6 things to do around Lake Geneva Oct. 19-29, 2022: Cars, laughs & a Brew Walk

The information presented here is subject to change. To have an event appear in this column, email us at newsroom@lakegenevanews.net.

7 things to do

1. Halloween — OK, it’s not until Oct. 31, but numerous events are happening the next two weekends in celebration of Halloween. There are so many of them that we compiled most of them into a separate article in this week’s Resorter.

2. Wine Dinner Cruise: The Decoy Estate Vineyards — Wednesday, Oct. 19, 6-8 p.m., Lake Lawn Resort, 2400 E. Geneva St., Delavan, lakelawnresort.com. Tickets: $119. Cruise Delavan Lake aboard the Lake Lawn Queen, enjoy a four-course meal expertly paired with specialty wines from the Decoy Estate Vineyards.

3. Local History Series: Land Grabs and Frontier Justice — Thursday, Oct. 20, 6:30-7:30 p.m., Lake Geneva Public Library, 918 W. Main St., Lake Geneva, lglibrary.org/events. Michael Rehberg, of Black Point Estate, leads this installment of the library’s Local History Lecture series, which focuses on an 1836 land struggle in Walworth County.

4. Lakeside Laughs Comedy Night — Oct. 21, 7 p.m., The Abbey Resort, 269 Fontana Blvd., Fontana, theabbeyresort.com. Tickets: $15.

Featuring stand-up comedians Chris Tani, Dana Ehrmann and Melanie Mackey, with host Jose Montero. Bar and snacks will be available for refreshments.

5. Downtown Delavan Brew Walk — Saturday, Oct. 22, Downtown Delavan, delavanhistoricfoundationinc.com/brewwalk. Tickets: $35, or $15 for designated drivers. Event is for ages 21 and older.

A sip, shop and stroll event where Halloween costumes are encouraged, and beer is celebrated. Check-in from 3-5 p.m. at Delavan Theater, 405 E. Walworth Ave. At check-in, participants will receive a swag bag with commemorative beer glass, a tasting passport and other goodies. Each participating business will have a 2-oz. tasting, food to sample and a drawing to win. Over 10 Downtown Delavan businesses are participating. Visit the event page on Facebook for more details.

6. Cars & Company — Sunday, Oct. 23, 2-6 p.m., Lake City Social, 111 Center St., Lake Geneva. Tickets: $75. Visit curingkidscancer.org to purchase tickets and more information.

The former Sprecher’s Restaurant is teaming up with Mecum Auctions and Curing Kids Cancer for a new event that features food, an open bar, live music from Max and the Animals, silent auctions and a car show with 25 to 30 unique, higher-end cars. Some of the cars are from the private collection of Dana Mecum, president/founder of Mecum Auctions. All proceeds from ticket sales, silent auction and sponsorships and donations will go to Curing Kids Cancer.

7. The Sanitariums of Lake Geneva — Thursday, Oct. 27, 6:30 p.m., Lake Geneva Public Library.

Local historian Sonja Akright presents the history of Oakwood Retreat, the Lake Geneva Sanitarium campus and the Oak Leigh Children’s Sanitarium in this program sponsored by the Friends of Lake Geneva Public Library.

Other events

Farmers Markets — Lake Geneva Farmer’s Market: Every Thursday, rain or shine through October, 8 a.m.-1 p.m., Horticultural Hall, 330 Broad St., Lake Geneva, horticulturalhall.com; and Whitewater City Market: Every Tuesday through October, 4-7 p.m., Historic Train Depot, 301 W. Whitewater St., Whitewater.

Autumn Harvest Fest at the Elegant Farmer — Saturdays & Sundays, Elegant Farmer, elegantfarmer.com.

Elegant Farmer’s annual Autumn Harvest Fest includes apple picking; train, pony and hayrides; a corn maze and laser tag; a farmer’s market and the Smilin’ Barn Café.

According to the Elegant Farmer site, admission and parking are free. Apple prices are $15 a half-peck, $25 a full peck, and $45 a half bushel. Pumpkin pricing: $4 pie pumpkins, $6 medium, $9 large, $12 extra large. Gourds are $1 each, squash $3 each.

Tractor-pulled hayrides are $7 adults, $5 ages 3-11, free for ages 2 and younger. Pony rides: $10. Train rides are through the East Troy Electric Railroad. Tickets are $15 adults, $12.50 seniors, $9.50 children. For more information and to purchase tickets, visit easttroyrr.org.

Corn maze tickets are $7. Children ages 2 and younger free. Last entry into the corn maze is at 4 p.m. Laser tag open to ages 8 and older.

Trivia Nite — Thursdays, Oct. 20 & 27, Topsy Turvy Brewery, 727 Geneva St., Lake Geneva, topsyturvybrewery.com. Fun facts, beer and food on Thursday nights, starting Oct. 6.

Protecting Young Trees from Animal and Other Damage Over Winter — Thursday, Oct. 20, noon. In this webinar, learn how to protect young trees from potential wildlife damage and how to effectively protect trunks from winter sunscald damage. Presented by Diana Alfuth, Horticulture Outreach Specialist, UW-Madison Division of Extension Pierce and St. Croix counties. Go to bit.ly/3rZez9V to register.

Friends of Aram Public Library Annual Meeting — Oct. 20, 1 p.m., Aram Public Library, 404 E. Walworth Ave., Delavan. Featured speaker is Delavan author and historian Frank Landi, who will present a program on Spring Grove Cemetery.

Coats & Books for Kids — Saturday, Oct. 22, 10 a.m.-noon, Lake Geneva Public Library. Pick up a free coat and book, sign up for a library card and more.

International Potluck Dinner — Sunday, Oct. 23, 1 p.m., Lake Como Beach Community Clubhouse, W3730 Clubhouse Drive, Town of Geneva. Bring a dish to pass or pay $5 at the door. Text Stephanie with question at 262-745-8881.

Schiltz Audubon Owls — Tuesday, Oct. 25, 6 p.m., Lake Geneva Public Library. Staff from the Schiltz Audubon Nature Center will model the special night hunting adaptations and basic owl behaviors at this presentation.

Lakeland Audubon Society chapter meeting — Tuesday, Oct. 25, 7-8:30 p.m., Lions Field House, 270 Elkhorn Road, Williams Bay.

Larry and Emily Scheunemann present “Attracting Birds to Your Yard.” Living in their present home for 32 years, the Scheunemanns have seen 141 different bird species on their property. Learn more about the topic at this free meeting, which includes handouts.

Harvest Time Hullabaloo — Thursday, Oct. 27, 5:45-7:15 p.m., Turtle Creek Elementary, 1235 Creek Road, Delavan.

Aram Public Library, Delavan Parks & Recreation and Turtle Creek Elementary School are planning an evening of “autumnal fun,” according to the event page on Facebook.