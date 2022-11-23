10+ things to do around Lake Geneva Nov. 23-Dec. 3, 2022: Thanksgiving, Christmas & more

The information presented here is subject to change. To have an event appear in this column, email us at newsroom@lakegenevanews.net.

Christmas events — Tree lightings, parades, all the various unique ways communities in Walworth County celebrate the holiday season, most of the events happen over the next two weeks. And there are many of these events, so many that an article dedicated to most of them also appears in this week’s Resorter.

Turkey Trot — Thursday, Nov. 24, Four Lakes Athletic Center, 351 E. Morrissey Drive, Elkhorn, www.4flac.com. Costs: $30 early registration for adults, $20 for ages 15 and younger; and $35 race registration for adults, $25 for ages 15 and younger.

“Run the race before you stuff your face” is the motto for this event, a 5K run/walk and 1-mile fun run drumstick dash. Early registration deadline Nov. 10. Those who register early are guaranteed to receive a free Turkey Trot T-shirt. On Nov. 24, registration is 7-7:45 a.m. Races start at 8 a.m. Each registered runner is asked to bring two nonperishable items for the local food pantry.

Thanksgiving Buffet — Nov. 24, seating times at 10 a.m., noon and 2 and 4 p.m., The Grandview Restaurant, N2009 S. Lake Shore Drive, Town of Linn, 262-248-5690, www.thegrandviewrestaurant.com. Cost: $55 adults, $25 ages 4-12, free for those younger than 4. Call to reserve a table. Grandview, which is located at The Geneva Inn, boasts a carving station with glazed ham and turkey, traditional Thanksgiving sides, salads and desserts.

Thanksgiving Dinner — Nov. 24, 10 a.m.-4 p.m., 240 West. Cost: $60 adults, $20 ages 4-12, The Abbey Resort, theabbeyresort.com. Herb Roasted Turkey and all the trimmings, plus breakfast, seafood favorites, pumpkin pie and more. Go online for full menu. Call 262-275-9000 to make reservations.

Lakeside Thanksgiving Feast — Nov. 24, 11 a.m.-7 p.m., 1878 on the Lake, Lake Lawn Resort, 2400 E. Geneva St., Delavan, 262-728-7950, lakelawnresort.com.

Meal by the resort’s Chef Billings at Lake Lawn’s new restaurant, featuring salads, appetizers, a Shrimp Ice Tower, a Carvery and various entrées and desserts. Go online for full menu. Reservations recommended. Cost: $58.95 adults, $22.95 ages 6-12, complimentary ages 5 and younger. Parties of eight or more will have a 21% gratuity added to their bill.

Thanksgiving Day Lunch at Grand Geneva — Nov. 24, various seating times between 11 a.m.-2:30 p.m. at Geneva ChopHouse, and between 11 a.m.-1:30 p.m. at Ristorante Brissago. Grand Geneva Resort & Spa is located at 7036 Grand Geneva Way, Town of Lyons, 262-248-8811, grandgenevva.com. Cost: $85 ages 13 and older, $42.50 ages 6-12, $30 ages 3-5 and complimentary for ages 2 and younger. A traditional Thanksgiving meal by Chef Dustin Urbanik and the Grand Geneva culinary team includes complimentary champagne, a Bloody Mary bar and non-alcoholic beverages. Go online for full menu.

Thanksgiving Day Dinner at Grand Geneva — Nov. 24, 4-9 p.m. at Grand Café, 5-9 p.m. at Ristorante Brissago, 6-9 p.m. at Geneva ChopHouse. Cost: $45 ages 13 and older, $20 ages 3-12, complimentary ages 2 and younger.

Plated special: Turkey, ham, sourdough stuffing, mashed potatoes, sweet potatoes, cranberry sauce, gravy. Desserts: Pumpkin, apple and pecan pie, each for $9. At all resort restaurants, the regular dinner menus will be available as well as the Thanksgiving specials.

Repeal Day Prohibition Party — Friday, Dec. 2, 7 p.m., Maxwell Mansion, 304 S. Wells St., Lake Geneva, staymaxwell.com. Tickets: $65. Purchase online only. No ticket sales at the door. Call 262-248-9711 with questions.

Pre-Prohibition style cocktails, exclusive spirit tastings, live music featuring Sam Barrett, light bites and treats, a photo booth, a special take-home gift from Maxwell and more to encourage guests to “dust off those flapper dresses and slide into their zoot suits,” as the Maxwell website states.

Cookie Walk — Saturday, Dec. 3, First Congregational United Church of Christ, 715 Wisconsin St., Lake Geneva.

After a two-year hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Cookie Walk returns, dedicated to the memory of Linda Priebe, who cofounded the event in 2009 and contributed to its success for 10 years. Doors open 8:30 a.m. Sale begins at 9 a.m. Event concludes when cookies run out. Organist John Cornue will perform Christmas music. Coffee and hot cocoa will be available while patrons wait to peruse a hundred varieties of Christmas cookies. Cost is $14 per pound. This year, 50% of proceeds will go to The Tree House Family Center in Elkhorn. For inquiries, call 262-248-3568 or email lgucccookiewalk@gmail.com.

Annual Holiday Arts and Crafts Fair — Dec. 3, 9 a.m.-2 p.m., Hawk’s View Golf Club, 7377 Krueger Road, Lake Geneva, hawksviewgolfclub.com. Numerous arts and crafts vendors from the area will be on hand at the event. Visit the event page on Facebook for updates and more details.

Freezin For a Reason — Dec. 3, 11 a.m.-3 p.m., Pier 290, 1 Liechty Drive, Williams Bay, pier290.com.

Watersports in December? Why not! Freezin For a Reason showcases amateur and professional water skiers as a way to raise money for the Santa Cause Super Charity. Participants in the event are asked to get sponsorship pledges from businesses, family, friends and fans. The minimum donation to participate is $75. For spectators, the event also includes food and beverage specials, raffles and live and silent auctions. The fundraising goal this year is $60,000. Visit the event page on Facebook for more information.

Other events

Three Club Challenge — Nov. 25, Lake Lawn Resort, lakelawnresort.com. Cost: $30 per two-person team. Registration 9:30-11 a.m. Breakfast and shotgun start 11 a.m. Seven-hole golf tournament on Holes 10, 11, 12, 13, 16, 17 and 18, but holes subject to change based on course conditions and manager discretion.

After Thanksgiving Shopping Event — Saturday, Nov. 26, noon-7 p.m., Timber Ridge Lodge & Waterpark, 7020 Grand Geneva Way, Town of Lyons. Small Business Saturday event. Email dawsontreasures@gmail.com or call 630-631-3355 for more details.

Bhante Sujatha appearance — Sunday, Nov. 27, 10:30 a.m., Unitarian Universalist Church of the Lakes, 319 N. Broad St., Elkhorn. The Loving Kindness Monk of Blue Lotus Temple in Woodstock, Illinois, will give a special presentation that is free to attend and open to the public.