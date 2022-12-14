9 things to do around Lake Geneva Dec. 14-24, 2022: Trees, trains & holiday lights

The information presented here is subject to change. To have an event appear in this column, email us at newsroom@lakegenevanews.net.

Don’t miss it!

Santa Cruise — Now through Dec. 30, Gage Marine/Pier 290, 1 Liechty Drive, Williams Bay. Ticket prices vary, but generally, costs are $30 ages 18-64, $28 ages 65 and older, and $18 ages 4-17. No charge for ages 3 and younger.

Take a 40-minute Geneva Lake tour to Santa’s Hideaway, where Santa himself reveals the names of children on board who made it onto his Nice List. Before boarding one of the Lake Geneva Cruise Line boats, guests will walk through the Santa Cause Charities of Christmas Tree Festival, an indoor winter wonderland including eight decorated trees and a festive atmosphere. Cash bar open in the Tree Festival area, but not on the boat.

To purchase tickets and see days and times available, go to santacruiselakegeneva.com.

Fourth Annual Parade of Trees — Now through Jan. 2, 2023, Geneva Lake Museum, 255 Mill St., Lake Geneva, 262-248-6060, genevalakemuseum.org.

The museum is lined with Christmas trees decorated by local businesses and organizations, and guests can decide which one deserves the Peoples Choice Award. Trees can be viewed during regular museum hours, which are Monday, Friday, Saturday and Sunday, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Admission: $12 adults, $10 ages 60 and older, $5 ages 13-17, free for ages 12 and younger, museum members and active military in uniform or with ID.

Christmas Trains — Various dates, East Troy Railroad Museum, 2002 Church St., East Troy, easttroyrr.org. The museum has a few different Christmas-themed trains scheduled. Go online to purchase tickets. Note: Some of the following rides may already be sold out by press time.

Santa’s Special Night Trains: Dec. 16 and 17, all departures at 5 p.m. First class dining car experience with cookies, hot chocolate, adult beverages. Each child receives a special holiday book and stuffed animal. Train stops at Santa’s Workshop at Elegant Farmer in Mukwonago. Cost: $35 adults, $23 ages 3-14, $12 ages 0-2. Cost for museum members: $30 adults, $16 children, $10 infants and toddlers.

Christmas Day Trains: Dec. 17 and 18; 9 and 10:30 a.m., noon, 1:30 and 3 p.m.; no 3 p.m. train Dec. 3. Head from the East Troy Depot to Santa’s Workshop at Elegant Farmer in Mukwonago to visit with the jolly elf. Trolleys are heated, bathrooms at the East Troy Depot. Cost: $23 adults, $20 ages 3-14, $8.50 ages 0-2, $17 for museum members.

“A Christmas Carol” live radio play — Friday and Saturday, Dec. 16 and 17, 7:30 p.m.; and Sunday, Dec. 18, 3 p.m., Historic Sprague Theater, 15 W. Walworth St., Elkhorn. Tickets $15, plus $2.55 fee. Adaptation of the Charles Dickens classic holiday tale performed as a radio play, with the voice actors bringing the characters to life while technicians create the sound effects live.

The World’s Tallest Glass Tree — Friday through Sunday, Dec. 16-18, Yerkes Observatory, 373 W. Geneva St., Williams Bay, worldstallestglasstree.com.

Mack Glass and the Elliott Organization presents the building of the World’s Tallest Glass Tree. Alongside the live glassblowing, steel sculpting and woodworking, there will be a Winter Maker Market, Space and Spaces Tours inside the observatory and special guest Rae Ripple will collaborate with the Mack Glass team to create custom, handblown glass and steel art pieces. People can help “grow” the tree by donating clear or green glass at drop-off locations in Williams Bay, Delavan and Milwaukee. Work hours will be 4-8 p.m. on Fridays and noon to 7 p.m. on Saturdays and Sundays. Go online for more information.

Breakfast With Santa — Saturdays and Sundays, through Sunday, Dec. 18, 8-10:30 a.m., Grand Geneva Resort & Spa, 7036 Grand Geneva Way, Town of Lyons, call 262-249-4788 for reservations, grandgeneva.com. Cost: $45 adults, $25 ages 3-12, free ages 2 and younger with paid adult. Price does not include service charge and tax. Take a photo with Santa all dressed up or wearing pajamas, with breakfast served tableside. See the Grand Geneva website for full menu.

East Troy Lights Community Day & Santa Tours — Saturday, Dec. 17, starts at 5 p.m., various Downtown East Troy locations. East Troy Lights, a completely community-built light show, has a special show from 5 to 8 p.m. See light shows created by East Troy Middle School students. Santa and Mrs. Claus will also be at the East Troy Village Square Park Bandstand from 5 to 5:30 p.m.; Home on the Square 5:30 to 6 p.m.; East Troy Brewery 6 to 7 p.m.; Sauced Pizzeria from 7 to 7:30 p.m.; and the East Troy Village Square Park Tunnel from 7:30 to 8 p.m. East Troy FFA will have a petting zoo, nativity and hot chocolate station. East Troy Area Chamber of Commerce will have an activity tent with a s’mores station and East Troy Brewery beer. Crafts, caroling with East Troy High School students and more are expected during the event. Visit easttroy.org/events for more details.

Live comedy — Dec. 17, 6 and 9 p.m., The Bottle Shop’s Grapevine Theatre, 617 W. Main St., Lake Geneva, thebottleshoplakegeneva.com. Tickets: $25 plus tax, available at The Bottle Shop or by calling 262-348-9463. Featuring Chris Trani, John Gaspar and Paul Farahvar. Ages 21 and older only. Strong language.

Cheers to Cheese: Hill Valley Dairy Night — Tuesday, Dec. 20, 5:30 p.m., Hill Valley Cheese Shop and Cheese Bar, 512 Broad St., Lake Geneva, www.eventbrite.com/e/cheers-to-cheese-hill-valley-dairy-night-tickets-470108195267. Tickets: $25, purchase online. Kick off holiday season with a wine and cheese tasting with Hill Valley Dairy’s cheesemaker Ron and Lake Geneva County Meats’ wine expert Nick. There will be three different types of cheese by Ron featured in the tasting, as well as three different wines.

Event calendar

Elkhorn Area High School Choir Christmas Concert — Wednesday, Dec. 14, 12:45 p.m., Matheson Memorial Library. Free concert by the school’s vocal and bell choirs, accompanied by choir director Matthew Remus. Contact Tanner Adams at 262-723-2678 or tadams@elkhorn.lib.wi.us for more information.

Local History Series: Lake Geneva’s Footsteps Through Time — Thursday, Dec. 15, 2 p.m., Lake Geneva Public Library. Chris Brookes, of Black Point Estate, gives a lecture about the Geneva Lake Shore Path and other reasons Lake Geneva was designated a Distinctive Designation.

Lake Geneva Christmas Bird Count — Saturday, Dec. 17, various locations within a 15-mile radius around Lake Como. Contact Lisa Granbur at 312-354-0199 or parula13@sbcglobal.net for more details, or go to lakelandaudubon.com. Join one of the teams covering nine territories within the coverage area or conduct a feeder watch at your home. The Christmas Bird Count is a whole day spent counting all the birds people see and hear. It is the 123nd year of the count.

VIDEO & PHOTO GALLERY: Parade of Trees makes Christmas bright at Geneva Lake Museum Parade of Trees Walking among the trees Mirrorballs Parade of Trees A festive favorite Rescue dog Rockin' Around the Christmas Tree Winter wonderland scene Gingerbread boy Putz houses Lake Geneva police tree