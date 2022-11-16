10+ things to do around Lake Geneva Nov. 16-26, 2022: Loads of holiday fun!

The information presented here is subject to change. To have an event appear in this column, email us at newsroom@lakegenevanews.net.

Don’t miss it!

Grand Geneva’s Illumination Celebration — Sunday, Nov. 20, starts at 4:30 p.m., Grand Geneva Resort & Spa, 7036 Grand Geneva Way, Town of Lyons, grandgeneva.com.

The resort’s holiday activities are open to the public for the first time since the COVID-19 pandemic. Photos with Santa kicks off the fun Nov. 20 at 4:30 p.m., in the Evergreen Ballroom. Guests will then gather by the large Christmas tree for the illumination countdown at 6 p.m. Once the switch is flipped, there will be a fireworks display. Participants can also roam the resort, visiting with Santa, enjoying hot apple cider and holiday cookies and witnessing the Gingerbread House Walk. Grand Geneva asks those who attend bring a new, unwrapped toy to donate to those in need in the community.

Murder Mystery Dinner & Show: Who Is the Martian? — Friday & Saturday, Nov. 18 & 19, 6-10 p.m., Lake Lawn Resort, 2400 E. Geneva St., Delavan, lakelawnresort.com. Tickets: $80.

A bus from Lake Geneva to O’Hare stops due to engine trouble at Lake Lawn, but the driver counts an extra person on board. The thing is, each passenger has a ticket. How? Does it have anything to do with the increasingly frequent reports of UFO sightings since the Autumnal Equinox? This will be the latest performance by the Brown-Ullstrup Players. Doors open 6 p.m. Cash bar 6-10 p.m. Dinner and show 7-10 p.m. Go online to purchase tickets and see full dinner menu.

Downtown Lake Geneva’s Holiday Shopping Open House — Saturday & Sunday, Nov. 19 & 20.

Local merchants will have various promotions and in-store events. In addition to shining the spotlight on downtown businesses, the Streets of Lake Geneva event also officially kicks off the Holiday Window Display Contest. People can vote for the best decorated store window in Lake Geneva. This year’s theme: The Twelve Days of Christmas. Go to the Streets of Lake Geneva Facebook page and streetsoflakegeneva.com/holidays for more details.

Girls Getaway Weekend — Nov. 19-20, The Abbey Resort, www.theabbeyresort.com/things-to-in-lake-geneva/abbey-resort-activities/girls-getaway-weekend.

Following are some of the activities to give women the chance to reconnect, be creative and of course, have some cocktails.

Yoga & Mimosas: Nov. 19, 9-10 a.m., $15 per person. Register online.

Pour Your Own Epoxy Class: Nov. 19, 1-3 p.m., Harbor Ballroom 3 & 4. As of this writing, event is sold out.

Cocktail Creation Class: Nov. 19, 4-5 p.m., Harbor Ballroom 2, $50 per person. Register online.

Girls Weekend Dining: Nov. 19, 240 West. No registration necessary, but reservations recommended. Call 800-709-1323.

Boozy Bonfire with S’mores: Nov. 19, 7-9 p.m., Waterfront Patio. Cash bar, no registration necessary.

Yoga & Mimosas: Nov. 20, 9-10 a.m., $15 per person.

Geneva Street Sip & Shop — Wednesday, Nov. 16, 5:30-8:30 p.m., Downtown Williams Bay.

First annual event encourages people to support local vendors, presented by Privato Pizza Bistro, The Green Grocer, Geneva Lake General Store and Clear Waters Salon Med Spa. Shop around Geneva Street and enjoy food, drinks, raffle prizes and music by Kenny Jones. Visit the Facebook event page.

Holiday Market — Saturday, Nov. 19, 9 a.m.-2 p.m., Trinity Church, W775 Geranium Road, Bloomfield, www.trinityfamilychurch.com, 262-279-3052. Over 30 crafters and direct sales vendors, plus a bake sale and concessions in Trinity’s Community Center.

Breakfast With Santa — Starting Monday, Nov. 21, then recurring every Saturday and Sunday morning through Dec. 18, 8-10:30 a.m., resort locations vary, Grand Geneva Resort & Spa, grandgeneva.com. Reservations required. Call 262-249-4788. Cost: $45 adults, $25 ages 3-12, free ages 2 and younger. Service charge and tax not included.

