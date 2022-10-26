10 things to do around Lake Geneva Oct. 26-Nov. 5, 2022: Halloween, Iron Chef & the holidays

The information presented here is subject to change. To have an event appear in this column, email us at newsroom@lakegenevanews.net.

10 things to do

1. Boo In The Bay — Oct. 26-29, various Williams Bay locations.

The “week of free spooks, frights and sweet delights” from the Williams Bay Recreation Department kicked off with an escape room Monday, Oct. 24. There are still plenty of activities to celebrate Halloween in Williams Bay. Below is a schedule.

Charlie Brown movie: Wednesday, Oct. 26, 6 p.m., Williams Bay Elementary School, 250 Theatre Road.

Pumpkin carving contest: Oct. 26, 7 p.m., Williams Bay Elementary School.

55 & Over Halloween Potluck: Thursday, Oct. 27, 6-8 p.m., Lions Field House, 270 Elkhorn Road, Williams Bay.

Boo In The Bay Craft Fair: Friday, Oct. 29, 9 a.m.-3 p.m., Williams Bay High School gym.

Pumpkins Races: Oct. 29, 9-11 a.m., Barrett Memorial Library, 65 W. Geneva St.

Enchanted Walk: Oct. 29, 5-7 p.m., Williams Bay Elementary School Walking Path.

2. Halloween Magic Show with David Seebach — Oct. 28 and 29, 8 p.m.; and Oct. 30, 2 p.m., Tristan Crist Magic Theatre, 100 N. Edwards Blvd., Lake Geneva, 262-248-0505, www.LakeGenevaMagic.com. Tickets: $22 per seat.

Nationally recognized magician and illusionist Seebach takes his “Illusions in the Night” show out of the Milwaukee area and into Lake Geneva. The all-ages show offers surprises, delights and maybe even chills. It is about 90 minutes long, with intermission. Guests can arrive in costume if they wish.

3. Halloween Boat Bash — Friday & Saturday, Oct. 28 & 29, 7-9 p.m., Lake Lawn Resort, 2400 E. Geneva St., Delavan, lakelawnresort.com. Cost: $40. An adults-only cruise aboard the Lake Lawn Queen on Delavan Lake, with a live DJ, costume prizes, spooky drinks and more.

4. Halloween Hullabaloo — Friday, Oct. 28, 5-7 p.m., Geneva Lakes Family YMCA, 203 S. Wells St., Lake Geneva, 262-248-6211, GenevaLakesYMCA.org. Free community event features spooky games, crafts and more. Costumes encouraged.

5. Spooks and Spirits — Oct. 29, starts at 5:30 p.m., Lake Geneva Country Meats, 5907 Highway 50, Lake Geneva. Tickets: $55. Visit the event page on Facebook.

More than just food, drinks and treats. Participants will park in Downtown Lake Geneva, then board a shuttle to Lake Geneva Country Meats to enjoy a beer from Maplewood Brewing, food and samples of various spirits from their distillery. The shuttle then takes guests back downtown for a tour courtesy of Lake Geneva Ghost Walks.

6. Haunted Mansion Halloween Party — Oct. 29, 8 p.m., Baker House, 327 Wrigley Drive, Lake Geneva. Spooky-themed drinks, costume contest and more.

7. Family Halloween Party — Sunday, Oct. 30, 11:30 a.m.-2 p.m., Lake Lawn Resort. Cost: $30 adults, $15 ages 4-12. Costume prizes, hot dogs and chips, cash bar aboard the Lake Lawn Queen, plus music and magic by Mr. Pickles.

8. Cornerstone’s Annual Holiday Open House — Saturday & Sunday, Nov. 5 & 6, 11 a.m.-5 p.m., The Cornerstone Shop & Gallery, 214 Broad St., Lake Geneva, 262-248-6988, cornerstonelakegeneva.com. Raffles, drawings, a take-home goodie bag, chats with designers, treats, music from the Badger High School Jazz Band and more.

9. Iron Faith Live Cook-off — Saturday, Nov. 5, 4-7 p.m., Faith Christian School, W5525 Highway 67, faithchristianschool.com. Tickets: $75 general admission, or $550 for a table of eight. As of this writing, 24 general admission and four table of eight tickets were left.

A culinary challenge to raise funds for Faith Christian School. Guests will participate in a tasting round featuring dishes made by local private chefs, then vote for their favorite. The two chefs with the most votes will move onto a live cooking finale. The chefs will receive mystery ingredients and create a dish for the judge’s table. Guests can also bid on raffle and auction items donated from local businesses.

10. Live Comedy — Nov. 5, 6 & 8 p.m., The Bottle Shop, 617 W. Main St., Lake Geneva, thebottleshoplakegeneva.com. Tickets: $25 plus tax. Call 262-348-9463 to purchase.

Other events

Haunted Hayride/Haunted Hay Barn — Friday-Sunday, Oct. 28-30, Dan Patch Stables, Grand Geneva Way, Town of Lyons, danpatchstables.com.

The Halloween fun begins at the stables, located near Grand Geneva Resort & Spa. Dan Patch offers a hayride and a haunted house-style experience in a barn, with a bonfire and concessions on site. Cash only.

Tickets for the Haunted Hayride go on sale at 5:45 p.m. and are sold on a “first come first scared” basis. Cost: $20 adults, $10 ages 4-10, free ages 3 and younger. Rides run from 6 p.m. to midnight. First few rides are kid friendly, with no loud noises or monsters jumping in the wagons. Scarier rides start around 7 p.m. Each ride is 20 to 25 minutes long, with two tractor-pulled wagons going all night. On Oct. 30, rides run from 6 to 10 p.m.

