12 things to do around Lake Geneva Oct. 12-22, 2022: Oktoberfest in Elkhorn, plays & more

The information presented here is subject to change. To have an event appear in this column, email us at newsroom@lakegenevanews.net.

12 things to do

1. “Perfect Wedding” — Wednesday-Sunday, Oct. 12-16, Barnett Theatre, Greenhill Center of the Arts, 950 W. Main St., Whitewater, tickets.uww.edu, 262-472-2222. Tickets: $16 adults, $14 for those older than 65, $11 for those younger than 18.

UW-Whitewater’s College of Arts and Communication kicks off the theater and dance season with this play by British writer/actor Robin Hawdon. Sara J. Griffin directs the production. The Oct. 12-14 shows start at 7:30 p.m. On Oct. 15 and 16, the show begins at 2 p.m.

2. “Young Frankenstein” — Friday-Sunday, Oct. 14-16, Sprague Theater, 15 W. Walworth St., Elkhorn, 262-441-3924. Tickets: $20.

The 1974 Mel Brooks comedy classic is now a stage musical courtesy of Elkhorn’s Lakeland Players theater group with various actors from the area. Friday and Saturday shows start at 7:30 p.m. The Sunday show begins at 3 p.m. Call or visit the Elkhorn Chamber of Commerce for tickets. Show is recommended for mature audiences.

3. 17th Elkhorn Oktoberfest — Various Downtown Elkhorn locations, including Veterans Park, 100 W. Walworth St., Elkhorn. Visit Facebook page.

Expect stein hoisting and cornhole tournaments, a walk/run, music, food, shopping, an Oktoberfest tent and more Saturday, Oct. 15.

Kicking it off the week before is Find Franz. From now until Oct. 14, people can check the Elkhorn Recreation Department’s Facebook posts for clues on where to locate the toy Franz, a Playmobile figurine dressed in traditional German garb. The winner will receive a $100 prize from the Elkhorn Area Chamber of Commerce.

On Oct. 15, the fun goes all day.

The 5K Run & 2 Mile Walk starts and finishes at the Elkhorn School District Administrative Building, 3 N. Jackson St., Elkhorn. Packet pick-up is from 8:30 to 9:15 a.m. at the start line. Race begins at 9:30 a.m. Visit elkhornchamber.com for more details.

Live music from 11 a.m.-5 p.m. First keg will tapped at 11 a.m. At the Oktoberfest tent will be a variety of German biers.

Men and woman can compete in the Stein Hoisting Competitions, with proceeds going toward Blessings Box Walworth County. The women’s competition is at 1 p.m. Men compete at 1:15 p.m.

Elkhorn Lions Club presents the Cornhole Tournament at 1 p.m. Cost: $15 per person, $30 per team. To register early and for more details, email Phil Wester or Eric Rabe at elkhornlionscornhole@gmail.com.

Throughout, people can shop the Elkhorn Square, with local artisans showcasing crafts and other items along with businesses and area nonprofits.

4. Walk the Lake for Kira Faith — Saturday, Oct. 15, 8 a.m.-6 p.m., Reid Park, Fontana Boulevard, Fontana, walkthelake.com. Registration fees: $20 for ages 12 and younger, $25 for the 3-Mile Fun Walk, $50 for the 10- and 21-Mile.

Three different walks along the Geneva Lake Shore Path in honor of Kira Faith Spedale, who endured a pioneering fight against Diffuse Intrinsic Pontine Glioma, or DIPG. Proceeds from this year’s event will help five junior researches attend the Scholar Retreat in Lake Geneva. Event is hosted by the Spedale family and the Forbeck Foundation.

Registration is from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Reid Park Pavilion. Full lake walk starts at 9 a.m. The bus from Reid Park to Lake Geneva for the 10-Mile Walk leaves at 12:30 p.m. The 3-Mile Fun Walk starts at 3 p.m. Refreshments and snacks at Chuck’s Lakeshore Inn in Fontana will be from 4 to 6 p.m.

5. Rush Creek Distilling’s 5-year Anniversary Party — Oct. 15, 1-9 p.m., Rush Creek Distilling, 1501 W. Diggins St., Harvard, Illinois. Visit Rush Creek’s Facebook page.

Live music, food, giveaways and a special single-barrel release just for the event. Andru Jamison performs from 1-4 p.m. The Allstars play from 6-9 p.m. Rustic Oven Wood Fired Pizza will be offered from 3-8 p.m. No distillery tours the day of the party.