Designed for kids, the tableside breakfast offers photo ops with Santa. Guests can arrive dressed up for the photo or in their PJs. Menu includes a Wisconsin cheese and hash brown casserole, scrambled eggs, Applewood smoked bacon and more from a holiday buffet. Go online for full menu.

Bourbon & Wine Extravaganza — Tuesday, Nov. 22, 6-9 p.m., Magpie’s Lake Geneva, 642 W. Main St., Lake Geneva. Cost: $75 at the door. Private event with small plates, unique bourbons and wines, plus special guest Chef Abel Rosas. Visit Facebook event page for more details.

Santa Cruise — Starts Friday, Nov. 25, with various cruises from 4:30-8:30 p.m., Gage Marine/Pier 290, 1 Liechty Drive, Williams Bay. Ticket prices vary, but generally, costs are $30 ages 18-64, $28 ages 65 and older, and $18 ages 4-17. No charge for ages 3 and younger.

Take a 40-minute Geneva Lake tour to Santa’s Hideaway, where Santa himself reveals the names of children on board who made it onto his Nice List. Before boarding one of the Lake Geneva Cruise Line boats, guests will walk through the Santa Cause Charities of Christmas Tree Festival, an indoor winter wonderland including eight decorated trees and a festive atmosphere. Cash bar open in the Tree Festival area, but not on the boat.

The Santa Cruise runs Nov. 25-Dec. 30. To purchase tickets and see days and times available, go to santacruiselakegeneva.com.

Breakfast With Santa — Recurring event starts Nov. 26, 9-11:30 a.m., Lake Lawn Resort, 2400 E. Geneva St., Delavan, lakelawnresort.com. Cost: $24 adults, $13 ages 4-12, complimentary for those 3 and younger. Tax not included. Breakfast buffet with Santa in the Courtyard Garden. Children can take home a DIY ornament. Cash bar available. Scenic wagon ride through the resort departs from conference center every 30 minutes.

Santa’s Landing at The Abbey — Nov. 26, 5-7 p.m., The Abbey Resort, 269 Fontana Blvd., Fontana, theabbeyresort.com.

Celebrate the start of Christmas season when Santa Claus lands at The Abbey Resort. Holiday music, bonfires with popcorn and s’mores, fresh cookies, hot chocolate and photos with the Jolly Old Elf himself are all part of the fun.

Thanksgiving events

Thanksgiving Service — Tuesday, Nov. 22, 6 p.m., United Church of Christ, 46 Stam St., Williams Bay.

A community based choir will sing Thanksgiving songs at the service, presented by Chapel On The Hill, the Williams Bay Lutheran Church and United Church of Christ. The choir is rehearsing on Fridays at 4 p.m., in the church’s lower level. The public can participate in both the choir and the service. For more information, call 262-325-1065 or email uccwboffice@gmail.com.

Turkey Trot — Thursday, Nov. 24, Four Lakes Athletic Center, 351 E. Morrissey Drive, Elkhorn, www.4flac.com. Costs: $30 early registration for adults, $20 for ages 15 and younger; and $35 race registration for adults, $25 for ages 15 and younger.

“Run the race before you stuff your face” is the motto for this event, a 5K run/walk and 1-mile fun run drumstick dash. Early registration deadline Nov. 10. Those who register early are guaranteed to receive a free Turkey Trot T-shirt. On Nov. 24, registration is 7-7:45 a.m. Races start at 8 a.m. Each registered runner is asked to bring two nonperishable items for the local food pantry.

Thanksgiving Buffet — Nov. 24, seating times at 10 a.m., noon and 2 and 4 p.m., The Grandview Restaurant, N2009 S. Lake Shore Drive, Town of Linn, 262-248-5690, www.thegrandviewrestaurant.com. Cost: $55 adults, $25 ages 4-12, free for those younger than 4. Call to reserve a table. Grandview, which is located at The Geneva Inn, boasts a carving station with glazed ham and turkey, traditional Thanksgiving sides, salads and desserts.

Thanksgiving Dinner — Nov. 24, 10 a.m.-4 p.m., 240 West. Cost: $60 adults, $20 ages 4-12, The Abbey Resort, theabbeyresort.com. Herb Roasted Turkey and all the trimmings, plus breakfast, seafood favorites, pumpkin pie and more. Go online for full menu. Call 262-275-9000 to make reservations.

