Becoming a volunteer hunter education instructor with the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources is a great way to give back to local communities and have a part in shaping the next crop of Wisconsin hunters.
The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR) is seeking volunteers passionate about promoting safe, responsible and ethical hunting practices to serve as certified hunter education instructors. Volunteer opportunities are available in all parts of the state. Since the program's creation in 1967, more than 20,000 volunteer instructors have trained and certified more than one million hunters across Wisconsin. These efforts have directly contributed to a significant decrease in hunting-related incidents. The continued dedication and exceptional quality of volunteer instructors have been the primary reasons for the program's success.
Becoming a volunteer instructor is a great way to give back to local communities and have a part in shaping the next crop of Wisconsin hunters. "As a volunteer instructor, I get to give back to a sport that I truly love by training students to be safe for themselves, fellow hunters and their environment," said Rick Heisler, a volunteer instructor for more than 40 years and the hunter education program's 2022 Instructor of the Year. "Teaching these courses has become a vital part of my life." There are two ways to become a certified volunteer hunter education instructor. Interested volunteers can either serve as an apprentice under a sponsoring instructor for at least two complete courses or attend a certification training session hosted by a DNR Outdoor Skills Trainer. Once certified, the DNR provides volunteer instructors with all the materials and equipment required to teach a hunter education course. Instructors must only teach one class every three years to remain certified, although many teach more. For more information about becoming a volunteer instructor or applying, visit the DNR's website at dnr.wisconsin.gov/Volunteer/SafetyEducation/VolunteerInstructor.
Most commonly hunted migratory birds in Wisconsin
Stacker compiled a list of the most commonly hunted migratory birds in Wisconsin using data from the Fish & Wildlife Service. Duck and goose species are ranked by the estimated 2021 hunting harvest in Wisconsin.
In 2021 Wisconsin had the largest estimated harvest of all states for 1 migratory bird species: Domestic Mallard.
Canva
#23. Mallard X Black Hybrid
2021 estimated harvest
- Wisconsin: 296 (8.6% of national harvest)
- National: 3,430
- States with the largest harvests:
--- #1. Maryland: 964 (28.1% of national harvest)
--- #2. New York: 831 (24.2%)
--- #3. Wisconsin: 296 (8.6%)
--- #4. Virginia: 288 (8.4%)
--- #5. Ohio: 225 (6.6%)
Canva
#22. Ruddy Duck
2021 estimated harvest
- Wisconsin: 444 (3.6% of national harvest)
- National: 12,252
- States with the largest harvests:
--- #1. California: 3,622 (29.6% of national harvest)
--- #2. Texas: 1,061 (8.7%)
--- #3. Utah: 950 (7.8%)
--- #4. Michigan: 869 (7.1%)
--- #5. Maryland: 827 (6.7%)
Canva
#21. Black Duck
2021 estimated harvest
- Wisconsin: 889 (1.0% of national harvest)
- National: 90,663
- States with the largest harvests:
--- #1. New York: 15,405 (17.0% of national harvest)
--- #2. Maryland: 14,189 (15.7%)
--- #3. New Jersey: 13,959 (15.4%)
