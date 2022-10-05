16 things to do around Lake Geneva Oct. 5-15, 2022: Oktoberfests, history & more

The information presented here is subject to change. To have an event appear in this column, email us at newsroom@lakegenevanews.net.

16 things to do

1. Mr. Lincoln on Immigration and America’s Place in the World — Wednesday, Oct. 5, 6:30 p.m., Lake Geneva Public Library. Visit the library’s Facebook page.

Kevin Wood portrays Abraham Lincoln, sharing the president’s experiences and thoughts on immigration, nativism, international relations and the global significance of the American Civil War.

2. Streets of Lake Geneva Annual Oktoberfest Celebration — Friday-Sunday, Oct. 7-9, Downtown Lake Geneva, streetsoflake

geneva.com. Advance tickets: $5. Go to website to purchase and for event updates. Food, music, entertainment, craft fair, kids games, a traditional Oktoberfest Beer Garden, the annual stein hoisting competition and dachshund races. See article in this week’s Resorter for more information.

3. Family Fall Fest — Oct. 7-9, Lake Lawn Resort, lakelawnresort.com. Columbus Day weekend celebration includes pumpkin painting contest, wagon rides, scarecrow decorating, sack races, pumpkin bowling and more. See website for details.

4. Big Foot High School Homecoming Parade — Oct. 7, 2 p.m., Walworth Square, Walworth.

5. Badger High School Homecoming Parade — Oct. 7, 4 p.m., Downtown Lake Geneva.

Badger’s Symphonic Band, Wind Ensemble, the “Big Fish” cast and more will have floats and exhibits through the parade. Lineup starts at Central Denison Elementary School, 900 Wisconsin St., Lake Geneva.

6. Haunted Hayride/Haunted Hay Barn — Oct. 7, 8, 9, 14 & 15, Dan Patch Stables, Grand Geneva Way, Town of Lyons, danpatchstables.com.

The Halloween fun begins at the stables, located near Grand Geneva Resort & Spa. Dan Patch offers a hayride and a haunted house-style experience in a barn, with a bonfire and concessions on site. Cash only.

Tickets for the Haunted Hayride go on sale at 5:45 p.m. and are sold on a “first come first scared” basis. Cost: $20 adults, $10 ages 4-10, free ages 3 and younger. Rides run from 6 p.m. to midnight. First few rides are kid friendly, with no loud noises or monsters jumping in the wagons. Scarier rides start around 7 p.m. Each ride is 20 to 25 minutes long, with two tractor-pulled wagons going all night.

More dates: Oct. 21, 22, 28 and 29. On Oct. 30, rides run from 6 to 10 p.m.

For the Haunted Hay Barn, tickets are $10 per person. Ages 5 and younger free. Attraction runs from 6 to 11 p.m. on the same days as the Haunted Hayride, except the last day for the Hay Barn is Oct. 29.

7. Walk of Terror — Oct. 7, 8, 14 & 15, 3072 Graydon Ave., East Troy, thewalkofterror.com.

Located at the East Troy Beer Tent site on the Lions Club grounds, one has to sign a waiver to enjoy the frights of this 2021 Haunted Wisconsin Visitors Choice Award winner. Tickets are $15 general admission online, $20 at the gate, $30 Fast Pass online, $40 Fast Pass at the gate.

The Walk of Terror box office is open from 6:30 to 10:30 p.m. A new attraction, The Vault, is open from 7 to 11 p.m.

Oct. 13 is Black Out Thursday, where guests enter The Vault with only a small beam of light to illuminate their path. Of course, the creatures of the night are also in there, too. During Black Out Thursdays, box office is open from 6:30 to 9:30 p.m. The attraction is open from 7 to 10 p.m.

8. Spiritualism in the Victorian Era — Oct. 7 & 14, 7 p.m., Black Point Estate & Gardens, W4270 Southland Road, Town of Linn. Visit Black Point’s Facebook page.

