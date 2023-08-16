Coming by boat, car and on foot, a crowd estimated at 7.500 to 8,000 made their way to scenic Edgewater Park on Geneva Lake in 2,953-resident Williams Bay Aug. 11-13 as the Williams Bay Lions Club hosted its popular annual Corn & Brat Festival summer social fundraiser.

Club members, assisted by a cadre of community volunteers drawn from area organizations including the Williams Bay Fire Department and Williams Bay High School among others, staged the 3-day festival, which included a beer garden, live music acts, and a variety of food concessions including grilled bratwurst, roast corn, hot dogs, burgers and cheese curds.

As the festival’s signature namesake food items, the club ordered 40 cases of brats and 6,500 ears of corn for the 2023 festival according to Williams Bay Lions Club Corn & Brat Festival Chairman Jeff Farnham, an 8-year club member.

“We have good live music going on, the food is phenomenal, the drinks are cold,” Farnham said. “It’s a good time and a beautiful location.”

Given the popularity of the event and its continued growth over the past half-century, it takes a village far beyond club membership to make the fundraiser happen. As the old adage goes, many hands make light work.

“We have an awesome club that pitches in and helps ... and we have volunteers that come in from civic organizations, schools and sports clubs that help out, the fire department comes in,” he noted. “We have a lot of good volunteers that help us out that makes everything run smooth.”

Club President Karl McKillip agrees.

“This is a very labor-intensive weekend,” he said. “There’s a lot of pride that goes into it, a lot of sweat. We couldn’t do it alone. We really need the community. There’s great engagement. There’s a great volunteer support system. We get a lot of volunteers from ... various organizations that come out. It’s a really beautiful thing to see a smaller community like this really unite for something. It’s a pretty impressive weekend to be quite honest, a great thing. The community really unites and supports us. Without them coming out and volunteering, this event isn’t what it is.”

Beyond volunteer support, Farnham also praised the community turnout in support of the fundraiser, which supports a variety of club outreach endeavors that includes “a wide variety” of more than 50 charitable budgetary line items that “helps out the needy, charities and enhancing the area communities,” including the Walworth County Literacy Council, Williams Bay Fire & Rescue, Barrett Memorial Library, area food pantries, student scholarships at Williams Bay High School, and the Elkhorn-based Open Arms Free Clinic, which provides comprehensive primary medical, dental, behavioral health, lab and medication services at no charge for qualifying residents.

“The village comes and the surrounding communities also support us,” he said. “And we have a lot of businesses that also support us as far as a sponsorship or a donation or some kind of contribution. It is a very good community effort, people and businesses.”

Said McKillip of the club’s financial outreach in support of area organizations, projects and causes, “We really value the community ... and contributing to the community that we all love.”

A popular annual Bay summertime tradition for more than 50 years, the Corn & Brat Festival is the Williams Bay Lions Club’s largest fundraiser of the year. Starting as a small corn roast, the Williams Bay Lions Club’s Corn & Brat Festival has grown into a 3-day event featuring multiple vendors, live music acts and a Saturday night dusk fireworks show.

Other annual club fundraisers include its recent July 1 Pancake Day breakfast at Edgewater Park, and its newest event, the Third Annual Nick Caselli Rocking Car Show, set for Saturday, Oct. 14 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Edgewater Park

Featured bands at the 3-day Aug. 11-13 Corn & Brat Festival festival were Hobie and The Leftovers, Rock Central House Band, JFK, Toys and The Big Al Wetzel Band.

Among those attending the 2023 Corn & Brat Festival were first time attendees Kevin and Kay Glogovsky of Elkhorn.

“We were getting coffee at the Green Bean, saw the sign and walked down,” Kevin said, noting they enjoyed a “very good” lunch at the festival.

No strangers to Williams Bay, the couple are frequent Bay visitors and avid Geneva Lake boaters.

“We love Williams Bay,” Kay said. “It’s such a quaint community. It’s a nice place to get away. Being right on the lake, you can’t beat it. It’s a lovely area. We don’t have to travel too far to feel we’re on vacation.”

Learn more

Founded in 1946, the 60-member Williams Bay Lions Club is an affiliate of Oak Brook, Ill.-based nonprofit Lions Clubs International (lionsclubs.org), a 1.4 million-member, 49,000-club international service organization established in Chicago in 1917 by Melvin Jones (1879-1961).

For more information about the Williams Bay Lions Club, visit williamsbaylions.org or the club’s Facebook page at facebook.com/WilliamsBayLionsClub.

