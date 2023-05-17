"Lake Life Begins With Gage."

More than an advertising slogan, it's a way of life and the driving passion for the 150-200 year-round and nearly 500 seasonal employees of Williams Bay-based Gage Marine Corp., a diversified hospitality and marine business marking the sesquicentennial anniversary of its 1873 founding.

Gage Marine President and CEO Bill Gage, Jr., recalled a conversation with a customer around 15 years ago, saying it summed up the allure of The Lake Life on scenic 5,401-acre Geneva Lake, a popular tourism draw across Wisconsin and the Midwest since the 1870s.

"He said, 'There's a reason we're out on the lake. The cells phones don't work, we have a different conversation with our kids, and our friends always remember the day out on the lake,'" said Gage. "That really hit me, that that's really an important part about what we do here — this whole idea of providing The Lake Life for everyone."

He believes it's a noble thing, helping people enjoy and maximize their free time to create great memories.

"The lake's a place where people get recharged, reenergized, make connections," Gage said. "I think we help people slow down, stop, recharge and try to see the good in things. I think by doing what we do we make this a better place to live and visit. I'm a host by nature, so I love being a part of it — and I'm just one part of it."

The complementary Gage Marine Corp. family of companies — Gage Marine Boat Sales and Service, Gage Pier Service, Lake Geneva Cruise Line, Lake Life Catering, Lake Life Store and lakefront casual American dining PIER 290 restaurant among them — together provide opportunities for residents, visitors and guests to enjoy The Lake Life, even if they don’t have a home on the water.

Limited access to Geneva Lake was among the inspirations behind the 2012 launch of PIER 290 as Geneva Lake's only on-water restaurant.

"There's very little access if you don't live by the lake," Gage said. "That's one of the reasons the restaurant got created here. I think we feel a real privilege, but also an obligation, to provide access to the water for everyone, not just the people that are on the lake. I think that's a very nice, wonderful way to let everyone enjoy The Lake Life."

Since it first opened its doors 11 years ago, PIER 290 has proven popular with locals and visitors alike.

"I think we've really found our place in providing upscale comfort food that has an authentic Midwest bend to it — cheese curds are on the menu, but you can also get great fish and good steak — and feel an interaction with the lake, both in our outdoor space and indoors," Gage said.

Embodiment of The Lake Life at PIER 290 even extends to its historical furnishings and other décor.

"Most of what you see in that restaurant has been saved or salvaged from different mansions, buildings and boats around the lake," Gage said.

A rich history

Founded in 1873, the corporation was originally called Lake Geneva Steamboat Line. In 1916, it merged with the motorboat line and became Wisconsin Transportation Co.

In 1958, Russell Gage purchased Wisconsin Transportation and it became Gage Marine. Under his leadership, the marina business was greatly expanded, a boat sales division was established, and the second Lady of the Lake was launched in 1963 as the first new excursion boat on Geneva Lake in nearly 50 years. From 1961-69, the Gage family launched and operated a classic boat-building business, Gage-Hacker, featuring boats designed by famed naval architect John Hacker.

Russell's son, Bill Gage, Sr., led Gage Marine from 1968 to 2003.

In the 1960s and 70s, he oversaw an ambitious rebuilding of the company's entire excursion fleet as Gage Marine shifted more into tourism and private charters and away from public water-borne transportation. Gage Marine also greatly expanded its boat sales business.

During the 1980s and 90s, Bill Gage, Sr., focused on service with the acquisition of neighboring Inland Marine Corp. and a local pier company.

After Bill Gage, Sr., passed away at an early age in 2003, Russell's grandson, Bill Gage, Jr., carried the company into its third generation of family ownership, becoming president and CEO.

Following the advice of a business school to not immediately go into the family business but instead get some distance and a sense of perspective to avoid S.O.B. — Son of Boss — syndrome, Bill Gage, Jr., ventured into other career avenues before returning home to Walworth County to work side-by-side with his dad.

Studying history and economics at the University of Vermont from 1983-87, Bill Gage, Jr., was a sales associate with Royal LePage Real Estate Services and later a vice president with strategic consulting firm Aon before joining Gage Marine in 1999.

But he was by no means a stranger to the family business, with Gage Marine deeply intertwined with his childhood.

"I worked pumping gas, scraping boat bottoms, being a crewman and driving boats," Gage recalled.

Gage Marine Corp. has grown substantially under his tour of duty at the helm.

Gage Marine now sells premium watercraft brands across all lines, including Chris-Craft, Boston Whaler, MasterCraft, Bennington Pontoons and Monterey Boats.

Gage Marine acquired Summerset Marine and pier services, then went on to rebuild the marina and Lake Geneva Cruise Line's winter harbor at 1 Liechty Dr., Williams Bay. There, in 2012, Gage launched lakeside destination restaurant PIER 290.

“Gage Marine has grown throughout the decades, making it the strong family company that we are today." Gage said. "While many changes have occurred throughout our long history, two things have remained constant — the crystal blue waters of Geneva Lake and the exceptional service from our outstanding team, who understand that we do not sell goods and services but help people create memories.”

