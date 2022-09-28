17 things to do around Lake Geneva Sept. 28-Oct. 8: Haunted houses, festivals & parades

The information presented here is subject to change. To have an event appear in this column, email us at newsroom@lakegenevanews.net.

18 things to do

1. Wine Dinner Cruise: Chateau Ste. Michelle — Wednesday, Sept. 28, 6-8 p.m., Lake Lawn Resort, 2400 E. Geneva St., Delavan, lakelawnresort.com. Tickets: $119. Book online. A Delavan Lake cruise aboard the Lake Lawn Queen. Guests will enjoy a four-course meal paired to wines from Chateau Ste. Michelle Winery.

2. Combining Cultures Salsa Lesson & Performance — Sept. 28, 6:30-7:30 p.m., Lake Geneva Public Library, 918 W. Main St., Lake Geneva. Visit the library’s Facebook page. Wisconsin’s only high school Latin dance company, Badger High School’s own Combining Cultures Club, presents an evening of family dancing and a performance.

3. An Evening with Atticus Finch — Thursday, Sept. 29, 6:30 p.m., Lake Geneva Public

Library. Visit the library’s Facebook page. Wisconsin actor James McClure will portray Atticus Finch, of the classic Harper Lee novel “To Kill a Mockingbird.” See article in this week’s Regional News for an interview with McClure.

4. Haunted Hayride/Haunted Hay Barn — Starts Friday, Sept. 30, Dan Patch Stables, Grand Geneva Way, Town of Lyons, danpatchstables.com.

The Halloween fun begins at the stables, located near Grand Geneva Resort & Spa. Dan Patch offers a hayride and a haunted house-style experience in a barn, with a bonfire and concessions on site. Cash only.

Tickets for the Haunted Hayride go on sale at 5:45 p.m. and are sold on a “first come first scared” basis. Cost: $20 adults, $10 ages 4-10, free ages 3 and younger. Rides run from 6 p.m. to midnight. First few rides are kid friendly, with no loud noises or monsters jumping in the wagons. Scarier rides start around 7 p.m. Each ride is 20 to 25 minutes long, with two tractor-pulled wagons going all night.

Haunted Hayride schedule: Sept. 30 and Oct. 1, 7, 8, 9, 14, 15, 21, 22, 28 and 29. On Oct. 30, rides run from 6 to 10 p.m.

For the Haunted Hay Barn, tickets are $10 per person. Ages 5 and younger free. Attraction runs from 6 to 11 p.m. on the same days as the Haunted Hayride, except the last day for the Hay Barn is Oct. 29.

5. Walk of Terror — Starts Sept. 30, 3072 Graydon Ave., East Troy, thewalkofterror.com.

Located at the East Troy Beer Tent site on the Lions Club grounds, one has to sign a waiver to enjoy the frights of this 2021 Haunted Wisconsin Visitors Choice Award winner. Tickets are $15 general admission online, $20 at the gate, $30 Fast Pass online, $40 Fast Pass at the gate.

The Walk of Terror is open every Friday and Saturday through Oct. 29. Box office is open from 6:30 to 10:30 p.m. A new attraction, The Vault, is open from 7 to 11 p.m.

There are also Black Out Thursdays Oct. 13, 20 and 27, where guests enter The Vault with only a small beam of light to illuminate their path. Of course, the creatures of the night are also in there, too. During Black Out Thursdays, box office is open from 6:30 to 9:30 p.m. The attraction is open from 7 to 10 p.m.

6. Free comedy show — Sept. 30, 7-9 p.m., Rush Creek Distilling, 1501 W. Diggins St., Harvard, Illinois. Visit the Rush Creek Facebook page. Some of the Midwest’s best comics are performing for free at the distillery.

7. Fall Color Festival — Saturday, Oct. 1, 8 a.m.-2:30 p.m., John Muir Mountain Bike Trail Head, N9097 County Highway H, Whitewater, fallcolorfestival.org. Advance registration: $40 for any event except the children’s ride, which is free.