Lakeside Thanksgiving Feast — Nov. 24, 11 a.m.-7 p.m., 1878 on the Lake, Lake Lawn Resort, 2400 E. Geneva St., Delavan, 262-728-7950, lakelawnresort.com.

Meal by the resort’s Chef Billings at Lake Lawn’s new restaurant, featuring salads, appetizers, a Shrimp Ice Tower, a Carvery and various entrées and desserts. Go online for full menu. Reservations recommended. Cost: $58.95 adults, $22.95 ages 6-12, complimentary ages 5 and younger. Parties of eight or more will have a 21% gratuity added to their bill.

Thanksgiving Day Lunch at Grand Geneva — Nov. 24, various seating times between 11 a.m.-2:30 p.m. at Geneva ChopHouse, and between 11 a.m.-1:30 p.m. at Ristorante Brissago. Grand Geneva Resort & Spa is located at 7036 Grand Geneva Way, Town of Lyons, 262-248-8811, grandgenevva.com. Cost: $85 ages 13 and older, $42.50 ages 6-12, $30 ages 3-5 and complimentary for ages 2 and younger. A traditional Thanksgiving meal by Chef Dustin Urbanik and the Grand Geneva culinary team includes complimentary champagne, a Bloody Mary bar and non-alcoholic beverages. Go online for full menu.

Thanksgiving Day Dinner at Grand Geneva — Nov. 24, 4-9 p.m. at Grand Café, 5-9 p.m. at Ristorante Brissago, 6-9 p.m. at Geneva ChopHouse. Cost: $45 ages 13 and older, $20 ages 3-12, complimentary ages 2 and younger.

Plated special: Turkey, ham, sourdough stuffing, mashed potatoes, sweet potatoes, cranberry sauce, gravy. Desserts: Pumpkin, apple and pecan pie, each for $9. At all resort restaurants, the regular dinner menus will be available as well as the Thanksgiving specials.

Other events

Stuff the Taxi — Now through Friday, Nov. 18, Community Chiropractic Center, 514 Kenosha St., Walworth. A food drive for the Big Foot Emergency Food Pantry. The goal is to fill the taxi full of food items.

2022 Open Barn Event — Thursday, Nov. 17, 5:30-9 p.m., Heritage Beam & Board, W2644 Loveland Road, Elkhorn. An open house in the Heritage show barn, with cocktails, appetizers and a live performance by Mackenzie O’Brien and Band at 7 p.m. Visit the event page on Facebook for more details.

Live demonstration with Ken Call — Nov. 17, 7 p.m., Gallery 223, 223 Broad St., Lake Geneva. The master watercolor artist is giving a free demo which is open to the public.

Pajama Jam — Saturday, Nov. 19, 9 p.m.-2:30 a.m., Thumbs Up, 260 Broad St., Lake Geneva, thumbsuplakegeneva.com. Throw on your favorite jammies or onesies, enjoy $1 off all drinks and dance to music by DJ Clinto.

Lakeland Audubon Society chapter meeting — Tuesday, Nov. 22, 7-8:30 p.m., Lions Field House, 270 Elkhorn Road, Williams Bay.

Meeting includes “Winter Birds & Birding,” an educational talk by Wayne Rohde, who has been an avid birder for over 55 years. For the last 15 years, he has captured photos of over 270 bird species. The talk covers different types of birds that frequent Southern Wisconsin in the winter, plus other factors related to winter birding. Meeting is free and open to the public.

Three Club Challenge — Nov. 25, Lake Lawn Resort, lakelawnresort.com. Cost: $30 per two-person team. Registration 9:30-11 a.m. Breakfast and shotgun start 11 a.m. Seven-hole golf tournament on Holes 10, 11, 12, 13, 16, 17 and 18, but holes subject to change based on course conditions and manager discretion.

Family Glow Party — Nov. 25, 7-9 p.m., Lake Lawn Resort. Cost: $10-$15. Kid-friendly event with DJ entertainment, glow-in-the-dark games and more.

After Thanksgiving Shopping Event — Saturday, Nov. 26, noon-7 p.m., Timber Ridge Lodge & Waterpark, 7020 Grand Geneva Way, Town of Lyons. Small Business Saturday event. Email dawsontreasures@gmail.com or call 630-631-3355 for more details.