Active in the community, Gage has twice seved on the Fontana Village Board. In 2018, he launched the holiday season Santa Cruise outreach, which has raised more than half a millions dollars for local charities, most of them child-oriented.

"I think leaving a community and a place better than you found it is important," Gage said. "I think if more people thought that way about everything they did, the world would be a better place."

On the occasion of Gage Marine's 150th anniversary, Gage turned reflective as he looked back at the company's rich legacy and history, discussed its evolution, and looked ahead to the company's future.

"I think we're as well positioned as you can be," Gage said. "I think as long as we continue to evolve and stay relevant, then we'll continue to be successful — to grow, to thrive and be a leader in our community."

Noting his children are 21 and 19, Gage said it's not known yet whether a fourth generation will take the helm of Gage Marine someday.

"I think making this business continue to be sustainable is more important than a Gage happening to be here," he said. "We're fortunate that we've had three Gages in a row that just happened to bring the right mixture of enthusiasm and skill sets to work."

But whether or not a family member is at the helm, Gage believes the business should be in a position to grow and thrive as a leader in the community.

"The company's a lot more than just a Gage at this point," he said. "There's a deep leadership team. It's hardly done by just me."

Keys to success

If there's a secret sauce to Gage Marine's success, Gage noted the recipe comes with several vital ingredients — constant reinvestment into the business, "changing with the times" and building a strong, team-oriented workplace where many longtime employees have logged 30 to 40 years of service with the company, in additional to a number of two- and three-generation employee families.

Gage Marine has changed with the times to stay vital and relevant in a constantly changing and evolving marketplace.

"If you look at the company, it's evolved and changed and grown a lot," he said. "You need to do that. If we'd stayed a water bus company, we'd be like TV repairmen."

Many Gage Marine employees are longtime team members who are familiar faces for several generations of Gage customers.

Among them is Ellen Burling, general manager of Lake Geneva Cruise Line, a 41-year Gage Marine veteran hired by the company in 1983 when she was 19, between her freshman and sophomore years in college.

"My best friend got a job here the year previous, so of course I wanted to follow her," recalled Burling, who has worked in a variety of positions with Gage Marine over the years — working in the ticket office, as a boat tour guide and as a mail boat jumper before her "destiny" transition to the Lake Geneva Cruise Line office in 1986, rising to office manager, assistant general manager and, earlier this year, general manager.

Carrying passengers seasonally from April to November, Lake Geneva Cruise Line operates the largest fleet of inland lake tour boats in the United States — Lady of the Lake, Grand Belle of Geneva, Walworth, Duchess, Louise, Polaris, Geneva and Lorelei.

"I enjoy the people," she said of her career-long tenure with Gage. "I enjoy the variety. Every day is different, regardless of the season. It's never boring."

Gage Marine General Manager Bill Grunow, now in his fifth year with the company, is a veteran of the Lake Geneva area marine industry, starting as a 16-year-old with another firm in the 1970s.

Grunow enjoys the diversity of his job and its detail-oriented nature.

"It's a unique job, because you're dealing with clientele that own boats ranging from the old wood boats of the 1920s to the brand new fiberglass boats that we sell currently," he explained. "That spectrum of boat type and age makes Gage Marine a unique boat marina in the area."

The marina has both wood and fiberglass shops, Grunow said.

"A lot of things that other companies have decided they no longer want to work on because of age or difficulty, we work on," he said.

Gage Marine's marine-centric business encompasses a wide variety of operations, including boat sales and service, pier services and its Lakefront Valet Service & Boat Club operations.

"We deliver The Lake Life," said Grunow, an avid recreational boater himself. "The lake recharges you. It washes the stress away. It's therapy. I think that's why a lot of people are drawn to Geneva Lake. It's rejuvenating. No matter how people want to experience Geneva Lake — a dinner on the water, a trip around the lake on a tour, buying a boat — everyone's got a way to enjoy the lake when they come to Gage Marine or Lake Geneva Cruise Line and the other businesses within Gage Marine."

Anniversary celebrations

Looking to mark its milestone 150th anniversary, Gage Marine Corp. is planning a variety of special events throughout the year, which kicked off on May 6 with a $1.50 one-hour boat cruise tour of Geneva Lake.

"We've got different fun celebrations — boat trips and throwbacks and things — that we're working on," Gage said.

Looking to give back to the communities around Geneva Lake that have contributed to the company's growth and continued successes, Gage Marine Corp. is celebrating its sesquicentennial anniversary by donating $150,000 through 15 $10,000 grants to local organizations that are making a difference in the lives of Walworth County residents.

Approximately 100 applications were received by Gage Marine Corp. by March 31. The grant checks were set to be awarded at a May 18 event.

"I think for a company that's been here that long, it's an important reminder for our staff and our community to remember to keep investing back in each other," Gage said of the company's anniversary grants.

For more information about Gage Marine and its family of businesses, visit gagemarine.com or call 262-245-5501.

