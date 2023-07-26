In the lead-up to the fast approaching 2023-2024 school year, the Williams Bay Board of Education approved seven personnel transactions, including three recent resignations and four amployment appointments.

Resignations approved by the board were those tendered by elementary counselor Kristen Pye, 4K aide Susan Alness and elementary teacher Erin Kopp.

Pye's resignation was approved conditionally, pending receipt of payment for liquidated damages incurred with breaking her contract with the district for the 2023-2024 school year.

Employment appointments approved by the Board of Education were for Courtney Biley and Noah McAlister as elementary teachers, Bridget Trewyn as a 40% time middle school-high school science teacher, and Nathan Eischeid as 4K aide.

Job descriptions

The Board of Education approved co-curricular job descriptions for head softball coach, assistant softball coach, head baseball coach, assistant baseball coach, head basketball coach, assistant basketball coach, head fall cheerleading coach, head fall dance coach, head football coach, assistant football coach, head volleyball coach, assistant volleyball coach, middle school co-ed cross country coach, middle school flag football coach and middle school girls softball coach.

"The purpose is to set some clear expectations," White said of the co-curricular job descriptions created by Athletic Director Hank Johnson.

Other news

In other developments at the July 24 meeting, the Williams Bay Board of Education:

Approved assigning $82,000 in 2022-2023 fund balance into the district's 2023-2024 budget to account for the costs associated with several ongoing Williams Bay School District capital improvment projects, inclusive of the $25,000 purchase of new middle school classroom furniture, as well as electrical work, the purchase of athletic uniforms, and district rebranding efforts.

Approved revisions to two board policies — Policy 421 governing entrance age for school enrollment, and Policy 345.6 governing graduation policy.

Approved a special education bussing contract with Dousman-based Dousman Transport Co. to transport district special education students to and from Lakeland School, W3905 County Hwy. NN in Elkhorn. Established in 1950 as a collaborative rural approach to educating cognitively disabled students in Walworth County, county-run Lakeland School today operates a 109,000-square-foot self-contained facility serving the needs of approximately 200 Walworth County students with a wide range of special needs.

Athletic Booster Club

The Williams Bay Athletic Booster Club will be hosting its 20th annual golf outing and lunch fundraiser on Friday, Aug. 11 at Evergreen Golf Course, N6246 U.S. Hwy. 12 in Elkhorn.

The 18-hole foursome best ball scramble is $125/person for golf and the fish fry and broasted chicken lunch. Lunch only is available for $45/person.

The day's schedule includes registration from 7-8 a.m., an 8 a.m. tournament shotgun start, and a 12:30 luncheon and program, including prizes.

Information on golfing or tournament sponsorships is available by calling Chris Luedtke at 262-325-7156 or Heather Silverman at 262-203-6827 by Saturday, Aug. 5.

More information is available online at williamsbayathletics.com.

Next meeting

The next regular meeting of the Williams Bay Board of Education will be held on Monday, Aug. 14, 7 p.m., in the lecture center at Williams Bay High School, 500 W. Geneva St. (State Hwy. 67), Williams Bay.

