A Christmas to remember in Walworth County: Parades, concerts & plenty of Santa!

It’s not even Thanksgiving, but Christmas season is already well under way.

While some events have already begun to ring in the holidays, many of them start this week and next. In fact, you may as well block out the weekend of Dec. 2 to 4 — the Lake Geneva area has you covered for Christmastime fun!

Below is a listing of some of the Walworth County area’s biggest and more unique Christmas celebrations.

Fourth Annual Parade of Trees — Now through Jan. 2, 2023, Geneva Lake Museum, 255 Mill St., Lake Geneva, 262-248-6060, genevalakemuseum.org.

The museum is lined with Christmas trees decorated by local businesses and organizations, and guests can decide which one deserves the Peoples Choice Award. Trees can be viewed during regular museum hours, which are Monday, Friday, Saturday and Sunday, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Admission: $12 adults, $10 ages 60 and older, $5 ages 13-17, free for ages 12 and younger, museum members and active military in uniform or with ID.

Santa Cruise — Starts Friday, Nov. 25, with various cruises from 4:30-8:30 p.m., Gage Marine/Pier 290, 1 Liechty Drive, Williams Bay. Ticket prices vary, but generally, costs are $30 ages 18-64, $28 ages 65 and older, and $18 ages 4-17. No charge for ages 3 and younger.

Take a 40-minute Geneva Lake tour to Santa’s Hideaway, where Santa himself reveals the names of children on board who made it onto his Nice List. Before boarding one of the Lake Geneva Cruise Line boats, guests will walk through the Santa Cause Charities of Christmas Tree Festival, an indoor winter wonderland including eight decorated trees and a festive atmosphere. Cash bar open in the Tree Festival area, but not on the boat.

The Santa Cruise runs Nov. 25-Dec. 30. To purchase tickets and see days and times available, go to santacruiselakegeneva.com.

Santa Is Coming — Fridays, Nov. 25 and Dec. 9, 16 and 23, 6-8 p.m., The Bottle Shop, 617 W. Main St., Lake Geneva, thebottleshoplakegeneva.com. Kids, pets and more can personally hand their wish list to Santa.

Christmas Trains — Starts Friday, Nov. 25, East Troy Railroad Museum, 2002 Church St., East Troy, easttroyrr.org. The museum has a few different Christmas-themed trains scheduled. Go online to purchase tickets. Note: Some of the following rides may already be sold out by press time.

Santa’s Special Night Trains: Nov. 25 and 26, and Dec. 2, 9, 10, 16 and 17, all departures at 5 p.m. First class dining car experience with cookies, hot chocolate, adult beverages. Each child receives a special holiday book and stuffed animal. Train stops at Santa’s Workshop at Elegant Farmer in Mukwonago. Cost: $35 adults, $23 ages 3-14, $12 ages 0-2. Cost for museum members: $30 adults, $16 children, $10 infants and toddlers.

Christmas Day Trains: Nov. 26 and 27, and Dec. 3, 4, 10, 11, 17 and 18; 9 and 10:30 a.m., noon, 1:30 and 3 p.m.; no 3 p.m. train Dec. 3. Head from the East Troy Depot to Santa’s Workshop at Elegant Farmer in Mukwonago to visit with the jolly elf. Trolleys are heated, bathrooms at the East Troy Depot. Cost: $23 adults, $20 ages 3-14, $8.50 ages 0-2, $17 for museum members.

For details on the parade train, see information about East Troy’s Santa on the Square event below.

Breakfast With Santa — Saturdays and Sundays, through Sunday, Dec. 18, 8-10:30 a.m., Grand Geneva Resort & Spa, 7036 Grand Geneva Way, Town of Lyons, call 262-249-4788 for reservations, grandgeneva.com. Cost: $45 adults, $25 ages 3-12, free ages 2 and younger with paid adult. Price does not include service charge and tax. Take a photo with Santa all dressed up or wearing pajamas, with breakfast served tableside. See the Grand Geneva website for full menu.

Breakfast With Santa — Saturday, Nov. 26; Sunday, Dec. 4; and Saturday, Dec. 17, 9-11:30 a.m., Lake Lawn Resort, 2400 E. Geneva St., Delavan, 262-725-9214 for reservations, lakelawnresort.com. Cost: $24 adults, $13 ages 4-12, complimentary for ages 3 and younger. Price does not include tax. Meet Santa in the Courtyard Garden, with a fully stocked breakfast buffet. Children can take home a DIY ornament. Scenic wagon rides run throughout the resort, departing from the Conference Center every 30 minutes. See the Lake Lawn website for menu.