6. Fall Fest — Sunday, Oct. 16, 10:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m., East Troy Family and Community Resource Center, 2040 Beulah Ave., East Troy, easttroy.org/events.

The 20th anniversary Fall Fest features face painting, food, raffles, music, touch a truck, bounce house, crafts, a bike course, pumpkin bowling, cornhole, games and more.

7. Wine Dinner Cruise: The Decoy Estate Vineyards — Wednesday, Oct. 19, 6-8 p.m., Lake Lawn Resort, 2400 E. Geneva St., Delavan, lakelawnresort.com. Tickets: $119. Cruise Delavan Lake aboard the Lake Lawn Queen, enjoy a four-course meal expertly paired with specialty wines from the Decoy Estate Vineyards.

8. Local History Series: Land Grabs and Frontier Justice — Thursday, Oct. 20, 6:30-7:30 p.m., Lake Geneva Public Library, 918 W. Main St., Lake Geneva, lglibrary.org/events. Michael Rehberg, of Black Point Estate, leads this installment of the library’s Local History Lecture series, which focuses on an 1836 land struggle in Walworth County.

9. Camp Edwards YMCA Howl-O-Ween — Friday, Oct. 21, 5:30-8 p.m., Camp Edwards YMCA, N8901 Army Lake Road, East Troy, easttroy.org/events or campedwards.org. Trick-or-treating, costume contest at 7:30 p.m., fall crafts, tour the camp’s haunted cabins, hayride and more. Concessions available for nominal charge.

10. Lakeside Laughs Comedy Night — Oct. 21, 7 p.m., The Abbey Resort, 269 Fontana Blvd., Fontana, theabbeyresort.com. Tickets: $15.

Featuring stand-up comedians Chris Tani, Dana Ehrmann and Melanie Mackey, with host Jose Montero. Bar and snacks will be available for refreshments.

11. Downtown Delavan Brew Walk — Saturday, Oct. 22, Downtown Delavan, delavanhistoricfoundationinc.com/brewwalk. Tickets: $35, or $15 for designated drivers. Event is for ages 21 and older.

A sip, shop and stroll event where Halloween costumes are encouraged, and beer is celebrated. Check-in from 3-5 p.m. at Delavan Theater, 405 E. Walworth Ave. At check-in, participants will receive a swag bag with commemorative beer glass, a tasting passport and other goodies. Each participating business will have a 2-oz. tasting, food to sample and a drawing to win. Over 10 Downtown Delavan businesses are participating. Visit the event page on Facebook for more details.

12. Maxwell’s Annual Halloween Party — Oct. 22, 7 p.m.-midnight, Maxwell Mansion, 304 S. Wells St., Lake Geneva, staymaxwell.com. Tickets: $15. Spooky drinks, costume contest, prizes, music. An ages-21-and-older affair, with limited tickets available.

Other events

Haunted Hayride/Haunted Hay Barn — Oct. 14, 15, 21 & 22, Dan Patch Stables, Grand Geneva Way, Town of Lyons, danpatchstables.com.

The Halloween fun begins at the stables, located near Grand Geneva Resort & Spa. Dan Patch offers a hayride and a haunted house-style experience in a barn, with a bonfire and concessions on site. Cash only.

Tickets for the Haunted Hayride go on sale at 5:45 p.m. and are sold on a “first come first scared” basis. Cost: $20 adults, $10 ages 4-10, free ages 3 and younger. Rides run from 6 p.m. to midnight. First few rides are kid friendly, with no loud noises or monsters jumping in the wagons. Scarier rides start around 7 p.m. Each ride is 20 to 25 minutes long, with two tractor-pulled wagons going all night.

More dates: Oct. 28 and 29. On Oct. 30, rides run from 6 to 10 p.m.

For the Haunted Hay Barn, tickets are $10 per person. Ages 5 and younger free. Attraction runs from 6 to 11 p.m. on the same days as the Haunted Hayride, except the last day for the Hay Barn is Oct. 29.

Walk of Terror — Oct. 14, 15, 21 & 22, 3072 Graydon Ave., East Troy

Located at the East Troy Beer Tent site on the Lions Club grounds, one has to sign a waiver to enjoy the frights of this 2021 Haunted Wisconsin Visitors Choice Award winner. Tickets are $15 general admission online, $20 at the gate, $30 Fast Pass online, $40 Fast Pass at the gate.

The Walk of Terror box office is open from 6:30 to 10:30 p.m. A new attraction, The Vault, is open from 7 to 11 p.m.

