Marking a milestone 75 years of community service, the nonprofit Williams Bay Women’s Civic League held an anniversary banquet and program on June 13 at Pier 290 Restaurant, Williams Bay.

“Twelve of the past presidents were introduced at the dinner and Pat Grove, a former Civic League president and member of the Williams Bay Historical Society, brought the history of the last 75 years alive,” noted Williams Bay Women’s Civic League President Mary Umans. “Many of the past presidents participated in the memories, laughter and hard work that have been a shared part of Civic League for the past 75 years.”

Around 45 club members attended the banquet and program, which was coordinated by an organizing committee comprised of club members Halina Mara, Shari Knight and Rita Pilaski.

“It was a wonderful evening, talking about all the different club fundraising activities over the past 75 years and passing that money on to support local children and youth in our community,” Umans said.

The rich history of the Williams Bay Women’s Civic League was recounted at the anniversary gathering.

“Their first fundraising effort was a talent show at The Riviera, including 700 in the audience enjoying the talented skits presented,” Umans recalled. “Later, one of the other successful fundraisers was the ‘Home Tour’ in the Geneva Lake area. Throughout all the fundraising efforts, the main mission for the Civic League will always be for dedication to service and fundraising to benefit and enhance the lives of area youth.”

Recent 2023 grant awards totalling $4,800 were presented on May 17 at the Williams Bay Lions Club Fieldhouse as follows: Geneva Lakes YMCA, $1,500; Twin Oaks Homeless Shelter, $1,500; Williams Bay Elementary School, $500; Barrett Memorial Library, $250; Williams Bay Recreation Department, $700; and Geneva Lake Water Safety Patrol, $350.

At the anniversary dinner, photos, albums and newspaper clippings from the Williams Bay Historical Society and the Barrett Memorial Library were shared with attendees.

“Thanks to Barrett Library and the Historical Society for an unforgettable event,” Umans said.

New 2023-2024 officers for the Williams Bay Womens Civic League were inducted for the club’s 76th year — Mary Umans, president; Rita Pilarski, vice president; Shari Knight, treasurer; Pat Grosso, recording secretary; Barb Schneider, corresponding secretary; and Sharyn Fidler, member-at-large.

Williams Bay High School Class of 2023 graduate Zach Beinetti, one of four recent Williams Bay Women’s Civic League scholarship recipients, provided jazz musical entertainment at the anniversary dinner.

Beinetti plans to attend the University of Wisconsin-Whitewater and major in environmental science.

Next fundraiser

Already laying the groundwork for its next fundraising endeavor, the Williams Bay Women’s Civic League is already at work selling tickets for its popular annual Duck Derby fundraiser.

Duck Derby tickets are available for $5 each at the Williams Bay Women’s Civic League booth at the Williams Bay Farmers Market, held Fridays from 8:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. at lakeside Edgewater Park on East Geneva Street in downtown Williams Bay.

The 2023 Duck Derby will be held on Saturday, Aug. 5 beginning at 10:30 a.m. at Southwick Creek on Geneva Lake at Edgewater Park.

Learn more

Founded in 1948, the 501©(3) nonprofit Williams Bay Women’s Civic League is dedicated to service and fundraising to benefit and enhance the lives of area youth, including scholarships and funding for a wide variety of area programs related to health, education, recreation, safety and health initiatives.

Since its inception, the Williams Bay Women’s Civic League has distributed more than $220,000 through its vision of enriching, enhancing and celebrating the Williams Bay community through civic engagement, volunteerism, community events and philanthropy.

The Williams Bay Women’s Civic League rosters approximately 60 members, most drawn from Williams Bay, but also from neighboring area communities including Fontana, Delavan and Lake Geneva.

For more information about the Williams Bay Women’s Civic League, visit wbaywcl.org or email wbaywcl@gmail.com.