Santa’s Landing at The Abbey — Nov. 26, 5-7 p.m., The Abbey Resort, 269 Fontana Blvd., Fontana, theabbeyresort.com.

Celebrate the start of Christmas season when Santa Claus lands at The Abbey Resort. Holiday music, bonfires with popcorn and s’mores, fresh cookies, hot chocolate and photos with the Jolly Old Elf himself are all part of the fun.

Ice Castles — Tickets go on sale Monday, Nov. 28, Geneva National Resort & Club, 1221 Geneva National Ave. S., Town of Geneva, icecastles.com/wisconsin. Tickets: $25 ages 12 and older, $17 ages 4-11.

A frozen attraction with tunnels, caverns, slides and sculptures made entirely of ice, with a horse-drawn sleigh ride trail, lighting features and winter characters. Artisans began creating the attraction earlier this month. When it opens remains to be seen, as weather is a key factor. In the past, Ice Castles opened in January. But in the past, tickets for the season have often sold out the day ticket sales open.

The Christmas Chronicles — Wednesday, Nov. 30, and Thursday, Dec. 1, 7 p.m., Belfry Music Theatre, 3601 Highway 67, Delavan, belfrymusictheatre.com. Tickets: $58-76.

Kicking off Belfry’s holiday concert series is a show uses HD projections, music and vintage outfits to create a unique and visually stunning, Victorian Era-styled holiday event with intertwined, seasonal vignettes. Features Jeff Lake, of Cellophane Flowers; Scout Ford, formerly of Trans-Siberian Orchestra; Camila Hernández; the all-female Paganini classical string trio; and Mira, a.k.a. Alexandrea Newell, of Mukwonago.

Second Annual Christmas Carol Sing-along — Thursday, Dec. 1, 11 a.m. and 7 p.m., Church of the Holy Communion, 320 N. Broad St., Lake Geneva. With organist Roy W. Clare. Doors open 30 minutes before each event. No admission fee, but a freewill offering will be received to help Lake Geneva Food Pantry.

Seasons Greetings — Friday and Saturday, Dec. 2 and 3, 7 p.m., Belfry Music Theatre, belfrymusictheatre.com. Tickets: $58-76. Recreating the music of Frankie Valli and the Four Seasons, the Four C Notes will perform a selection of rock ‘n roll Christmas classics.

The World’s Tallest Glass Tree — Dec. 2-4, 9-11, 16-18, Yerkes Observatory, 373 W. Geneva St., Williams Bay, worldstallestglasstree.com.

Mack Glass and the Elliott Organization presents the building of the World’s Tallest Glass Tree. Alongside the live glassblowing, steel sculpting and woodworking, there will be a Winter Maker Market, Space and Spaces Tours inside the observatory and special guest Rae Ripple will collaborate with the Mack Glass team to create custom, handblown glass and steel art pieces. People can help “grow” the tree by donating clear or green glass at drop-off locations in Williams Bay, Delavan and Milwaukee. Go online for more information.

“Twas the Night Before Christmas” — Dec. 2-4, Historic Sprague Theatre, 15 W. Walworth St., Elkhorn. Shows Dec. 2 and 3 start at 7 p.m., Dec. 4 at 3 p.m. Tickets: $10. Call 262-441-3924, visit Lakeland-players.org or go to the Elkhorn Chamber of Commerce to purchase tickets. Performing the play is a cast of 39 first- through-eighth graders throughout Walworth County.

The 27th Annual Victorian Christmas — Friday, Dec. 2, 5-9 p.m., Downtown Sharon. Horse-drawn wagon rides, an artisan market, Christmas tree lighting, dog sleds, food, carolers, music and the Lighted Carriage Parade at 7:30 p.m. This year’s Victorian Christmas is dedicated to the memory of Virginia Harvey. Visit the Historic Downtown Sharon Facebook page for more details and updates.

Elkhorn’s Annual Tree Lighting — Dec. 2, 5:30 p.m., Veterans Park, Elkhorn, business.elkhornchamber.com.

Bring a mug of hot cocoa and enjoy Christmas caroling while waiting for Santa and his special helper to arrive on a horse-drawn carriage to ignite the holiday season. Santa’s sleigh will then head to the Third Annual Let It Glow event at the Walworth County Fairgrounds.

