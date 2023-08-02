Like many school districts across the state, the Williams Bay School District is facing a fiscal cliff in the 2024-2025 school year, when Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief (ESSER) funds, additional funding provided to schools by the federal government for COVID relief, are no longer available.

The district estimates that when the funding depletes and the program ends, it will face about a $1.5 million deficit. With the newly adopted state biennial budget investing $1 billion in K-12 education, the Williams Bay School District wants the local public to know that this investment will not have a significant impact on the district budget locally. In fact, it provides minimal support.

While the state budget, along with Gov. Tony Evers’ vetoes, allots $325 per student on the revenue limit formula, this provides just $13,650 in additional funding to the Williams Bay School District, providing very little support addressing the $1.5 million funding gap.

The district recognizes the full fiscal impact of the state budget has yet to be released by the state and will continue to update its projections as more information becomes available from the state. However, the bottom line remains the same for the Williams Bay School District — the $1 billion investment in state-wide education does very little towards the district's funding gap in 2024-2025 and beyond.

The district has spoken to legislators on both sides of the aisle, and all legislators agree that the state budget did not benefit area schools like the Williams Bay School District.

“Despite our work to remain fiscally prudent, expenses out of our control continue to rise across all areas of district operations," said Williams Bay School District Business Manager Jennifer Frederick. "In the '23-'24 school year, we are experiencing a 28% increase in liability, property and workers’ compensation insurance, along with a 16% increase in health plan coverage costs. These two items alone have nothing to do with student enrollment yet bring an increased price tag of $211,000 to the district in year one alone. The state-structured funding formula simply won’t allow us to maintain a consistent tax levy to meet costs. Without any significant financial support from the state budget, this unfortunately has become a critical issue that requires the attention and support of our entire school district community."

The Williams Bay School District understands the impact of a referendum on local taxpayers. Over the next several months, the district will look to engage the community to educate and overcome its long-term financial challenges. The district will continue to share information on its needs and potential solutions through newsletters and on the district website at www.williamsbayschools.org.

At this time, the Williams Bay School District plans to go to referendum at the 2024 spring general election. Community organizations interested in a presentation from the district are encouraged to contact Frederick at 262-245-1575 or jfrederick@williamsbayschool.org.