Experience Black Point in a new, spine-tingling way. Victorians were fascinated with death and finding ways to connect with those who passed into the “Great Beyond.” Guests can explore this preoccupation with the paranormal at the event, which includes a special behind-the-scenes tour of the mansion. Cost: $75 per person. Book tickets online. Participants will meet at Black Point. There is no cruise. Another date for the event is scheduled Friday, Oct. 21.

9. Pumpkin Fest — Oct. 8 & 9, Apple Barn Orchard & Winery, W6384 Sugar Creek Road, Elkhorn. Visit the Apple Barn Facebook page for updates.

Two days of activities, weather permitting, including live music, wine tasting, games and food.

On Oct. 8, event runs from 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Activities: Pick-your-own apples and pumpkins, yard games, live music by Joey Halbur from 11 a.m.-3 p.m., outdoor wine tasting and food from Lopez’s Anchor In, Tots on the Street and Happy Camper Coffee.

On Oct. 9, hours are 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Activities: Pick-your-won apples and pumpkins, yard games, live music by Emilio Salinas from 11 a.m.-3 p.m., outdoor wine tasting and food from Lopez’s Anchor In, Mr. P’s Grilled Cheese and Happy Camper Coffee.

10. Sordid and Scandalous: A Walking Tour of Lake Geneva — Saturdays, Oct. 8 & 15, 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m., Riviera, 812 Wrigley Drive, Lake Geneva, blackpointestate.wisconsinhistory.org. Take a 1.5-mile trip through the city on this guided tour that covers tales of bank robberies, riots, Prohibition-era gangsters, sea serpents, flying saucers and more from the historians at Black Point Estate & Gardens. Cost: $15 per person, registration required. Call 608-264-4848 or email boxoffice@wisconsinhistory.org for more. Another tour is scheduled Saturday, Oct. 22.

11. Oktoberfest — Saturday, Oct. 8, 11 a.m.-10 p.m., Duesterbeck’s Brewing Company, N5543 County Road O, Elkhorn, dbcbrewery.com. At the company’s third annual Oktoberfest celebration, Alpine Blast performs on the main stage from 1-4 p.m. Jestin Jay Trio plays from 6-9 p.m. Also Oktoberfest beer, food trucks, German dancers and more. See website for more details.

12. The Lights Festival — Oct. 8, 5 p.m., Walworth County Fairgrounds, 411 E. Court St., Elkhorn, walworthcountyfairgrounds.com. Tickets: $45 ages 13 and older, $10 ages 4-12. Other ticket packages available online. A $20 parking fee will be collected. Light up your life by igniting sky lanterns and letting them loose into the sky. Also features live music, family-friendly entertainment, local food trucks and more.

13. Oak Hill Cemetery Tour — Oct. 8 & 15, 5-6:30 p.m., Oak Hill Cemetery, 1101 Cemetery Road, Lake Geneva. Visit the Black Point Facebook page.

Grab a flashlight and walk through the cemetery, which was recently added to the National Registry of Historic Places. Participants will hear more about Lake Geneva’s past prominent citizens and more about the history of the cemetery. Cost: $15 per person. Book tickets online. Event held rain or shine. Free parking, no restrooms.

14. Oktoberfest — Tuesday-Sunday, Oct. 13-16, Turtle Lake Tap & Grill, N6513 Anderson Drive, Delavan, turtlelaketapandgrill.com. Local Oktoberfest beer on draft, plus German dinner features, soft pretzels and a live accordion player. See website for more details.

15. Walk the Lake for Kira Faith — Saturday, Oct. 15, 8 a.m.-6 p.m., Reid Park, Fontana Boulevard, Fontana, walkthelake.com. Registration fees: $20 for ages 12 and younger, $25 for the 3-Mile Fun Walk, $50 for the 10- and 21-Mile.

Three different walks along the Geneva Lake Shore Path in honor of Kira Faith Spedale, who endured a pioneering fight against Diffuse Intrinsic Pontine Glioma, or DIPG. Proceeds from this year’s event will help five junior researches attend the Scholar Retreat in Lake Geneva. Event is hosted by the Spedale family and the Forbeck Foundation.