Third Annual Let It Glow Holiday Festival — Dec. 2, 6-9 p.m.; Saturday, Dec. 3, 5-9 p.m.; and Sunday, Dec. 4, 5-8 p.m., Walworth County Fairgrounds, business.elkhornchamber.com.

A free drive-through holiday festival with light displays, Balsam Boulevard, Santa and more. Entrance to Let It Glow will be on Rotary Way, off of Market Street.

Streets of Lake Geneva Holiday Tree Lighting Ceremony — Dec. 2, 6 p.m., Flat Iron Park, 201 Wrigley Drive, Lake Geneva. Visit the Streets of Lake Geneva Facebook page for updates. This year, the existing native pine trees in the park will be decorated.

Gallery 223 Holiday Reception — Dec. 2, 6-8 p.m., Gallery 223, 223 Broad St., Lake Geneva. Browse the gallery’s holiday exhibit, meet many of the artists featured in the exhibit, while listening to live jazz music by pianist Matt Fung-Miller.

Annual Little Big Christmas Party — Dec. 2, 6 p.m.-midnight, Geneva Ballroom at Lake Lawn Resort, lakelawnresort.com. Cost: $85 per person, including 24.5% service charge and 5.5% sales tax. A celebration where small groups and companies with 8 to 75 guests can have their own private tables while enjoying hors d’oeuvres, a three-course dinner, cash bar and live music by The Beaux Band.

Holiday Candlelight Symphony — Dec. 2, 7 p.m.; and Sunday, Dec. 4, 4 p.m., Geneva Room, 772 Main St., #202, Lake Geneva. Tickets: $35. To purchase, go to www.eventbrite.com/e/holiday-candlelight-symphony-tickets-405559739097.

Members of the Lake Geneva Symphony Orchestra will perform a wide variety of holiday music by candlelight in these events sponsored by Grand Geneva Resort & Spa. Santa is expected to visit, and beverages and hot cocoa will be available for purchase. Doors open 45 minutes prior to start time. Seating first-come first-served, no late entry permitted. Each show is about 55 minutes long. Guests must be age 8 or older. Anyone younger than 16 must be with an adult.

Christmas at Badger — Saturday, Dec. 3, Badger High School Commons Area, 220 E. South St., Lake Geneva, 262-348-2006.

A pancake breakfast and the Fifth Annual Badger DECA Holiday Craft and Vendor Fair both start in the morning.

The breakfast is from 8 to 11 a.m. Eggs, pancakes, bacon, sausage and more are free for ages 2 and younger, $5 for ages 3-12, and $8 for adults. Tickets available at the door.

The fair is from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Enter on the east side of the school, Door J, and head into the Sports Center. Free admission, raffles and more.

Milk and Cookies With Santa — Dec. 3, 11 a.m.-2 p.m., Topsy Turvy Brewery, 727 Geneva St., Lake Geneva. For adults, there will be craft beer, wine and Irish Coffee. Guests can stay for pizza or a Milwaukee Pretzel then watch the 47th Annual Electric Christmas Parade, which passes by Topsy Turvy.

41st Annual Christmas Card Town Parade — Dec. 3, 1:30 p.m., Downtown Elkhorn, business.elkhornchamber.com. Floats, novelty acts, music, animals, and Santa and Mrs. Claus will be there.

Santa on the Square — Dec. 3, starting at 4 p.m., various locations, easttroy.org/events.

Santa and Mrs. Claus, with their entourage, kicks off East Troy’s holiday season via the East Troy Electric Railroad’s Santa Train. The train leaves at 5:05 p.m. from Elegant Farmer, 1545 Main St., Mukwonago.

Train stops at Army Lake Road North at 5:25 p.m., Army Lake Road South at 5:42 p.m., St. Peters Road at 5:56 p.m., Byrnes Street at 6:13 p.m., and arriving in East Troy at about 6:30 p.m. Santa arrives at the East Troy Village Square Park by East Troy Fire Department truck to light the Bob Barutha Memorial Christmas Tree around 6:30 p.m. Santa can then be seen from the park bandstand throughout the event, which also includes a Christmas carol sing-along led by East Troy High School Choir members, s’mores and DIY photo stations, a East Troy Area Chamber of Commerce beverage tent with East Troy Brewery beer.