This annual mountain biking event has been going on since 1994 as a way to raise funds for trail maintenance. Food, a beer garden, a parent-child tag-team event and a children’s ride and activity tent with face painting and other activities are part of this year’s festival. But the timed trail rides are the main event. There are 5-, 11-, 22- and 33-mile events.

Registration is at 8 a.m. The 33-mile event begins at 9:30 a.m., 22-mile at 10 a.m., 11-mile at 10:30 a.m., and 5-mile at 11 a.m. Beer garden and food service opens at 11:30 a.m. The parent-child tag-team event is at noon. Children’s ride is at 1 p.m.

8. Elkhorn Holiday Craft Bash — Oct. 1, 9-4 p.m., Walworth County Fairgrounds, 411 E. Court St., Elkhorn, walworthcountyfair.com. Admission: $5.

Over 300 crafters, artisans and food booths will be at this event, formerly known as the Holiday Affair Craft Show. Proceeds to benefit Barnyard Adventure Agriculture Education at the Walworth County Fair. All booths located on the fairgrounds. Free parking.

9. Fourth Annual Craft Brew Open — Oct. 1, Lake Lawn Resort, 2400 E. Geneva St., Delavan, lakelawnresort.com. Tickets: $189 per two-person team.

An Oktoberfest-themed, Ryder Cup-style golf tournament to benefit Open Arms Free Clinic will have players sipping their way through the course. Regional craft brewers will have brews to sample, and brats, burgers and other foods will be offered. Also at the event: A photo spot, raffles and polka. Cost includes golf for two, continental breakfast, on-course food stations, beer samplings and games. Shotgun start: 11 a.m. Register online. Email contact@lakelawnresort.com for more information.

10. Whitewater Pride Rally — Oct. 1, noon-2 p.m., Cravath Lakefront Park, 407 S. Wisconsin St., Whitewater. See event page on Facebook or business.whitewaterchamber.com for updates. Music, performances, vendors and children’s activities are expected at this free, family-friendly event. Registration for the pet costume contest is from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

11. Mr. Lincoln on Immigration and America’s Place in the World — Wednesday, Oct. 5, 6:30 p.m., Lake Geneva Public Library. Visit the library’s Facebook page.

An actor portrays Abraham Lincoln, sharing the president’s experiences and thoughts on immigration, nativism, international relations and the global significance of the American Civil War.

12. Streets of Lake Geneva Annual Oktoberfest Celebration — Friday-Sunday, Oct. 7-9, Downtown Lake Geneva, streetsoflakegeneva.com. Advance tickets: $5. Go to website to purchase and for event updates. Food, music, entertainment, craft fair, kids games, a traditional Oktoberfest Beer Garden, the annual stein hoisting competition and dachshund races.

13. Family Fall Fest — Oct. 7-9, Lake Lawn Resort, lakelawnresort.com. A Columbus Day weekend celebration including pumpkin decorating, wagon rides and more fun festivities. Visit website for updates.

14. Big Foot High School Homecoming Parade — Oct. 7, 2 p.m., Walworth Square, Walworth.

15. Badger High School Homecoming Parade — Oct. 7, 4 p.m., Downtown Lake Geneva.

Badger’s Symphonic Band, Wind Ensemble, the “Big Fish” cast and more will have floats and exhibits through the parade. Lineup starts at Central Denison Elementary School, 900 Wisconsin St., Lake Geneva.

16. Pumpkin Fest — Oct. 8 & 9, Apple Barn Orchard & Winery, W6384 Sugar Creek Road, Elkhorn. Visit the Apple Barn Facebook page for updates.

Two days of activities, weather permitting, including live music, wine tasting, games and food.

On Oct. 8, event runs from 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Activities: Pick-your-own apples and pumpkins, yard games, live music by Joey Halbur from 11 a.m.-3 p.m., outdoor wine tasting and food from Lopez’s Anchor In, Tots on the Street and Happy Camper Coffee.

On Oct. 9, hours are 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Activities: Pick-your-won apples and pumpkins, yard games, live music by Emilio Salinas from 11 a.m.-3 p.m., outdoor wine tasting and food from Lopez’s Anchor In, Mr. P’s Grilled Cheese and Happy Camper Coffee.

