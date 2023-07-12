The Geneva Lake Environmental Agency (GLEA) Board of Directors held a celebratory dedication and ribbon-cutting ceremony marking the successful acquisiton and installation of four new stationary CD3 Roadside Units around Geneva Lake at Williams Bay, Fontana and Lake Geneva.

The 9 a.m. dedication ceremony took place on Friday, July 7, 2023, at the Williams Bay public boat launch on East Geneva Street, where board members, staff and citizens gathered to mark a new initiative aimed at preventing the spread of aquatic invasive species (AIS) around Geneva Lake.

CD3 Roadside Units are stationary boat cleaning stations designed to help prevent the further spread of AIS and protect Geneva Lake water resources.

Patrick Siwula, Southeast Region AIS Coordinator at Wisconsin DNR, provided a statement about the DNR’s efforts toward aquatic invasive species.

“The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources is pleased to have provided support for the installation of CD3 Roadside Units around Geneva Lake through the State Surface Water Grant program," Siwula said. "This program provides over $6 million annually to governmental bodies, lake associations/districts, non-profit groups, and other entities for surface water protection, management, and restoration. The CD3 Units at Geneva Lake were funded through the Aquatic Invasive Species (AIS) Supplemental Prevention grant category, which are available for projects that reduce the spread or risk of introduction of AIS."

The CD3 Roadside Units are stationary cleaning stations that include educational information/prompts along with tools that can be used to help lake users comply with the required Clean/Drain/Dry prevention steps. Taking these simple steps when recreating on waterbodies is paramount to preventing the spread of AIS and protecting the health of local water resources.

"We are grateful for GLEA’s partnership on this project and look forward to collaborating on other projects in the future," Siwula said.

For more information on the Surface Water Grants program, visit https://dnr.wisconsin.gov/aid/SurfaceWater.html.

"We extend our heartfelt gratitude to the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources for their invaluable support and funding, making this initiative possible," said GLEA Executive Director Jake Schmidt. "We would also like to thank elected officials, municipal staff, and all who came to support the purpose and installation of the CD3 Roadside Units."

The Williams Bay-based Geneva Lake Environmental Agency has a mission to maintain Geneva Lake’s resources by protecting, preserving and enhancing a desirable lake and watershed quality through monitoring, protection and education.

For more information about GLEA, visit https://www.gleawi.org.