For the Haunted Hay Barn, tickets are $10 per person. Ages 5 and younger free. Haunted Hay Barn is open from 6 to 11 p.m. on the same days as the Haunted Hayride, except the Barn is closed Oct. 30.

Farmers Markets — Lake Geneva Farmer’s Market: Every Thursday, rain or shine through October, 8 a.m.-1 p.m., Horticultural Hall, 330 Broad St., Lake Geneva, horticulturalhall.com; and Whitewater City Market: Every Tuesday through October, 4-7 p.m., Historic Train Depot, 301 W. Whitewater St., Whitewater.

Autumn Harvest Fest at the Elegant Farmer — Saturdays & Sundays, Elegant Farmer, elegantfarmer.com.

Elegant Farmer’s annual Autumn Harvest Fest includes apple picking; train, pony and hayrides; a corn maze and laser tag; a farmer’s market and the Smilin’ Barn Café.

According to the Elegant Farmer site, admission and parking are free. Apple prices are $15 a half-peck, $25 a full peck, and $45 a half bushel. Pumpkin pricing: $4 pie pumpkins, $6 medium, $9 large, $12 extra large. Gourds are $1 each, squash $3 each.

Tractor-pulled hayrides are $7 adults, $5 ages 3-11, free for ages 2 and younger. Pony rides: $10. Train rides are through the East Troy Electric Railroad. Tickets are $15 adults, $12.50 seniors, $9.50 children. For more information and to purchase tickets, visit easttroyrr.org.

Corn maze tickets are $7. Children ages 2 and younger free. Last entry into the corn maze is at 4 p.m. Laser tag open to ages 8 and older.

Trivia Nite — Thursday, Oct. 27, Topsy Turvy Brewery, 727 Geneva St., Lake Geneva, topsyturvybrewery.com. Fun facts, beer and food on Thursday nights.

Harvest Time Hullabaloo — Thursday, Oct. 27, 5:45-7:15 p.m., Turtle Creek Elementary, 1235 Creek Road, Delavan.

Aram Public Library, Delavan Parks & Recreation and Turtle Creek Elementary School are planning an evening of “autumnal fun,” according to the event page on Facebook.

The Sanitariums of Lake Geneva — Oct. 27, 6:30 p.m., Lake Geneva Public Library.

Local historian Sonja Akright presents the history of Oakwood Retreat, the Lake Geneva Sanitarium campus and the Oak Leigh Children’s Sanitarium in this program sponsored by the Friends of Lake Geneva Public Library.

Pumpkin Drop Fall Festival — Friday-Sunday, Oct. 28-31, Lake Geneva Ziplines & Adventures, N3232 County Road H, Town of Geneva, lakegenevaadventures.com. Tickets: $25.

Zoom down a 1,221-foot racing zipline with a pumpkin. Drop the pumpkin to hit a bullseye. Those who hit the target receive a unique T-shirt. Also outdoor games and live music by Chinsey. Those participating in the full course at Lake Geneva Ziplines can do the pumpkin drop for free.

Spooktacular Divas of Geneva Drag Show — Oct. 28, 7 p.m., The Thirsty Parrot. No cover, spooky themed drinks and performances by the Divas of Geneva. Meet and greet 7 p.m. Show starts 8 p.m.

Halloween Party — Oct. 29, 9 p.m.-2:30 a.m., Thumbs Up, 260 Broad St., Lake Geneva, thumbsuplakegeneva.com. Costumes, drink specials, music by DJ Hollywood.

DJ’s Halloween Party — Oct. 29, 9 p.m., DJ’s In The Drink, W3860 Lakeshore Drive, Town of Geneva. Costume contest, Jell-O shots, appetizers, music by DJ Joe.

Trunk or Treat — Oct. 30, noon-1:30 p.m., First Evangelical Lutheran Church & School parking lot, 1101 Logan St., Lake Geneva. Treats and activities for children.

Pumpkin Spooktacular — Oct. 30, 12:30-4:30 p.m., Turtle Lake Tap & Grill, N6513 Anderson Drive, Delavan, turtlelaketapandgrill.com.

Live auction benefitting St. Jude, children’s costume contest, spooky-themed menu, live pumpkin carving with pumpkin artist Dori Beck Davis, a DJ and more.

Healing service — Tuesday, Nov. 1, 6 p.m., Lake Geneva United Methodist Church, 912 Geneva St., Lake Geneva, 262-248-4114. Spiritual reflection, comfort and prayer. Open to the public.

Trivia Night — Nov. 1, 7:30 p.m., Herner’s Hideaway, 202 Williams Road, Genoa City, hernershideaway.com. Tuesday night trivia at Herner’s, with prizes and drink specials.

Rummage sale — Friday & Saturday, Nov. 4 & 5, 9 a.m.-3 p.m., Chapel On The Hill Community Church Parish Hall, N2482 Cisco Road, Town of Linn, 262-245-9122, chapelonthehill1@gmail.com. Large sale with antiques, household goods and unique items. No clothing, TVs, computers or large appliances.

Senior Travel Club meeting — Friday, Nov. 4, 10-11 a.m., Como Community Church, W3901 Palmer Road, Town of Geneva. Kaitlyn Loeffelholz and Julie Juranek, from the Aging & Disability Resource Center, will be speaking. Call 480-463-6782 or Judy LaBianco at 262-245-6792 for more information.

Day of the Dead Party — Saturday, Nov. 5, 9 p.m.-2:30 a.m., Thumb’s Up, thumbsuplakegeneva.com. Music by DJ Hollywood, drink specials, celebration of El Dia De Los Muertos.