Oct. 20 is Black Out Thursday, where guests enter The Vault with only a small beam of light to illuminate their path. Of course, the creatures of the night are also in there, too. During Black Out Thursdays, box office is open from 6:30 to 9:30 p.m. The attraction is open from 7 to 10 p.m.

Farmers Markets — Lake Geneva Farmer’s Market: Every Thursday, rain or shine through October, 8 a.m.-1 p.m., Horticultural Hall, 330 Broad St., Lake Geneva, horticulturalhall.com; and Whitewater City Market: Every Tuesday through October, 4-7 p.m., Historic Train Depot, 301 W. Whitewater St., Whitewater.

Trivia Nite — Thursdays, Oct. 13 & 20, Topsy Turvy Brewery, 727 Geneva St., Lake Geneva, topsyturvybrewery.com. Fun facts, beer and food on Thursday nights, starting Oct. 6.

Autumn Harvest Fest at the Elegant Farmer — Saturdays & Sundays, Elegant Farmer, elegantfarmer.com.

Elegant Farmer’s annual Autumn Harvest Fest includes apple picking; train, pony and hayrides; a corn maze and laser tag; a farmer’s market and the Smilin’ Barn Café.

According to the Elegant Farmer site, admission and parking are free. Apple prices are $15 a half-peck, $25 a full peck, and $45 a half bushel. Pumpkin pricing: $4 pie pumpkins, $6 medium, $9 large, $12 extra large. Gourds are $1 each, squash $3 each.

Tractor-pulled hayrides are $7 adults, $5 ages 3-11, free for ages 2 and younger. Pony rides: $10. Train rides are through the East Troy Electric Railroad. Tickets are $15 adults, $12.50 seniors, $9.50 children. For more information and to purchase tickets, visit easttroyrr.org.

Corn maze tickets are $7. Children ages 2 and younger free. Last entry into the corn maze is at 4 p.m. Laser tag open to ages 8 and older.

Oktoberfest — Tuesday-Sunday, Oct. 13-16, Turtle Lake Tap & Grill, N6513 Anderson Drive, Delavan, turtlelaketapandgrill.com. Local Oktoberfest beer on draft, plus German dinner features, soft pretzels and a live accordion player. See website for more details.

Tips for Getting Landscape Plants Ready for Winter — Thursday, Oct. 13, noon. Learn how to protect susceptible plants from snow and cold damage during this webinar. Presented by Lisa Johnson, Horticulture Outreach Specialist, UW-Madison Division of Extension, Dane County. Go to bit.ly/3rZez9V to register.

Blacklight Party — Saturday, Oct. 15, 9 p.m.-2:30 a.m., Thumbs Up Saloon, 260 Broad St., Lake Geneva, thumbsuplakegeneva.com. Break out the neon and body paint. Free glow bracelets, face paint, beads and more while supplies last. Music by DJ Hollywood.

Sunday Funday — Sunday, Oct. 16, 10 a.m.-4 p.m., Ye Olde Hotel, 6070 N. Railroad St., Town of Lyons. Car show, music, The Runaway in Burlington’s hand-crafted beer, food by B&T BBQ, chicken bingo.

Carving, Painting & Sculpting, Oh My! — Tuesday, Oct. 18, 5 p.m., Lake Geneva Public Library. Visit the library’s Facebook page.

An evening of creepy creativity for the family, with pumpkin painting, potato face sculpting and carving turnip jack-o-lanterns, something for every age level. After decorating, participants can join in a candlelight parade around the library.

Bingo — Oct. 18, Brookwood Middle School, 1020 Hunters Ridge Drive, Genoa City.

Genoa City Lions Club holds bingo games the third Tuesday of each month. Doors open 5:30 p.m. Early Bird Bingo starts 6 p.m. Regular bingo 6:45 p.m. Progressive Jackpot Bingo 9 p.m. Prize to the single winner of Progressive Jackpot Bingo, in 54 calls or less, is $1,259.

Protecting Young Trees from Animal and Other Damage Over Winter — Thursday, Oct. 20, noon. In this webinar, learn how to protect young trees from potential wildlife damage and how to effectively protect trunks from winter sunscald damage. Presented by Diana Alfuth, Horticulture Outreach Specialist, UW-Madison Division of Extension Pierce and St. Croix counties. Go to bit.ly/3rZez9V to register.

Coats & Books for Kids — Saturday, Oct. 22, 10 a.m.-noon, Lake Geneva Public Library. Pick up a free coat and book, sign up for a library card and more.