--- #4. Delaware: 6,414 (7.1%)
--- #5. Virginia: 5,661 (6.2%)
Canva
#20. Scoters
2021 estimated harvest
- Wisconsin: 1,777 (3.8% of national harvest)
- National: 46,408
- States with the largest harvests:
--- #1. Maryland: 13,863 (29.9% of national harvest)
--- #2. Virginia: 12,026 (25.9%)
--- #3. New Jersey: 4,141 (8.9%)
--- #4. Alaska: 3,371 (7.3%)
--- #5. Massachusetts: 3,062 (6.6%)
Canva
#19. Greater Scaup
2021 estimated harvest
- Wisconsin: 2,370 (7.6% of national harvest)
- National: 31,258
- States with the largest harvests:
--- #1. Oregon: 6,211 (19.9% of national harvest)
--- #2. Ohio: 3,820 (12.2%)
--- #3. Maryland: 2,755 (8.8%)
--- #4. Wisconsin: 2,370 (7.6%)
--- #5. Michigan: 1,912 (6.1%)
Canva
#18. Hooded Merganser
2021 estimated harvest
- Wisconsin: 2,962 (3.7% of national harvest)
- National: 79,255
- States with the largest harvests:
--- #1. North Carolina: 10,753 (13.6% of national harvest)
--- #2. Minnesota: 7,489 (9.4%)
--- #3. Michigan: 5,388 (6.8%)
--- #4. Kentucky: 4,949 (6.2%)
--- #5. Illinois: 4,339 (5.5%)
Canva
#16. Long-tailed Duck (tie)
2021 estimated harvest
- Wisconsin: 3,703 (11.1% of national harvest)
- National: 33,417
- States with the largest harvests:
--- #1. Maryland: 8,318 (24.9% of national harvest)
--- #2. New York: 4,170 (12.5%)
--- #3. Michigan: 3,824 (11.4%)
--- #4. Wisconsin: 3,703 (11.1%)
--- #5. Alaska: 3,371 (10.1%)
Canva
#16. Northern Shoveler
2021 estimated harvest
- Wisconsin: 3,703 (0.8% of national harvest)
- National: 470,613
- States with the largest harvests:
--- #1. California: 166,839 (35.5% of national harvest)
--- #2. Arkansas: 41,180 (8.8%)
--- #3. Texas: 39,648 (8.4%)
--- #4. Louisiana: 30,666 (6.5%)
--- #5. Utah: 26,394 (5.6%)
Canva
#14. Wigeon (tie)
2021 estimated harvest
- Wisconsin: 4,295 (0.7% of national harvest)
- National: 598,299
- States with the largest harvests:
--- #1. California: 141,603 (23.7% of national harvest)
--- #2. Washington: 88,526 (14.8%)
--- #3. Oregon: 78,695 (13.2%)
--- #4. Texas: 34,344 (5.7%)
--- #5. Oklahoma: 25,050 (4.2%)
Canva
#14. Goldeneyes
2021 estimated harvest
- Wisconsin: 4,295 (5.8% of national harvest)
- National: 74,282
- States with the largest harvests:
--- #1. Kansas: 16,969 (22.8% of national harvest)
--- #2. Michigan: 6,257 (8.4%)
--- #3. Idaho: 5,792 (7.8%)
--- #4. Utah: 5,701 (7.7%)
--- #5. California: 5,491 (7.4%)
Canva
#13. Redhead
2021 estimated harvest
- Wisconsin: 4,443 (6.2% of national harvest)
- National: 72,176
- States with the largest harvests:
--- #1. Texas: 14,189 (19.7% of national harvest)
--- #2. North Dakota: 5,013 (6.9%)
--- #3. Michigan: 4,866 (6.7%)
--- #4. Florida: 4,610 (6.4%)
--- #5. Wisconsin: 4,443 (6.2%)
Canva
#12. Canvasback
2021 estimated harvest
- Wisconsin: 4,740 (7.7% of national harvest)
- National: 61,321
- States with the largest harvests:
--- #1. California: 15,889 (25.9% of national harvest)
--- #2. Wisconsin: 4,740 (7.7%)
--- #3. Oregon: 4,717 (7.7%)
--- #4. Louisiana: 4,131 (6.7%)
--- #5. North Dakota: 3,731 (6.1%)
Canva
#11. Lesser Scaup
2021 estimated harvest
- Wisconsin: 6,369 (4.8% of national harvest)
- National: 132,322
- States with the largest harvests:
--- #1. Louisiana: 17,899 (13.5% of national harvest)
--- #2. California: 15,072 (11.4%)
--- #3. Texas: 14,719 (11.1%)
--- #4. Michigan: 9,559 (7.2%)
--- #5. Washington: 7,958 (6.0%)
Canva
