Thanksgiving week. Note: Information may

change. Contacting event organizers before attending is recommended.

Thanksgiving Service — Tuesday, Nov. 22, 6 p.m., United Church of Christ, 46 Stam St., Williams Bay.

A community based choir will sing Thanksgiving songs at the service, presented by Chapel On The Hill, the Williams Bay Lutheran Church and United Church of Christ. The choir is rehearsing on Fridays at 4 p.m., in the church’s lower level. The public can participate in both the choir and the service. For more information, call 262-325-1065 or email uccwboffice@gmail.com.

Thanksgiving Eve at the Parrot — Wednesday, Nov. 23, 7-11 p.m., The Thirsty Parrot, W3725 Club House Drive, Town of Geneva. Blackout Wednesday with live music by Cork N Classics.

Thanksgiving Eve Bash — Nov. 23, 9 p.m.-2:30 a.m., Thumbs Up, 260 Broad St., Lake Geneva. Music provided by DJ Jones.

Thanksgiving Dinner To Go — Evergreen Golf Club, N6246 Highway 12, Elkhorn, evergreengolf.com/thanksgiving-carry-out. Cost: At least $139 plus

sales tax.

The dinners, which include a 12- to 14-pound turkey, are largely sold out. As of this writing, cold pick up was still available for Wednesday, Nov. 24, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. There are add-ons, such as pumpkin or apple pie and extra turkey. Order by phone or in person no later than Friday, Nov. 19, at 2 p.m. 262-723-5722.

Turkey Trot — Thursday, Nov. 24, Four Lakes Athletic Center, 351 E. Morrissey Drive, Elkhorn, www.4flac.com. Costs: $30 early registration for adults, $20 for ages 15 and younger; and $35 race registration for adults, $25 for ages 15 and younger.

“Run the race before you stuff your face” is the motto for this event, a 5K run/walk and 1-mile fun run drumstick dash. Early registration deadline Nov. 10. Those who register early are guaranteed to receive a free Turkey Trot T-shirt. On Nov. 24, registration is 7-7:45 a.m. Races start at 8 a.m. Each registered runner is asked to bring two nonperishable items for the local food pantry.

Santa Cruise — Starts Friday, Nov. 25, with various cruises from 4:30-8:30 p.m., Gage Marine/Pier 290, 1 Liechty Drive, Williams Bay. Ticket prices vary, but generally, costs are $30 ages 18-64, $28 ages 65 and older, and $18 ages 4-17. No charge for ages 3 and younger.

Take a 40-minute Geneva Lake tour to Santa’s Hideaway, where Santa himself reveals the names of children on board who made it onto his Nice List. Before boarding one of the Lake Geneva Cruise Line boats, guests will walk through the Santa Cause Charities of Christmas Tree Festival, an indoor winter wonderland including eight decorated trees and a festive atmosphere. Cash bar open in the Tree Festival area, but not on the boat.

The Santa Cruise runs Nov. 25-Dec. 30. To purchase tickets and see days and times available, go to santacruiselakegeneva.com.

After Thanksgiving Shopping Event — Saturday, Nov. 26, noon-7 p.m., Timber Ridge Lodge & Waterpark, 7020 Grand Geneva Way, Town of Lyons. Small Business Saturday event. Email dawsontreasures@gmail.com or call 630-631-3355 for more details.