Williams Bay Fire Chief Doug Smith (left) and Lt. Alex Robinson (right) adjust racks of grilling chicken halves on Saturday, July 15 as Lt. Joe Balsitis adds more charcoal to the barbecue pit at the department's 57th annual fundraising Chicken Roast at Edgewater Park in downtown Williams Bay. Event proceeds will benefit the 23-member volunteer department's small equipment, maintenance and building funds.
Eric Johnson
The Williams Bay Fire Department's popular annual Chicken Roast fundraiser drew large crowds to Edgewater Park in downtown Williams Bay on July 15. A total of 1,200 grilled chicken dinners were served up at the 57th annual event, with proceeds benefitting the Williams Bay Fire Department's small equipment, maintenance and building funds.
Following their noses and bringing their appetites, Williams Bay residents and visitors made their way to scenic lakefront Edgewater Park in downtown Williams Bay on Saturday, July 15 as the Williams Bay Fire Department hosted its popular annual Chicken Roast fundraiser, now in its 57th year. The 23-member volunteer fire, rescue and EMS department, founded in 1936, is marking its 87th anniversary in 2023. The station is located in downtown Lake Geneva adjacent to Edgewater Park at 5 E. Geneva St., at the T-intersection of Geneva Street and Elkhorn Road (State Hwy. 67). Proceeds from the Chicken Road benefitted the Williams Bay Fire Department’s small equipment, maintenance and building funds. As in past years, department members charcoal-grilled 1,200 chicken halves for the noon to 7 p.m. fundraiser, with the chicken halves served up with a baked potato, cole slaw, dinner roll, cake and lemonade. Adult beverages and soda were available for purchase for an additional fee.
“Fifty-seven years and it’s still going strong,” said Fire Chief Doug Smith of the Chicken Roast fundraiser. “The community has been a great supporter of the event, and us. We enjoy doing it, along with our normal duties with the fire department, helping out the community. We appreciate everybody coming out and supporting us. It means a lot.”
Traditionally held annually on the third Friday in July, the 58th annual Williams Bay Fire Department Chicken Roast is slated for Saturday, July 20, 2024 at Edgewater Park.
Williams Bay volunteer firefighters work the barbecue pits at the Williams Bay Fire Department's 57th annual Chicken Roast fundraiser at Edgew…
Lt. Alex Robinson (left) and Assistant Fire Chief Paul Nicholson flip a rack of chicken halves for even cooking at the barbecue pit at the Williams Bay Fire Department's 57th annual Chicken Roast fundraiser on July 15 at Edgewater Park in downtown Williams Bay. Event proceeds benefitted the department's small equipment, maintenance and building funds.
Working the Williams Bay Fire Department's popular annual fundraising Chicken Roast is a family tradition for firefighter and EMS Capt. Rich Gluth (center), who worked the serving line at Edgewater Park on July 15 alongside grandsons Patrick (11. left) and Finn (13, right) Wagner, both of Williams Bay.
Williams Bay Fire Department Lt. Alex Robinson dusts grilling chicken halves with a secret seasoning mix at the department's July 15 fundraising Chicken Roast at Edgewater Park in downtown Williams Bay, where the 23-member department served up 1,200 chicken dinners to hungry local residents and visitors. The 57th annual event benefitted the Williams Bay Fire Department's small equipment, maintenance and building funds.
Emergency apparatus on display outside the Williams Bay Fire Department station in downtown Williams Bay on July 15 during the department's 57th annual fundraising Chicken Roast. Event proceeds benefitted the department's small equipment, maintenance and building funds. Shown is the department's circa-1936 fire station. The 23-member volunteer fire, rescue and EMS department, founded in 1936, is marking its 87th anniversary in 2023.
Williams Bay Fire Department firefighter/EMT Thom Maclay keeps a watchful eye on grilling chicken halves at the department's July 15 fundraising chicken roast at Edgewater Park in downtown Williams Bay. Department members grilled up 1,200 chicken halves for the 57th annual fundraiser, which benefitted the Williams Bay Fire Department's small equipment, maintenance and building funds.