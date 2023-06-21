LRIP provides significant state support to help local governments improve seriously deteriorating county highways and roads in municipalities, towns and villages across the state. The Agricultural Roads Improvement Program would be created under LRIP to make targeted investments in eligible projects that support agriculture that would likely otherwise not receive funding from other state aid programs.

“I am proud to be celebrating June Dairy Month in America’s Dairyland today by signing bipartisan legislation to support our farmers, producers, and our agricultural industry,” Evers said. “A top priority for me from the beginning has been fixing our roads and bridges and making sure our infrastructure is prepared for the 21st century. The quality of our local roads, bridges, and highways is critical to the success of our farmers, their families, and our state’s economy. By improving agricultural roads across our state, we’re helping ensure our agricultural industries can get product to market, keep food on grocery store shelves and on our tables, and support rural communities and economies. This bill is great news for farmers and folks across our state, and I’m grateful for the bipartisan work to get this done this session.”

Established in 1991, the Local Roads Improvement Program assists local governments in improving seriously deteriorating county highways, town roads, and city and village streets. LRIP is a reimbursement program which pays up to 50% of total eligible costs, with local governments providing the balance. LRIP projects are awarded every two years on a biennial budget cycle.