Before and after Santa’s arrival, there are numerous happenings. Live Christmas music is from 4 to 7 p.m. at East Troy Brewery, 2905 Main St. Bake sale and hot cocoa from 4 to 8 p.m. at Realty Executives, 2887 Main St. 2894 on Main, located at 2894 Main St., East Troy, celebrates Santa’s arrival with a menu of cocoa, coffee, tea, mulled wine, hot apple cider and more from 5 to 8 p.m. Performances by the East Troy High School Cheer & Dance Team with Titan Cheer and Factory Stars Cheer and Infinity Dance are at 6 p.m. There will also be a movie and refreshments at the East Troy Historical Society, 2106 Church St.

47th Annual Electric Christmas Parade — Dec. 3, 5 p.m., Downtown Lake Geneva, visitlakegeneva.com.

“The Twelve Days of Christmas” is the theme of this year’s parade hosted by Visit Lake Geneva. The parade kicks off from the intersection of Williams and Marshall streets. Floats and other creative displays will travel south on Williams to Broad Street, south on Broad to Main Street, then west onto Cook Street. The parade route will be closed to parking Dec. 3 after 3 p.m. Visit Lake Geneva recommends arriving early to find parking. Visit Lake Geneva is also live streaming the event on its Facebook page, starting at 5 p.m.

Sundays With Santa — Dec. 4, 11 and 18, 10 a.m.-1 p.m., Pier 290, 1 Liechty Drive, Williams Bay, pier290.com. Enjoy brunch or lunch with Santa. Kids eat free until 6 p.m. Walk in or book a table online.

Badger Choir/Orchestra Concert — Monday, Dec. 5, 7 p.m., Badger High School Auditorium, 262-348-2006. All are welcome to attend. Dinner and show: $70 per person, includes sales tax and service charge.

Christmas With Chris Ruggiero — Wednesday and Thursday, Dec. 7 and 8, 7 p.m., Belfry Music Theatre, belfrymusictheatre.com. Tickets: $58-76. The PBS.TV star will perform fan favorites from his anticipated Christmas album as well as his other music.

Christmas With Olivia Newton-John — Friday and Saturday, Dec. 9 and 10, 7 p.m., Belfry Music Theatre, belfrymusictheatre.com. Tickets: $58-76. Starring Annie Aiello, a professional singer/songwriter of the Chicagoland area for over 20 years, who was a “Round 2” candidate on “The Voice.”

Pancakes With Santa — Saturday, Dec. 10, 8-11 a.m., Brookwood Middle School, 1020 Hunters Ridge Drive, Genoa City. Tickets: $6 adults, $4 ages 6-11. All-you-can-eat pancakes served with sausage, juice, milk and coffee. Pictures with Santa from 9-10 a.m.

“Your Holiday Party” — Dec. 10, Evergreen Country Club, N6246 Highway 12/67, Elkhorn, evergreengolf.com. Hosted by Jerry Wolski, featuring comedian Bill Bunker, with dancing to music provided by Grand DJ. Cocktails at cash bar: 5 p.m. Complimentary passed appetizers: 5:30 p.m. Dinner buffet: 6:30 p.m. Bunker goes on at 8 p.m. After the show, dancing with Grand DJ. Go online for full dinner buffet menu and more details.

Christmas Candlelight Dinners — Dec. 11, 17 and 18, 5 p.m., Lake Geneva School of Cooking, 727 Geneva St., Lake Geneva. Cost: $125. Holiday themed menus served by Chef John Bogan. As of this writing, two openings were left for Dec. 11 and 17, and six openings were available for Dec. 18. Go online to purchase and for more information.

Badger Band Holiday Concert — Monday, Dec. 12, 7 p.m., Badger High School Auditorium, 262-348-2006. All are welcome to attend.

A Tribute to the Trans Siberian Orchestra — Wednesday and Thursday, Dec. 14 and 15, 7 p.m., Belfry Music Theatre, belfrymusictheatre.com. Tickets: $58-76. Trans-Infinity Orchestra performs with an angelic choir and state-of-the-art light show. As of this writing, only single seats were still available.

A Chicago Christmas — Friday and Saturday, Dec. 16 and 17, 7 p.m., Belfry Music Theatre, belfrymusictheatre.com. Tickets: $58-76. Chicago Rewired brings all the greatest Christmas hits to the stage. According to Belfry’s website, tickets for the show are selling quickly.

The Nutcracker — Saturday, Dec. 17, 1 p.m., Young Auditorium, UW-Whitewater, 930 W. Main St., Whitewater, 262-472-2222, ticketsuww.vbotickets.com/event/The_Nutcracker/84355. Tickets: $30-35. A full production of “The Nutcracker” featuring the Lake Geneva Symphony Orchestra and the Dance Factory.