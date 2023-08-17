Following their noses and bringing their appetites, Williams Bay residents and visitors made their way to scenic lakefront Edgewater Park in downtown Williams Bay on Saturday, July 15 as the Williams Bay Fire Department hosted its popular annual Chicken Roast fundraiser, now in its 57th year. The 23-member volunteer fire, rescue and EMS department, founded in 1936, is marking its 87th anniversary in 2023. The station is located in downtown Lake Geneva adjacent to Edgewater Park at 5 E. Geneva St., at the T-intersection of Geneva Street and Elkhorn Road (State Hwy. 67). Proceeds from the Chicken Road benefitted the Williams Bay Fire Department’s small equipment, maintenance and building funds. As in past years, department members charcoal-grilled 1,200 chicken halves for the noon to 7 p.m. fundraiser, with the chicken halves served up with a baked potato, cole slaw, dinner roll, cake and lemonade. Adult beverages and soda were available for purchase for an additional fee.