The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR) is seeking volunteers passionate about promoting safe, responsible and ethical hunting practices to serve as certified hunter education instructors.

Volunteer opportunities are available in all parts of the state.

Since the program's creation in 1967, more than 20,000 volunteer instructors have trained and certified more than one million hunters across Wisconsin. These efforts have directly contributed to a significant decrease in hunting-related incidents.

The continued dedication and exceptional quality of volunteer instructors have been the primary reasons for the program's success.

Becoming a volunteer instructor is a great way to give back to local communities and have a part in shaping the next crop of Wisconsin hunters.

"As a volunteer instructor, I get to give back to a sport that I truly love by training students to be safe for themselves, fellow hunters and their environment," said Rick Heisler, a volunteer instructor for more than 40 years and the hunter education program's 2022 Instructor of the Year. "Teaching these courses has become a vital part of my life."

There are two ways to become a certified volunteer hunter education instructor. Interested volunteers can either serve as an apprentice under a sponsoring instructor for at least two complete courses or attend a certification training session hosted by a DNR Outdoor Skills Trainer.

Once certified, the DNR provides volunteer instructors with all the materials and equipment required to teach a hunter education course. Instructors must only teach one class every three years to remain certified, although many teach more.

For more information about becoming a volunteer instructor or applying, visit the DNR's website at dnr.wisconsin.gov/Volunteer/SafetyEducation/VolunteerInstructor.