#10. Domestic Mallard
2021 estimated harvest
- Wisconsin: 8,591 (67.1% of national harvest)
- National: 12,803
- States with the largest harvests:
--- #1. Wisconsin: 8,591 (67.1% of national harvest)
--- #2. Alabama: 1,222 (9.5%)
--- #3. Florida: 748 (5.8%)
--- #4. Michigan: 348 (2.7%)
--- #5. Illinois: 263 (2.1%)
Canva
#9. Northern Pintail
2021 estimated harvest
- Wisconsin: 8,887 (2.3% of national harvest)
- National: 385,219
- States with the largest harvests:
--- #1. California: 76,760 (19.9% of national harvest)
--- #2. Texas: 33,283 (8.6%)
--- #3. Oregon: 32,940 (8.6%)
--- #4. Arkansas: 27,627 (7.2%)
--- #5. Washington: 22,435 (5.8%)
Canva
#8. Bufflehead
2021 estimated harvest
- Wisconsin: 10,072 (5.6% of national harvest)
- National: 180,897
- States with the largest harvests:
--- #1. California: 25,937 (14.3% of national harvest)
--- #2. Michigan: 13,209 (7.3%)
--- #3. Virginia: 11,802 (6.5%)
--- #4. New Jersey: 11,791 (6.5%)
--- #5. Wisconsin: 10,072 (5.6%)
Canva
#7. Gadwall
2021 estimated harvest
- Wisconsin: 10,516 (1.3% of national harvest)
- National: 827,555
- States with the largest harvests:
--- #1. Arkansas: 155,077 (18.7% of national harvest)
--- #2. Texas: 87,783 (10.6%)
--- #3. Louisiana: 78,731 (9.5%)
--- #4. Oklahoma: 59,110 (7.1%)
--- #5. California: 43,462 (5.3%)
Canva
#6. Ring-necked Duck
2021 estimated harvest
- Wisconsin: 11,109 (3.0% of national harvest)
- National: 365,154
- States with the largest harvests:
--- #1. Texas: 44,422 (12.2% of national harvest)
--- #2. Florida: 41,741 (11.4%)
--- #3. Minnesota: 28,507 (7.8%)
--- #4. Louisiana: 24,658 (6.8%)
--- #5. California: 20,095 (5.5%)
Canva
#5. Blue-winged/Cinnamon Teal
2021 estimated harvest
- Wisconsin: 24,587 (2.9% of national harvest)
- National: 841,091
- States with the largest harvests:
--- #1. Louisiana: 216,167 (25.7% of national harvest)
--- #2. Texas: 206,993 (24.6%)
--- #3. Minnesota: 81,171 (9.7%)
--- #4. Florida: 50,214 (6.0%)
--- #5. North Dakota: 32,760 (3.9%)
Canva
#4. Green-winged Teal
2021 estimated harvest
- Wisconsin: 36,436 (2.5% of national harvest)
- National: 1.4 million
- States with the largest harvests:
--- #1. California: 291,968 (20.2% of national harvest)
--- #2. Texas: 135,520 (9.4%)
--- #3. Arkansas: 133,183 (9.2%)
--- #4. Louisiana: 124,167 (8.6%)
--- #5. Minnesota: 71,750 (5.0%)
Canva
#3. Mallard
2021 estimated harvest
- Wisconsin: 80,278 (3.2% of national harvest)
- National: 2.5 million
- States with the largest harvests:
--- #1. Arkansas: 389,125 (15.3% of national harvest)
--- #2. Washington: 188,043 (7.4%)
--- #3. Missouri: 177,561 (7.0%)
--- #4. Idaho: 150,403 (5.9%)
--- #5. Oregon: 135,613 (5.3%)
Canva
#2. Wood Duck
2021 estimated harvest
- Wisconsin: 86,499 (8.0% of national harvest)
- National: 1.1 million
- States with the largest harvests:
--- #1. Arkansas: 111,290 (10.3% of national harvest)
--- #2. Georgia: 102,240 (9.5%)
--- #3. North Carolina: 96,374 (8.9%)
--- #4. Wisconsin: 86,499 (8.0%)
--- #5. Minnesota: 83,587 (7.8%)
Canva
#1. Canada Goose
2021 estimated harvest
- Wisconsin: 134,268 (7.5% of national harvest)
- National: 1.8 million
- States with the largest harvests:
--- #1. Michigan: 148,984 (8.3% of national harvest)
--- #2. Minnesota: 144,151 (8.1%)
--- #3. Wisconsin: 134,268 (7.5%)
--- #4. North Dakota: 96,192 (5.4%)
--- #5. Nebraska: 91,232 (5.1%)
Canva
