The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR) is accepting nominations for the 2023 Recycling Excellence Awards. The nomination period is open until Friday, Sept. 15.

The Recycling Excellence Award showcases and celebrates outstanding recycling efforts, innovation and performance for communities, organizations, schools and businesses throughout Wisconsin. Food waste recovery or diversion programs are also eligible.

“It’s hard work and creativity by local governments, businesses, schools and nonprofits that make waste minimization and recycling so successful in Wisconsin," said Brad Wolbert, DNR Waste and Materials Management Program Director. "The DNR wants to support and spotlight these important efforts."

Awards are offered in four categories: overall program, projects and initiatives, innovation, and special events. Entities of any size may self-nomimate or submit an application on behalf of another program. Applicants are encouraged to submit supporting materials such as outreach samples, data or graphs, and high-resolution photos.

Winners of the award will be featured on the DNR’s website.

The nomination form, information about the categories and profiles on past award winners can be found on the DNR's Wisconsin Recycling Excellence Awards webpage at dnr.wisconsin.gov/topic/Recycling/Awards.html.

