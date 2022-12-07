11 things to do around Lake Geneva Dec. 7-17, 2022: Santa sightings, a glass tree & more

The information presented here is subject to change. To have an event appear in this column, email us at newsroom@lakegenevanews.net.

Santa Cruise — Now through Dec. 30, Gage Marine/Pier 290, 1 Liechty Drive, Williams Bay. Ticket prices vary, but generally, costs are $30 ages 18-64, $28 ages 65 and older, and $18 ages 4-17. No charge for ages 3 and younger.

Take a 40-minute Geneva Lake tour to Santa’s Hideaway, where Santa himself reveals the names of children on board who made it onto his Nice List. Before boarding one of the Lake Geneva Cruise Line boats, guests will walk through the Santa Cause Charities of Christmas Tree Festival, an indoor winter wonderland including eight decorated trees and a festive atmosphere. Cash bar open in the Tree Festival area, but not on the boat.

To purchase tickets and see days and times available, go to santacruiselakegeneva.com.

Fourth Annual Parade of Trees — Now through Jan. 2, 2023, Geneva Lake Museum, 255 Mill St., Lake Geneva, 262-248-6060, genevalakemuseum.org.

The museum is lined with Christmas trees decorated by local businesses and organizations, and guests can decide which one deserves the Peoples Choice Award. Trees can be viewed during regular museum hours, which are Monday, Friday, Saturday and Sunday, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Admission: $12 adults, $10 ages 60 and older, $5 ages 13-17, free for ages 12 and younger, museum members and active military in uniform or with ID.

Christmas Trains — Various dates, East Troy Railroad Museum, 2002 Church St., East Troy, easttroyrr.org. The museum has a few different Christmas-themed trains scheduled. Go online to purchase tickets. Note: Some of the following rides may already be sold out by press time.

Santa’s Special Night Trains: Dec. 9, 10, 16 and 17, all departures at 5 p.m. First class dining car experience with cookies, hot chocolate, adult beverages. Each child receives a special holiday book and stuffed animal. Train stops at Santa’s Workshop at Elegant Farmer in Mukwonago. Cost: $35 adults, $23 ages 3-14, $12 ages 0-2. Cost for museum members: $30 adults, $16 children, $10 infants and toddlers.

Christmas Day Trains: Dec. 10, 11, 17 and 18; 9 and 10:30 a.m., noon, 1:30 and 3 p.m.; no 3 p.m. train Dec. 3. Head from the East Troy Depot to Santa’s Workshop at Elegant Farmer in Mukwonago to visit with the jolly elf. Trolleys are heated, bathrooms at the East Troy Depot. Cost: $23 adults, $20 ages 3-14, $8.50 ages 0-2, $17 for museum members.

The World’s Tallest Glass Tree — Friday through Sunday, Dec. 9-11, 16-18, Yerkes Observatory, 373 W. Geneva St., Williams Bay, worldstallestglasstree.com.

Mack Glass and the Elliott Organization presents the building of the World’s Tallest Glass Tree. Alongside the live glassblowing, steel sculpting and woodworking, there will be a Winter Maker Market, Space and Spaces Tours inside the observatory and special guest Rae Ripple will collaborate with the Mack Glass team to create custom, handblown glass and steel art pieces. People can help “grow” the tree by donating clear or green glass at drop-off locations in Williams Bay, Delavan and Milwaukee. Work hours will be 4-8 p.m. on Fridays and noon to 7 p.m. on Saturdays and Sundays. Go online for more information.

Breakfast With Santa — Saturdays and Sundays, through Sunday, Dec. 18, 8-10:30 a.m., Grand Geneva Resort & Spa, 7036 Grand Geneva Way, Town of Lyons, call 262-249-4788 for reservations, grandgeneva.com. Cost: $45 adults, $25 ages 3-12, free ages 2 and younger with paid adult. Price does not include service charge and tax. Take a photo with Santa all dressed up or wearing pajamas, with breakfast served tableside. See the Grand Geneva website for full menu.

Santa Is Coming — Friday, Dec. 9, 6-8 p.m., The Bottle Shop, 617 W. Main St., Lake Geneva, thebottleshoplakegeneva.com. Kids, pets and more can personally hand their wish list to Santa. Future dates: Dec. 16 and 23.

Pancakes With Santa — Saturday, Dec. 10, 8-11 a.m., Brookwood Middle School, 1020 Hunters Ridge Drive, Genoa City. Tickets: $6 adults, $4 ages 6-11. All-you-can-eat pancakes served with sausage, juice, milk and coffee. Pictures with Santa from 9-10 a.m.

12th Annual Home Party and Craft Fair — Dec. 10, 9 a.m.-2 p.m., East Troy High School, 3128 Graydon Ave., easttroy.org/events. Over 70 craft and direct sales vendors with food and drink available at this event hosted by the East Troy Family Resource Center. Free admission. Contact Marolyn Komperud at 262-642-4900 or easttroyfamily@gmail.com for more details.

Santa at Alpine Valley — Dec. 10, 10 a.m.-4 p.m., Alpine Valley Resort W2501 County Road D, Elkhorn, alpinevalleyresort.com. Brunch with Santa from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Pictures only from 2 to 4 p.m., taken by a professional photographer for free.