Registration is from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Reid Park Pavilion. Full lake walk starts at 9 a.m. The bus from Reid Park to Lake Geneva for the 10-Mile Walk leaves at 12:30 p.m. The 3-Mile Fun Walk starts at 3 p.m. Refreshments and snacks at Chuck’s Lakeshore Inn in Fontana will be from 4 to 6 p.m.

16. 17th Annual Elkhorn Oktoberfest — Oct. 15, 9 a.m.-5 p.m., Veterans Park, 100 W. Walworth St., Elkhorn. Visit the event page on Facebook for updates and more details.

Food, music, shopping and a 5k walk/run. An Oktoberfest tent highlights the event, with various beers. The tapping of the first keg and the day’s live music schedule are both at 11 a.m.

Other events

Farmers Markets — Lake Geneva Farmer’s Market: Every Thursday, rain or shine through October, 8 a.m.-1 p.m., Horticultural Hall, 330 Broad St., Lake Geneva, horticulturalhall.com; and Whitewater City Market: Every Tuesday through October, 4-7 p.m., Historic Train Depot, 301 W. Whitewater St., Whitewater.

Trivia Nite — Thursdays, Oct. 6 & 13, Topsy Turvy Brewery, 727 Geneva St., Lake Geneva, topsyturvybrewery.com. Fun facts, beer and food on Thursday nights, starting Oct. 6.

Senior Travel Club meeting — Friday, Oct. 7, 10-11 a.m., Como Community Church, W3901 Palmer Road, Town of Geneva. Call 480-463-6782 or Judy LaBianco at 262-245-6792 for more information. Butch Nocek, of Inspired Coffee in Lake Geneva, will be the guest speaker. Members can sign up for future trips.

Autumn Harvest Fest at the Elegant Farmer — Saturdays & Sundays, Elegant Farmer, elegantfarmer.com.

Elegant Farmer’s annual Autumn Harvest Fest includes apple picking; train, pony and hayrides; a corn maze and laser tag; a farmer’s market and the Smilin’ Barn Café.

According to the Elegant Farmer site, admission and parking are free. Apple prices are $15 a half-peck, $25 a full peck, and $45 a half bushel. Pumpkin pricing: $4 pie pumpkins, $6 medium, $9 large, $12 extra large. Gourds are $1 each, squash $3 each.

Tractor-pulled hayrides are $7 adults, $5 ages 3-11, free for ages 2 and younger. Pony rides: $10. Train rides are through the East Troy Electric Railroad. Tickets are $15 adults, $12.50 seniors, $9.50 children. For more information and to purchase tickets, visit easttroyrr.org.

Corn maze tickets are $7. Children ages 2 and younger free. Last entry into the corn maze is at 4 p.m. Laser tag open to ages 8 and older.

Fall Festival Breakfast — Saturday, Oct. 8, 8:30 a.m.-noon or until food is gone, Chapel on the Hill Parish Hall, N2482 Cisco Road, Town of Linn. Call 262-245-9122 Monday-Friday, 9 a.m.-noon, or email chapelonthehill1@gmail.com for information. Sharing food and fellowship with the community. There will also be a kids table for crafts and fun.

Blessing of the Animals — Oct. 8, 1 p.m., Lake Geneva United Methodist Church, 912 Geneva St., Lake Geneva. Pastor Heather Brewer will lead the blessing in the courtyard. All animals welcome and are invited to bring their owners.

Stand Up Comedy Shows — Oct. 8, 6 & 8 p.m., The Bottle Shop, 617 W. Main St., Lake Geneva, thebottleshoplakegeneva.com, 262-348-9463. Featuring Todd Glover, Lindsay Porter and Brian Hicks. Tickets available at the shop or by phone.

The Big Wine Taste — Sunday, Oct. 9, 6-8 p.m., The Bottle Shop. Six tables of six wines, plus passed appetizers. Tickets: $40 per person, reservations recommended. Call 262-348-9463.

Blacklight Party — Saturday, Oct. 15, 9 p.m.-2:30 a.m., Thumbs Up Saloon, 260 Broad St., Lake Geneva, thumbsuplakegeneva.com. Break out the neon and body paint. Free glow bracelets, face paint, beads and more while supplies last. Music by DJ Hollywood.