17. Oktoberfest — Saturday, Oct. 8, 11 a.m.-10 p.m., Duesterbeck’s Brewing Company, N5543 County Road O, Elkhorn, dbcbrewery.com. At the company’s third annual Oktoberfest celebration, Alpine Blast performs on the main stage from 1-4 p.m. Jestin Jay Trio plays from 6-9 p.m. Also Oktoberfest beer, food trucks, German dancers and more. See website for more details.

18. The Lights Festival — Oct. 8, 5 p.m., Walworth County Fairgrounds, 411 E. Court St., Elkhorn, walworthcountyfairgrounds.com. Tickets: $45 ages 13 and older, $10 ages 4-12. Other ticket packages available online. A $20 parking fee will be collected. Light up your life by igniting sky lanterns and letting them loose into the sky. Also features live music, family-friendly entertainment, local food trucks and more.

Other events

Farmers Markets — Lake Geneva Farmer’s Market: Every Thursday, rain or shine, 8 a.m.-1 p.m., Horticultural Hall, 330 Broad St., Lake Geneva, horticulturalhall.com; Geneva Outdoor Market: Saturdays, 9 a.m.-1 p.m., N3252 County Road H, Town of Geneva, genevaoutdoormarket.com; and Whitewater City Market: Every Tuesday through October, 4-7 p.m., Historic Train Depot, 301 W. Whitewater St., Whitewater.

Autumn Harvest Fest at the Elegant Farmer — Saturdays & Sundays, Elegant Farmer, elegantfarmer.com.

Elegant Farmer’s annual Autumn Harvest Fest includes apple picking; train, pony and hayrides; a corn maze and laser tag; a farmer’s market and the Smilin’ Barn Café.

According to the Elegant Farmer site, admission and parking are free. Apple prices are $15 a half-peck, $25 a full peck, and $45 a half bushel. Pumpkin pricing: $4 pie pumpkins, $6 medium, $9 large, $12 extra large. Gourds are $1 each, squash $3 each.

Tractor-pulled hayrides are $7 adults, $5 ages 3-11, free for ages 2 and younger. Pony rides: $10. Train rides are through the East Troy Electric Railroad. Tickets are $15 adults, $12.50 seniors, $9.50 children. For more information and to purchase tickets, visit easttroyrr.org.

Corn maze tickets are $7. Children ages 2 and younger free. Last entry into the corn maze is at 4 p.m. Laser tag open to ages 8 and older.

Thumbs Up Bingo Night — Wednesday, Sept. 28, 9 p.m.-midnight, thumbsuplakegeneva.com. Win free drinks and merchandise, cash prizes and more.

White River County Park Volunteer Work Day — Friday, Sept. 30, 9 a.m., 6503 Sheridan Springs Road, Town of Lyons. Visit the Geneva Lake Conservancy Facebook page to register. Help remove invasive buckthorn from the park. The conservancy will provide loppers and gloves, but volunteers should wear hard-soled, closed-toed shoes and dress for the weather.

Senior Travel Club meeting — Friday, Oct. 7, 10-11 a.m., Como Community Church, W3901 Palmer Road, Town of Geneva. Call 480-463-6782 or Judy LaBianco at 262-245-6792 for more information. Butch Nocek, of Inspired Coffee in Lake Geneva, will be the guest speaker. Members can sign up for future trips.

Fall Festival Breakfast — Saturday, Oct. 8, 8:30 a.m.-noon or until food is gone, Chapel on the Hill Parish Hall, N2482 Cisco Road, Town of Linn. Call 262-245-9122 Monday-Friday, 9 a.m.-noon, or email chapelonthehill1@gmail.com for information. Sharing food and fellowship with the community. There will also be a kids table for crafts and fun.

Stand Up Comedy Shows — Oct. 8, 6 & 8 p.m., The Bottle Shop, 617 W. Main St., Lake Geneva, thebottleshoplakegeneva.com, 262-348-9463. Tickets available at the shop or by phone.