Pet Pictures with Santa — Dec. 10, 11 a.m.-3 p.m., Martin’s Hardware & Pet, 3288 Main St., East Troy, easttroy.org. Bring in your pets for a photo with Santa, a bag of goodies and special store promotions. Call 262-642-3344 for more information.

Your Holiday Party — Dec. 10, Evergreen Country Club, N6246 Highway 12/67, Elkhorn, evergreengolf.com. Hosted by Jerry Wolski, featuring comedian Bill Bunker, with dancing to music provided by Grand DJ. Cocktails at cash bar: 5 p.m. Complimentary passed appetizers: 5:30 p.m. Dinner buffet: 6:30 p.m. Bunker goes on at 8 p.m. After the show, dancing with Grand DJ. Go online for full dinner buffet menu and more details. Dinner and show: $70 per person, includes sales tax and service charge.

Event calendar

A Renaissance Revel — Wednesday, Dec. 7, 6 p.m., Lake Geneva Public Library, 918 W. Main St., Lake Geneva. According to the library’s event page on Facebook, commemorate the 12 days of Yuletide season with caroling, masking, mumming and misrule ‘til Twelfth Night falls.

Aunt Ivy’s Christmas Around the World — Thursday, Dec. 8, 10 a.m., Lake Geneva Public Library. Bring children to hear stories about such holiday traditions as why Scandinavians use pigs and Germans use pickles in their decorations, the lifespan of a mistletoe and more.

DIY Ugly Holiday Sweaters — Dec. 8, 4-6 p.m., Aram Public Library, 404 E. Walworth Ave., Delavan, aramlibrary.org. Design your own ugly sweater using decorations like ribbons, bells and more provided by the library. Participants should bring their own clothing from home, but a few spare sweaters will be available on a first-come first-served basis.

Friends Ornament Sale — Saturdays, Dec. 10 and 17, 10 a.m.-noon, Aram Public Library. The Friends of Aram Public Library are selling specially made ornaments courtesy of Tom and Bonnie McQueen, of White Swan Pewter. Each ornament is $10. Go to aramlibrary.org for more details.

Polar Express Yoga — Saturday, Dec. 10, 10:30 a.m., Lake Geneva Public Library. Amy Stanfield-Dunham, of Olive Branch Yoga, will lead littles ones ages 5 to 9 in practice yoga poses while enjoying a “Polar Express” theme. Hot chocolate will be served after the yoga fun.

Naughty or Nice Party — Dec. 10, 9 p.m.-2:30 a.m., Thumbs Up, 260 Broad St., Lake Geneva, thumbsuplakegeneva.com. Wear red if you’re naughty and white if you’re nice. Also, drink specials.

“The Man Who Invented Christmas” — Monday, Dec. 12, 2-4:30 p.m., Lake Geneva Public Library. The latest installment in the library’s “Movie Mondays,” where each month through April a critically acclaimed film will be screened. Each session includes an introduction by Dave Desimone, of the Wisconsin Historical Society. Dan Stevens and Christopher Plummer star in this 2017 film.

Wreath Making — Tuesday, Dec. 13, 5:30 p.m., Lake Geneva Public Library. Email wfinley@lglibrary.org to register, as space is limited. Designing and creating a 12-inch holiday wreath with Ms. Wendy and the family. For ages 10 and up. Wreaths, supplies and hot glue provided.

Lego Challenge — Dec. 13, 3-6 p.m., Matheson Memorial Library, 101 N. Wisconsin St., Elkhorn. Stop by the Storyroom to build with Legos. Follow the weekly challenge, with instructions, or do a free build. Contact Jennifer Wharton at 262-723-2678 or jwharton@elkhorn.lib.wi.us for more details.

Elkhorn Area High School Choir Christmas Concert — Wednesday, Dec. 14, 12:45 p.m., Matheson Memorial Library. Free concert by the school’s vocal and bell choirs, accompanied by choir director Matthew Remus. Contact Tanner Adams at 262-723-2678 or tadams@elkhorn.lib.wi.us for more information.

Local History Series: Lake Geneva’s Footsteps Through Time — Thursday, Dec. 15, 2 p.m., Lake Geneva Public Library. Chris Brookes, of Black Point Estate, gives a lecture about the Geneva Lake Shore Path and other reasons Lake Geneva was designated a Distinctive Designation.

Lake Geneva Christmas Bird Count — Saturday, Dec. 17, various locations within a 15-mile radius around Lake Como. Contact Lisa Granbur at 312-354-0199 or parula13@sbcglobal.net for more details, or go to lakelandaudubon.com. Join one of the teams covering nine territories within the coverage area or conduct a feeder watch at your home. The Christmas Bird Count is a whole day spent counting all the birds people see and hear. It is the 123nd year of the count.

Live comedy — Dec. 17, 6 and 9 p.m., The Bottle Shop’s Grapevine Theatre, 617 W. Main St., Lake Geneva, thebottleshoplakegeneva.com. Tickets: $25 plus tax, available at The Bottle Shop or by calling 262-348-9463. Featuring Chris Trani, John Gaspar and Paul Farahvar. Ages 21 and older only. Strong language.